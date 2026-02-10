Waitrose’s £25 Valentine’s Day meal deal for two is back – here’s my review

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If a night in sharing good food before settling on the sofa with a perfect rom-com is your idea of the perfect Valentine’s Day, one of the best supermarket dine-in deals will guarantee to make your evening faff-free.

These days, we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to deals to celebrate the occasion with most major supermarkets and meal kits getting in on the action. But among them, Waitrose’s vast choice and quality food caught my eye. For £25, loved-up diners can choose a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (working out as £12.50 per head) and with 35 dishes on offer, there’s really something for everyone.

From decadent starters like the all-new scallops and king prawns served with roasted garlic butter, to mouth-watering mains including Wagyu beef pie, salmon en croute and spinach and ricotta lasagna, the menu hit the mark. Sides sound equally delicious with potato dauphinoise, vegetable medley and a four cheese macaroni up for grabs. Desserts and drinks are the cherry on top with the exact bottle of prosecco that took the top spot in our review of the best proseccos up for grabs, plus fan-favourite puds from mousses to melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings and cheesecake.

As the deal launches today (10 February), here’s all you need to know about the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in offer – plus my review after trying some of the dishes and verdict on its value for money.

When is the Waitrose Valentine’s dine-in meal deal launching?

Waitrose’s Valentine’s Dine will run from 10 -15 February in Waitrose shops and online at Waitrose.com as well as on Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

How much does it cost?

The dine-in deal is £5 more than last year at £25 (£12.50 per head). This includes a starter, main, side, dessert and drink (prosecco, wine or a soft drink) for two people.

What’s included?

To begin, the starters include the No.1 camembert bake and dough balls, alongside new additions for this year such as No.1 scallops and king prawns with roasted garlic West Country butter. The mains are just as indulgent, ranging from the No.1 British beef Wellington and No.1 Kefalonian fresh sea bass fillets with gremolata butter to the vegetarian-friendly No.1 mushroom, Malbec and port Wellington.

On the side, there’s a choice of seven options, including the No.1 green vegetable medley and No.1 triple-cooked fries finished with Cornish sea salt. To finish, desserts include a ruby chocolate and raspberry mousse, caramelised biscuit cheesecakes and No.1 melt-in-the-middle chocolate puddings.

Glasses could be filled with the prosecco we crowned our best buy if you’re keen to toast the occasion with a little fizz. The wine selection spans rosé, shiraz and Sauvignon Blanc, alongside an alcohol-free rosé option. Cocktail lovers can opt for pre-mixed classics such as a Negroni, Old Fashioned and Cîroc Cosmopolitan, while those avoiding alcohol can choose from soft options including DA-SH raspberry-infused sparkling water.

Waitrose Valentine’s Day dine-in deal, reviewed

I got early access to some of the dishes on this year’s Valentine’s Day menu to see if it’s as excellent value as it sounds.

Scallops and king prawns with roasted garlic West Country butter kicked off proceedings. Succulent and juicy, the seafood tasted excellent quality while the garlic butter added richness. There’s a delicious crunch provided by the breadcrumb topping and the dish’s presentation in a shell was a nice touch.

For the main event, I tried the salmon en croute, while my partner sampled the steak. The pescatarian menu choice lived up to expectations: a generous portion of salmon delicately wrapped in buttery and flaky pastry. The lemon and Italian mascarpone was a delicious addition, adding a fresh sauce as it oozed out of the parcel. Meanwhile, the steak was tender, juicy and well marbled, and the heart-shaped peppercorn butter is a pleasing take on the sauce. A side of petits pois, tenderstem broccoli and cavolo nero kale made the ideal pairing, injecting a freshness in contrast to the rich fish and meat. For dessert, I opted for the melt in the middle chocolate puddings, which are decadent sponges with a rich Belgium chocolate centre and a touch of sea salt. It’s definitely a rich and luxurious way to finish off the meal without the faff (each one takes just 40 seconds in the microwave).

Everything was a breeze to cook (each dish took less than 30 minutes to cook) and looked great when served – for £12.50 per person you can’t go wrong.

