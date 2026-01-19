You can get a 99p main at Prezzo for today only – here’s how

Many of us try to stay in and save money during January, but now that we’re more than halfway through the month, you might be itching to get out of the house. Fortunately, there are tons of restaurant deals on offer this month, including a particularly tempting Prezzo 99p menu deal that’s available today (19 January) only.

Book a table at the Italian restaurant chain and download the Club Prezzo loyalty app and you’ll be able to get a pizza or pasta dish for just 99p when you buy any drink. You’ll be able to choose from classics such as margherita and pepperoni pizzas, spaghetti carbonara, a plant-based bolognese and more.

Got small kids in tow? They’ll be able to get two courses for just £1 from the ‘2-8s’ kids menu or the ‘little tummies’ menu for toddlers. Make sure you let your server know about the offers you want to claim as you’re being seated.

If you’re unable to take advantage of Prezzo’s 99p mains deal today, the restaurant is also offering customers 40 per cent off every day except for Saturdays until Monday 9 February – you can register for this offer on Prezzo’s website. Kids will be able to get two courses for £1 until Monday 9 February, too.

For more ways to save, join our money-saving Whatsapp channel

How to get a 99p main at Prezzo

When you download the Club Prezzo app and set up an account, you’ll see the 99p pizza and pasta deal when you swipe at the top of the page.

Downloading the Club Prezzo app will get you a free plate of triple-cooked nutella doughballs, too ( Prezzo )

Click on this and you’ll see a QR code that you can show to your server to claim the offer. You’ll need to buy a soft or alcoholic drink to get your main for 99p, which is still a good saving. If you pop into one of Prezzo’s London restaurants, for example, you can get a soft drink for £4.50 and this will bring your total meal to £5.49. Without the offer, a pepperoni pizza will typically set you back around £17 and a spaghetti carbonara around £18.

Bear in mind that the 99p deal doesn’t include all of Prezzo’s mains, so check what you could get on the menu.

You’ll get more perks when you sign up on the app, including a plate of triple-cooked nutella doughballs, half-price vegan and vegetarian dishes on Mondays, and access to exclusive member-only prices.

