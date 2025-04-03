Japanese Grand Prix Betting Tips

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to finish in the top two - 9/5 Bet365

Max Verstappen to finish on the podium - 1/1 William Hill

Formula 1 is heading to the iconic Suzuka circuit for round three of the 2025 season and it’s predicted to be a Japanese Grand Prix to enjoy for the imperious McLaren team.

Oscar Piastri’s win in China last time out suggests that the championship battle could be slightly different from the one many had envisaged before the season began and the Aussie driver has been trimmed to 9/4 to win the world championship.

Piastri’s McLaren teammate Lando Norris remains the one to beat as far as the bookies are concerned and he’s already underlined his championship credentials with a win and a top-two finish so far. F1 betting sites make him no bigger than 8/1 to claim the title.

Nevertheless, it is impossible to rule out Red Bull and reigning champion Max Verstappen this early in the season, despite the Dutchman’s championship odds drifting to 5/1.

However, plenty can change in just a few weeks in F1, with McLaren looking like they could be on track to replicate the dominance previously shown by Red Bull.

So while Verstappen has won on the last three occasions at Suzuka, he heads into this race third in the race winner markets on betting sites, who are favouring the McLaren duo at 7/5 and 2/1 respectively.

Japanese GP Betting Preview: McLaren to Continue Early Dominance

Having won both of the opening races, it’s difficult to look past one of the two McLaren drivers winning at Suzuka.

Norris and Piastri have so far proved far too quick for their rivals from Red Bull, Ferrari and Mercedes, and the duo are tough to oppose.

Norris performed well in Japan last season, eventually finishing fifth, and while Piastri only managed eighth in 2024, the improvement in both drivers – as well as their cars – has been significant since this time last year.

While the McLaren pair are 4/6 and 4/7, respectively, to finish in the top two individually, a double on both of them to finish in the top two pays 9/5 with Bet365.

Japanese GP prediction 1: Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to finish in the top two - 9/5 Bet365

Japanese GP Tips: Verstappen to Grab Podium Place in Suzuka

Despite not winning either of the opening two races in 2025, Verstappen looks like presenting the main threat to McLaren’s dominance this season, even if it might be a little too early to tell for sure.

The Dutchman was an early title favourite along with Lando Norris after the duo battled for the drivers’ championship last season, though he has quickly fallen down the pecking order.

The 27-year-old sits in second in the driver standings after two races, and is just eight points behind Norris, so it remains difficult to rule him out of any race at this early stage.

This is especially true when considering that the Red Bull driver has won on each of the last three races in Japan, though the early dominance showcased by McLaren makes it difficult to wager on the Dutchman winning in Suzuka.

With every poor result or Red Bull misstep, rumours will continue to intensify over Verstappen’s future, but this weekend could be a chance to cool the speculation via a podium finish.

And Verstappen is favoured to finish in the top three in Suzuka, with betting apps pricing him at evens to make the podium.

Japanese GP prediction 2: Verstappen to finish on the podium - 1/1 William Hill

Please Gamble Responsibly

When using gambling sites, be aware that sports betting can be addictive. Please take steps to remain in control of your time and budget. The same applies whether you’re using new betting sites, slot sites, casino sites, or any other gambling medium.

Bettors should always follow responsible gambling practices. Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling sites, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.