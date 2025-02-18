F1 75 LIVE: Updates, start time and build-up to 2025 season launch event at The O2 in London
Formula 1 kicks off the 2025 season in style with a star-studded launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London this evening.
Lewis Hamilton will appear for the first time in an official, public capacity in Ferrari colours in the capital as the Scuderia reveal their 2025 car livery with just under a month until the new season begins.
All 10 teams will unveil their car liveries with all 20 drivers present on stage throughout the night. The event will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.
Iconic British pop group Take That will perform alongside a number of star-studded music acts. The event starts at 8pm (GMT).
‘I predicted Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago – but he doesn’t need eighth F1 title’
“I basically predicted Lewis moving to Ferrari,” Ted Kravitz tells The Independent.
“It was a bit of a guess at the time but it seemed that the lure of Ferrari and their significance in the sport… he always thought it would be very cool to be a Ferrari driver.
“He likes the brand, he has some of the road cars which is always a help. When you look at it now, it seems a natural thing to do. It’s put a spring in his step, hasn’t it? A spring in the step of F1, just to see how he’s going to do too.
‘I predicted Hamilton’s Ferrari move six years ago, but he doesn’t need to win title’
Exclusive: Hamilton would be a record-breaker with one more title but Sky F1’s Ted Kravitz says the Brit is already at ‘peace’ with seven world championships
Haas pair drive 2025 F1 car at Silverstone
Ollie Bearman and Esteban Ocon had a private ‘shakedown’ day at Silverstone on Sunday in Haas’ 2025 F1 car
The team’s season livery will be revealed at F1 75 Live tomorrow night at The O2 Arena in London.
This will be British teenager Bearman’s first full-time season in F1, after three appearances last year including a debut for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia.
Ferrari release behind-the-scenes Lewis Hamilton video:
Hamilton’s first few days at Ferrari last month were iconic!
Now, Ferrari have released a behind-the-scenes, emotional video following the British driver as he met staff and drove his first laps in Scuderia red!
Sainz on Hamilton's chances of winning world title with Ferrari:
“I’ve seen Charles [Leclerc] and I know how good Charles is, but I’ve never been team-mates with Lewis.
“And the only way you can more or less evaluate a driver is when you’re their team-mate and you see what they’re capable of doing.
“I can only say when I left Ferrari, I did feel the team – both Ferrari and Charles – were ready to fight for a World Championship.
“And with Lewis joining, that chance only got increased.”
Alex Albon on Carlos Sainz joining him at Williams:
"In terms of pressure, no, I see it as more of an opportunity,” Albon said, when asked about Sainz joining him at Williams.
“Carlos is a very proven driver and he’s just come off of one of his best seasons in F1, so I’m confident in myself and excited to have a great teammate who I can learn from. I hope I can bring something for him as well and in the end, the direction of the team is to go forwards in the future.
"I think we are going to work well together, just from what we have spoken about and what we like about the car, it’s quite similar.”
Where can I watch it F1 75 Live?
F1 will stream the whole event on their YouTube channel.
UK rights holder Sky Sports will broadcast the event, with programming on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports F1 set to start at 8pm (GMT).
ESPN holds the rights to F1 in the United States and is the place to go to watch the event on TV stateside.
How Carlos Sainz can still fulfil F1 title dream at Williams with James Vowles’s masterplan
After two years in the job, it is no longer a surprise when Williams boss James Vowles – former chief strategist at Mercedes and architect of numerous Lewis Hamilton victories – makes his well-worn bold statement on the future of the team. So bold, in fact, that it would be unadvisable if his words did not carry so much authority and his experience so much respect.
In short, Vowles has dismissed this current era of F1 as a free hit for a fallen giant of the sport. On Friday morning, as Williams launched their 2025 FW47 car at an ice-cool Silverstone, his message did not waver.
How Sainz can still fulfil F1 title dream at Williams with Vowles’s masterplan
Sainz has taken a gamble with his move to Williams but a new title sponsor shows the team is preparing for a return to the top
Martin Brundle says Lando Norris needs 'razorblades' on his elbows in battles with Max Verstappen
“I think Lando knows how to lead from the front now,” Brundle told Sky Sports News last week at McLaren’s launch.
“I think he probably believes he can win a World Championship. He’ll have to get his elbows out and get some razorblades on those elbows in some wheel-to-wheel combat with Max.
“That’s clear, as everybody has to because that’s how Max goes racing. He’s tough, and that’s why he’s won the last four World Championships.”
George Russell gives verdict on F1 title chances after ‘trial and error’ years at Mercedes
“Yeah absolutely,” Russell told Sky Sports News, when asked whether he can challenge for the title this year.
“I feel ready, everybody in the team is so motivated. I feel these years have been trial and error but every time we’ve had a chance to win, we’ve won.
“That’s what gives me the optimism that if we do have the car, we can achieve it.
“We’re working as hard as we can for it to be this year, everybody is fully on board and it’s going to be an exciting season.”
