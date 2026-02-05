Valentine’s meal kits to have delivered for date night – from Gousto to Cook
I tried these at-home meal kits to find the perfect alternative to a romantic dinner out this Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and whether you’re planning on celebrating with a partner or friend, the clock is ticking to get that dinner reservation booked. However, if you’d rather avoid the crowds (and hefty prices) of a restaurant, why not opt for a romantic, home-cooked meal?
The prospect of cooking an elaborate feast can be intimidating, which is where meal kits services such as Gousto come in. Once you sign up and choose your recipes for the week, the ingredients will be sent straight to your door, along with step-by-step instructions for how to prepare and cook your meal.
If you’d prefer not to cook at all (less time in the kitchen means more time with your loved one, after all), ready meal brand Cook makes food that can simply be cooked from frozen. Unlike most ready meals, they’re prepared by a team of chefs, using fresh ingredients to emulate homemade fare. According to the brand, there’s “almost nothing processed” in its meals, which are also touted as being free from preservatives, additives and hydrogenated fats.
To help you find the perfect, stress-free Valentine’s Day dinner, I tested meals from Gousto and Cook, to work out whether they’re good value alternatives to eating out at a restaurant this Valentine’s Day and beyond. Keep scrolling for my honest verdict.
How I tested
I received a meal from both Gousto and Cook’s Valentine’s Day range and cooked the meals according to the instructions. I considered everything from ease of preparation to taste and value for money. You can find out more about my testing criteria at the end of this article.
1Gousto you’re my lobster alfredo
- Total preparation time 60 minutes
- Cost per head £20.78
- Why we love it
- Relatively easy to prepare and cook
- Clear instructions
- Take note
- Expensive compared with buying from a supermarket
- Not available as an individual meal
For the first time ever, Gousto has introduced lobster to its recipe boxes, in the form of the brand’s ‘you’re my lobster’ Valentine’s dinner. This New York-inspired meal includes lobster tails cooked in garlic and chilli butter served over linguine alfredo with garlic ciabatta and a green salad.
The meal is part of Gousto’s ‘Valentine’s Day in NYC’ range, which also includes a flat-iron steak with stuffed baked potato, a spicy smashed wagyu burger, cheesy pink heart pasta, and a pork meatball marinara sub.
Preparation
I received the recipe box with everything I needed to make the lobster meal, with the exception of salt, pepper and butter. Gousto meal kits provide the ingredients in exact amounts, so no food goes to waste.
I was both excited and intimidated by the prospect of cooking lobster for the first time. The main challenge was cutting the shellfish in half – my kitchen scissors were broken, so I had to use a kitchen knife. Once I managed this, however, the rest of the process was straightforward.
The kit comes complete with step-by-step instructions, which mostly involved chopping garlic, shallots and parsley; baking the lobster, cherry tomatoes and ciabatta in the oven; making a pasta sauce and, of course, boiling the pasta. Nothing too complicated.
When cooking a Gousto recipe, I find it best to read through the instructions first, so you have a general idea of what you’ll need to do throughout the whole process. I also prefer to get all the food prepped ahead of time. The instructions were mostly clear but, depending on how you usually cook, the order that they suggest you complete the steps in might not feel intuitive to you.
Gousto estimates that this recipe will take between 40 and 60 minutes, and the whole process did in fact take me an hour, which felt reasonable for a meal like this. By following the instructions, I was able to get all the food ready at around the same time, so nothing was cold by the time I served it.
Taste
Of course, everyone has different tastes when it comes to food but I enjoyed this meal a lot. The lobster was really tasty, if very messy to eat. The alfredo sauce was flavourful, though, as always, with these meal kits, I would personally double the amount of garlic.
The instructions recommend that you go easy on the chilli if you’re sensitive to spice, and I would agree with this. It can be tempting with these meal kits to do exactly as you’re told, but you don’t want to end up sweating through your romantic dinner because you can’t handle the heat.
Value for money
Lobster is famously expensive, so it’s likely no surprise that this Valentine’s meal is priced from around £20.78 per portion. In my opinion, this is fairly good value for money. However, it’s not possible to order a Gousto box with just one recipe, so what you’ll actually pay depends on what else you order.
