F1 testing LIVE: Who’s driving in Bahrain today as 2025 pre-season begins with Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari debut
Follow live updates as the 2025 season gets underway with the three-day pre-season test in Bahrain
The 2025 F1 season gets underway this week as Bahrain hosts the official three-day pre-season test for all 10 teams.
It is the fifth year running that the Bahrain International Circuits hosts the pre-season test, as momentum builds towards the first race of the season, in Australia, on 16 March.
Lewis Hamilton takes to Ferrari’s SF-25 first up on Wednesday, with Kimi Antonelli, Liam Lawson and Fernando Alonso also in action in the morning session.
McLaren are the favourites this season after their constructors’ title victory last year but what will the early lap times say about their chances this year?
What time are the drivers on track on Wednesday?
Ferrari
- Wednesday: Hamilton (AM), Leclerc (PM)
- Thursday: TBC
- Friday: TBC
Red Bull
- Wednesday: Lawson (AM), Verstappen (PM)
- Thursday: Lawson
- Friday: Verstappen
Mercedes
- Wednesday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
- Thursday: Russell (AM), Antonelli (PM)
- Friday: Antonelli (AM), Russell (PM)
Aston Martin
- Wednesday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
- Thursday: Alonso (AM), Stroll (PM)
- Friday: Stroll (AM), Alonso (PM)
Williams
- Wednesday: Albon (AM), Sainz (PM)
- Thursday: Sainz (AM), Sainz (PM)
- Friday: Albon (AM), Albon (PM)
Alpine
- Wednesday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)
- Thursday: Gasly (AM), Doohan (PM)
- Friday: Doohan (AM), Gasly (PM)
Haas
- Wednesday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
- Thursday: Ocon (AM), Bearman (PM)
- Friday: Bearman (AM), Ocon (PM)
Sauber
- Wednesday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
- Thursday: Hulkenberg (AM), Bortoleto (PM)
- Friday: Bortoleto (AM), Hulkenberg (PM)
Who is Lewis Hamilton's replacement Kimi Antonelli?
Antonelli, 18, has been on Mercedes’ books since joining their junior programme at 11 years old. In the years since, he has won numerous karting and single-seater competitions, which has thrust him into the spotlight at such a young age.
In 2023, he won both the Formula Regional Championships in Europe and the Middle East and Mercedes, in partnership with Prema. decided that the highly-rated youngster should skip F3 in 2024.
Antonelli finished sixth in the 2024 F2 standings and on the same weekend as his 2025 F1 seat was announced at Monza in September, Antonelli crashed just 10 minutes into his first practice session at Parabolica corner.
Lewis Hamilton insists Ferrari’s F1 car is ‘nothing like’ past Mercedes or McLaren cars
“It’s nothing like the car that I’ve had before the last 10, 12, 17 years,” Hamilton said, in his first official interview in Ferrari colours.
“It’s unique on its own. To feel the vibration of the Ferrari engine for the first time, wow! That’s what I think ultimately put the biggest smile on my face.
“I’d always seen all the drivers who had come before me in red and how that would look on me, and it’s a real honour to wear this badge and suit. I hope I get out and make it look good.”
Carlos Sainz teams up with George Russell in prestigious F1 role
Carlos Sainz has been named as a director of F1’s drivers’ body, the GPDA, for the 2025 season and beyond.
The Spaniard, who has moved to Williams from Ferrari this year, has replaced four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, with the German stepping down last year following his retirement in 2022.
Sainz joins Mercedes driver George Russell as an active driver in a leadership role with the Grand Prix Drivers’ Association.
Carlos Sainz teams up with George Russell in prestigious F1 role for 2025 season
Ferrari fans labelled ‘idiots’ for cutting down tree to watch Lewis Hamilton
A group of Ferrari fans who were recorded cutting down trees for a better view of Lewis Hamilton on track on Wednesday have been labelled as “idiots” by users on social media.
Hamilton, who has moved to Ferrari after 12 years and six titles with Mercedes, took to the track for the first time in the team’s 2025 car, the SF-25, at the Fiorano circuit near Ferrari HQ in Maranello.
Hundreds of fans gathered on the bridge and banks overlooking the 3km circuit, with Hamilton and teammate Charles Leclerc emerging throughout the day to meet the famous ‘tifosi’ fanbase.
Ferrari fans labelled ‘idiots’ for cutting down tree to watch Lewis Hamilton
Carlos Sainz names his four F1 title contenders – and Lewis Hamilton is ignored
When asked between reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull, McLaren’s Lando Norris and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Sainz replied: “I think it will be between those first three you have said.
“If Mercedes make a good car, I would put [George] Russell in too. I think he is at a very good level. Any of those can beat each other this year.”
Silverstone confirms star-studded lineup for F1 British Grand Prix
The four-day event, taking place from Thursday 3rd to Sunday 6th July, sees high-profile acts on the main stage in the evening.
BRIT award-winning artist Sam Fender opens proceedings on Thursday night, followed by multi-award-winning singer RAYE on Friday.
DJ icon Fatboy Slim takes to the stage on Saturday night, after qualifying on track, before Becky Hill concludes proceedings on Sunday night after the grand prix earlier in the day.
WATCH: Hamilton speaks about Ferrari's car compared to Mercedes and McLaren
Mercedes chief James Allison on the W16:
"Our primary focus has been on dialling out the W15's slight reluctance to turn in slow corners, along with the imbalance in tyre temperatures that made the car inconsistent from session to session," he said.
"We are pleased with our progress over the winter and we're looking forward to finding out where we stack up against everyone else."
