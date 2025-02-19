Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Christian Horner was jeered by fans inside The O2 Arena as Red Bull unveiled their 2025 car livery on Tuesday night.

Horner, who has been team principal since 2005, walked onto the stage to a chorus of boos as he introduced Red Bull’s 2025 challenger, the RB21.

The Red Bull boss seemed caught off-guard by the reception, ahead of drivers Max Verstappen and Liam Lawson walking on stage. Both drivers did not speak to the crowd.

Horner had earlier laughed in front of the cameras, in a segment with host Jack Whitehall, alongside wife Geri Halliwell and Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff.

Last year, a complaint against Horner by a female Red Bull employee was dismissed, twice, after two internal investigations, with the 51-year-old denying any wrongdoing.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen, meanwhile, is targeting a fifth consecutive title this year, a feat only matched by Michael Schumacher for Ferrari.

The Dutchman had spoken earlier about F1’s new swearing rules, opting for the Jose Mourinho treatment as he looks to stay out of trouble. Under new FIA regulations, a first offence carries a £33,800 fine; a second offence a £67,600 fine and suspended one-month suspension and a third offence a £101,000 fine and one-month race ban.

When asked about the new regulations at F1 75 Live in London on Tuesday, the four-time world champion opted for a phrase made famous by ex-Chelsea and Man Utd manager Mourinho.

“I prefer not to speak about that,” he said. “Otherwise I’ll get in trouble.”

open image in gallery Max Verstappen did not speak to the crowd at The O2 in London ( PA Wire )

In a media session held moments later with members of the national press, Verstappen elaborated slightly: “If you look at everyone’s reaction to it, I think that says enough.

“I think we shouldn’t take it so seriously. I’m also not going to tell you how you should behave in life.”

Verstappen, who is bidding this year to become only the second driver in F1 history to win five world championships in a row, also made his clear his intention to move on from his row with George Russell at the end of last season.

"I have no intention of continuing any type of beef in February,” he said. “I'm still enjoying my time away from F1. Honestly, I have nothing to say on that subject."

Verstappen has been joined by a new teammate at Red Bull this year, with New Zealand driver Liam Lawson replacing Sergio Perez for 2025.

The 2025 season starts on 16 March in Australia.