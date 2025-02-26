Christian Horner reacts to Max Verstappen boos at F1 event in London: ‘That was disappointing’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes the boos directed at Max Verstappen at F1 75 Live last week were “disappointing.”

The Red Bull team principal himself received a frosty reception from the British crowd as he was jeered loudly ahead of introducing Red Bull’s 2025 F1 car, the RB21.

Earlier in the night, Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen received a swathe of jeers when he was introduced by host Jack Whitehall, which was then drowned out by cheering and applause.

Verstappen’s dad, Jos, revealed his son would boycott any future launch events in London while the FIA condemned the “tribalist” reaction of the crowd. On Wednesday, Horner gave his reaction.

“It was a big event, obviously all the teams put a lot of effort into it, which was interesting to see,” Horner said, at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

"Of course launching your car is a bit like launching your away strip in a home fans’ stadium, so fans will always back the teams and drivers that they want to. Of course we’ve been the protagonists over the years.

“The only disappointment I had with it was the reaction to Max as a four-time world champion, that was disappointing. But passion in sport is always going to be there.

“If the launch had been in Holland, no doubt the reception would have been somewhat different.”

Christian Horner gave his first reaction after being booed at F1 75 Live last week ( Getty Images )

It is understood the subject of booing at the event in London will be raised at a World Motor Sport Council meeting on Wednesday.

Sources have told The Independent that a similar launch event next year is unlikely, due to the need for more pre-season testing time given new engine and chassis regulations coming into effect, but no final decision has been made.

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former F1 driver, told RaceXpress over the weekend that it was “unacceptable” that his son was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.

Verstappen and teammate Liam Lawson were also the only drivers not to be interviewed on stage during the event.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain this week, ahead of the first race of the season – the Australian Grand Prix – on 16 March.