Max Verstappen threatens boycott after being booed at F1 launch event in London

Max Verstappen has threatened to boycott any future F1 launches which take place in England after being booed by sections of the British crowd at F1 75 Live last week.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen appeared on screen to a mixed reception, with initial boos being drowned out eventually by cheers, after being introduced by host Jack Whitehall in London last Tuesday.

Christian Horner, Verstappen’s boss at Red Bull, also received jeers as he entered the stage in The O2 ahead of his team’s car livery reveal for the 2025 season. Verstappen and teammate Liam Lawson were also the only drivers not to be interviewed on stage during the event.

Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former F1 driver, told RaceXpress over the weekend that it was “unacceptable” that his son was booed by the 15,000-strong crowd.

“In itself, I thought it was a reasonable set-up [of the event], but I thought it was embarrassing what happened there with Red Bull Racing, that Horner was booed so much,” Verstappen Snr. said.

“Max was booed too. Then you are there for Formula 1 to promote the sport a little bit and all. Then you are booed by the public. I think that is unacceptable.

“Look, I understand it. Max is the only one who puts the English drivers under pressure and who tells it exactly how it is, but I think it is unacceptable and a real disappointment what happened there.

“No, Max doesn’t feel like being booed in front of 25,000 people. He also says: ‘If this is in England again next year, they certainly won’t see me there,’ and I completely agree with him.”

Sources have told The Independent that a similar launch event next year is unlikely, due to the need for more pre-season testing time given new engine and chassis regulations, but no final decision has been made at this stage.

Verstappen Snr. was embroiled in a bitter feud with Horner this time last year, insisting Red Bull could “explode” if the team principal remained in charge amid an investigation into “inappropriate behaviour.” Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing, twice.

Verstappen’s words come after the FIA, F1’s governing body who were also booed as their logo appeared on screen last week, released a statement criticising the “tribalist” reaction of British fans.

An FIA spokesperson said: “Great rivalries throughout the history of motorsport have contributed to making it such an exciting experience for fans. But what underpins sport at all levels is a culture of respect.

Christian Horner booed by crowd at F1 75 Live event

“As such, it was disappointing to hear the crowd’s tribalist reaction to FIA Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen and his Red Bull team principal and CEO, Christian Horner, at the F1 launch in London.

“Max and Christian have both contributed greatly to the sport we love. In the season ahead we should not lose sight of that.

“As part of the FIA’s commitment to protect the integrity of the sport, we are leading a coalition tackling online abuse in sport under the banner of our United Against Online Abuse campaign. We stand with all of our competitors, officials, volunteers, and fans to unite against this growing threat.

“We urge the sporting community to consider the impact of their actions both online and offline.”

Pre-season testing takes place in Bahrain this week, starting on Wednesday, with the first race in Australia on 16 March.