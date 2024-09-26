Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

The next edition of the British Grand Prix is on 4-6 July 2025 – and fans are eager to buy tickets for the popular F1 race at Silverstone.

Round 12 of the 2024 Formula 1 season sees a return to the iconic Silverstone track, home to many memorable moments in the sport’s 74-year history.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2024 grand prix in joyous scenes at the home of British motor racing, his ninth career win at Silverstone.

Here’s everything you need to know for this year’s sale for the 2025 race at Silverstone:

KEY DATES

Thursday 19 September – SRC Member Priority Camping (10am)

Friday 20 September – Camping & Glamping (10am)

Monday 23 September – SRC Full Circuit Member Priority Tickets (10am)

Tuesday 24 September – SRC Grid Member Priority Tickets (11am)

Wednesday 25 September – Camping and Glamping Booker Priority Tickets (12pm)

Wednesday 25 September – Landostand (12pm)

Thursday 26 September - General admission (11am)

Lewis Hamilton is an nine-time winner of the British Grand Prix ( PA Wire )

General Admission tickets include single day, three-day (Fri-Sun) and a four-day ticket which provides access to the launch party on Thursday evening.

Prices come as cheap as £99 (Friday practice) for a single-day ticket, while weekend tickets start at £269.

Four-day weekend tickets start from £299; three-day tickets from £269.

You can buy a maximum of six tickets per purchase (child tickets are included in this number). You can add up to two age-related discounted tickets for each paying adult.

Click HERE for more information on the official Silverstone ticket website.

Hospitality options are also available with F1 Experiences.