A Gousto box for two people will cost you between £14 and £23.25 per portion using the discount code below. But this doesn’t include the surcharges that are added to certain meals, and this Valentine’s lobster meal carries a hefty £12.99 surcharge per person. That means that the cheapest you’ll be able to get a Gousto box for is £39.98 – this is including the Valentine’s lobster alfredo and one other meal of your choice.
2Cook Valentine's meal
- Total preparation time 60 minutes
- Cost per head £18.38
- Why we love it
- Delicious dessert
- Easy to cook
- Take note
- Salmon was on the dry side without a sauce
- Expensive compared with buying from a supermarket
Cook’s Valentine’s range includes everything from cheese fondant soufflés and roasted vegetable tarte tatins to beef wellington and more. You can buy items individually or as part of a meal deal such as the luxury Valentine’s dinner for two (£52.50, Cookfood.net). The ready meal brand’s dishes are available to buy at select stores or on the Cook website.
For this review, I tested Cook’s salmon wellington meal with creamed spinach and dauphinoise potatoes as the sides, as well as individual mango cheesecakes for dessert.
Preparation
As you would expect, this meal was a very simple to cook. I popped the wellington, creamed spinach and potatoes in the oven for the allotted time, then they were ready to go. By following the included instructions, all the food was ready at the same time. Meanwhile, the mango cheesecakes only needed defrosting.
Taste
I was excited to try these dishes, as it felt like the kind of Valentine’s meal I would choose to have at a restaurant. However, the wellington itself was slightly underwhelming, as parts of the salmon were quite dry. I regretted that I didn’t have a sauce to go with it. I only noticed afterwards that Cook recommends adding a crème fraiche dressing, which would have been perfect.
I enjoyed the sides more – the creamed spinach was very good, and even though it was my first time trying dauphinoise potatoes, I’m now a firm fan. The real star of the show, however, was the cheesecake – it had the perfect biscuit-to-cream ratio and the mango flavour was delicious.
Overall, I wouldn’t say this meal was restaurant-quality, but it was certainly better than your average ready meal – though it was also more expensive.
Value for money
The salmon wellington itself was priced at £20, with the creamed spinach and dauphinoise potatoes costing £3.75 and £4.50, respectively. The cheesecakes were £4.25 each, putting the whole meal at £36.75 for two people.
At £18.38 per head, this is definitely a pricier at-home meal. However, the portion sizes were quite large and salmon isn’t the cheapest of ingredients, so it helps to justify the cost for a special occasion – especially if you don’t want to cook a meal from scratch.
Are Gousto and Cook Valentine’s meals worth it?
Both of these Valentine’s meals provided something special, and I was more excited to try them both than I usually am to have a meal at home. I found that Gousto’s meal was tastier, but Cook’s meal was (unsurprisingly) easier to make, so which one you opt for will depend on your own preferences.
In terms of value for money, Gousto offers an affordable way to enjoy a lobster pasta dish, but only if you’re happy with buying a whole box worth of meals. Though the wellington from Cook wasn’t quite as delicious as I’d hoped, I think the brand’s prices are reasonable overall.
Both of these options are likely to be cheaper than going to a restaurant but, of course, unlikely to be as cheap as buying the ingredients and making the meals yourself. However, if you and your loved one want to eat in this Valentine’s Day but you’re intimidated by cooking or too busy to rush around the supermarket, Gousto and Cook have provided solid alternatives.
How I tested Gousto and Cook Valentine’s meals
During testing, I judged the Gousto and Cook meals based on the following criteria:
- Ease of preparation: I assessed how clear the instructions were and how easy the steps were to carry out, to assess if the kits were suitable for home cooks of all levels.
- Quality: While everyone has different preferences when it comes to taste, I considered how the overall quality of the food compared with eating out at a restaurant or buying similar produce from the supermarket.
- Value for money: I worked out the price per head and considered whether the food on offer justified the overall price.
Why you can trust our reviews
The Independent’s team of expert deal-hunters and product testers are committed to providing unbiased reviews and expert advice. Molly Greeves is a consumer writer with years of experience delivering money-saving tips to readers. From her review of food-waste apps to her guides to the cost of running an air fryer and the best restaurant deals, she provides her honest views and opinions, to help you make the most of your hard-earned cash.
