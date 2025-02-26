Toto Wolff dismisses complaints over Verstappen and Horner jeers at F1 event in London

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Toto Wolff has dismissed the FIA’s complaints over booing of Max Verstappen and Christian Horner at F1 75 Live in London last week – adding that the event was “mega.”

All 10 teams and 20 drivers were present at The O2 Arena last week, with Lewis Hamilton receiving a rapturous reception as he appeared in Ferrari red.

However, Red Bull’s four-time world champion Verstappen received a swathe of jeers when he was introduced by host Jack Whitehall, which was then drowned out by cheering and applause. Later on, Red Bull team principal Horner was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.

The FIA condemned the “tribalist reaction” of the British fans in a statement on Saturday, while Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launch events in England.

Mercedes boss Wolff, however, insists Verstappen “was not booed” and praised the unique event which launched the 2025 season.

“We shouldn’t talk an event down that was mega just because one single individual, rightly or wrongly, was booed when he spoke,” he told Sky Sports.

“It was a great event. The spectators there were great. The presentation of the cars was good.

“And it sets a new format for the years to come and that is the positive we need to take from that.”

When asked if Wolff himself booed old foe Horner, the Austrian replied: “No I wasn’t booing – there was 15,000 people that did that!

Toto Wolff dismissed complaints over booing at F1 75 Live in London last week ( Getty Images )

“It wasn’t necessary that I did.”

It is understood the subject of booing at the event last week in London will be raised at a World Motor Sport Council meeting this week.

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former F1 driver, told RaceXpress over the weekend that it was “unacceptable” that his son was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.

Verstappen and teammate Liam Lawson were also the only drivers not to be interviewed on stage during the event.

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain this week, ahead of the first race of the season – the Australian Grand Prix – on 16 March.