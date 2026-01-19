After the financial stress of the festive season, January is a good time to cut back on spending and save money. But now that we’re more than halfway through the month, you may be itching for a change in the routine of cooking at home and watching The Traitors. That’s where the best restaurant deals come in.

Luckily, tons of restaurants are offering tempting deals on food, so we can enjoy meals out without breaking the bank. Whether you’re after a cheap and cheerful lunch, such as a curry from Yo! Sushi, or a two-course dinner at the likes of Côte Brasserie, there are plenty of opportunities to get a meal for a fraction of the price this month.

A word of advice: before you book, check the full terms on the restaurant’s website. I’ve included all the key information here, but there might be some locations excluded from the deal, so it’s best to check before you book, to avoid disappointment.

Keep scrolling for my full list of the best January restaurant deals and how to claim them.

Bella Italia: £5 pasta

( Bella Italia )

Until Thursday 29 January, you can get a serving of pasta for £5 from Bella Italia. Most of the pasta dishes from its à la carte menu are included, such as carbonara, bolognese and pollo cacciatore. You can claim the offer any day of the week from 12pm.

Pizza Express: Buy one main get one for £1

( Pizza Express )

Until Thursday 26 January, you can get you choice of pizza, pasta or salad when you buy a full-priced main. The offer is available when you dine in or order for collection or delivery through the Pizza Express app or website.

Dishes included in this deal include classic pizzas, leggera pizzas, salads and al forno dishes. If you want to upgrade to pizzas with a romano base, the second pizza will cost you £2.95.

To claim this deal, you’ll need to either sign in or register for the restaurant’s loyalty scheme, PizzaExpress Club, or claim your offer as a guest – you can do either on Pizza Express’s website.

Ikea: 99p meals

( Ikea )

Planning a trip to Ikea this month? If you go on a weekday, you can get a 99p meal when you join its free loyalty scheme, Ikea Family. Depending on what time you go, this could be a small English breakfast, a lunch of sausage and mash or a dinner of falafel.

Zizzi: 30 per cent off

( Zizzi )

Sign up to Zizzi’s loyalty scheme, Zillionaires’ Club, and you’ll be able to claim 30 per cent off until Friday 30 January. You’ll find the offer when you sign into your account on the app, and it’s valid all day on weekdays and after 5pm on Sundays.

The Real Greek: £5 souvlaki

( The Real Greek )

Register on The Real Greek’s website and you’ll receive a voucher for a £5 souvlaki. This offer is valid when you dine-in before the end of Janaury.

Yo! Sushi: £5 katsu curry

( Yo! Sushi )

Throughout January, you can get a katsu curry from Yo! Sushi for just £5. You’ll be able to choose from a ‘naked’ chicken katsu curry (without the crispy coating on the chicken), a regular chicken katsu curry or a pumpkin katsu curry. This offer’s available when you dine in or takeaway.

All Bar One: 50 per cent off

( Mitchells & Butlers )

All Bar One is giving customers half-price on mains and small plates between Sunday and Friday when they download its app. Its mains include fish and chips, sea bass thai green curry and sirloin steak, and small plates include oyster mushroom tempura, hot honey chorizo and salt and pepper calamari.

This offer runs until Thursday 29 January.

BrewDog: Buy one burger or pizza get one for £1

( Brewdog )

Buy one burger or pizza from BrewDog and get another one for £1 until the end of January. You’ll need to book, as this offer isn’t available for walk-ins or for delivery – just click the button below.

Prezzo: 40 per cent off

( Prezzo )

Until Monday 9 February, you can get 40 per cent off food when you dine in at Prezzo past 12pm any day of the week except for Saturdays. You’ll need to get a code by signing up on Prezzo’s website. Quite a few locations are exempt from this offer, so make sure you check the terms and conditions.

Ask Italian: Two for one mains

( Ask Italian )

Between Sunday and Friday until 31 January, you can get two mains for the price of one by downloading Ask Italian’s app. Mains include Italian classics like pizza and pasta, as well as dishes such as sea bass, Tuscan chicken orzotto and a classic caesar salad.

The Ivy: Two courses for £19.17

( The Ivy )

Tables of up to eight people can get two courses for £19.17 per person. You can choose two options out of starters, mains and desserts, with the mains including shepherds pie, Scottish smoked haddock and salmon fishcake, foraged wild mushroom and truffle linguine and more.

You can claim this offer any day except 13 and 14 of February. The Ivy is popular, so it’s definitely a good idea to book a table.

Côte Brasserie: Two courses for £15

( Côte Brasserie )

Get two courses for £15 or three courses for £19 from Côte Brasserie’s set menu on weekdays throughout January. You’ll need to download the Côte app to redeem this offer.

Las Iguanas: Bottomless tapas from £17

( Las Iguanas )

Dine in between Sunday to Friday until 29 January at Las Iguanas and you’ll be able to get 90 minutes worth of bottomless small plates from £17 per person. Las Iguanas’ tapas dishes include hot honey halloumi, chicken wings, patatas bravas and quesadillas.

You’ll need to pre-book to get this offer, which you can do below.

