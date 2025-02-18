Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The official F1 pre-season test takes place once again in Bahrain on 26-28 February as anticipation builds towards the 2025 season.

Bahrain has held the test every year since the Covid pandemic, with the season-opener usually following at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

Yet this year, Albert Park in Australia will host the first race of the season for the first time since 2019. The season-opener, Lewis Hamilton’s first race for Ferrari, is on 16 March.

It means all 20 drivers will have two weeks from the three-day pre-season test to the first ‘lights out’ of the season, ahead of another record-equalling 24-race calendar.

Here’s everything you need to know about pre-season testing in Bahrain:

What are the timings for testing?

The official pre-season test takes place from Wednesday 26 February to Friday 28 February.

In line with previous years, the track will be open for eight hours each day, starting at 7am (GMT) and ending at 4pm (GMT).

Teams have a choice: they can either give a driver a whole day’s worth of running or split the sessions up between their pair.

Either way, barring any injuries, illness or car breakdowns, each driver will get 12 hours of time in the car over the course of the three days.

How can I watch the pre-season test?

Sky Sports F1, the rights holder for F1 in the UK, will broadcast every minute of pre-season testing.

The broadcast team, however, is typically made up of commentators and presenters from both Sky and F1 TV.

Sky’s pit-lane reporter, Ted Kravitz, will be on-site for the test and is likely to present his daily ‘Notebook’ segment.

Lewis Hamilton is driving for Ferrari this year ( Twitter/X - @ScuderiaFerrari )

When is the first race of the 2025 season?

The season-opener this year takes place at Albert Park in Melbourne, Australia, on Sunday 16 March.

The race starts at 4am (GMT), 3pm local time.

It will mark Hamilton’s highly-anticipated first race in Ferrari red.

What is the 2025 grid?

McLAREN

Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri

FERRARI

Charles Leclerc

Lewis Hamilton

RED BULL

Max Verstappen

Liam Lawson

MERCEDES

George Russell

Kimi Antonelli

ASTON MARTIN

Fernando Alonso

Lance Stroll

ALPINE

Pierre Gasly

Jack Doohan

HAAS

Esteban Ocon

Ollie Bearman

RACING BULLS

Yuki Tsunoda

Isack Hadjar

WILLIAMS

Alex Albon

Carlos Sainz

SAUBER

Nico Hulkenberg

Gabriel Bortoleto

*italics represents new seat