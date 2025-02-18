Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc take part in F1 test for Ferrari in Barcelona

Formula 1 kicks off the 2025 season in style with a star-studded launch event, F1 75 Live, at The O2 Arena in London this evening.

Lewis Hamilton will appear for the first time in an official, public capacity in Ferrari colours in the capital as the Scuderia reveal their 2025 car livery with just under a month until the new season begins.

All 10 teams will unveil their car liveries with all 20 drivers present on stage throughout the night. The event will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

Iconic British pop group Take That will perform alongside a number of star-studded music acts. The event starts at 8pm (GMT).

Follow all the build-up to F1 75 Live with The Independent