Tesco’s Valentine’s Day menu for two will have date night sorted from just £15

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s a lot to love about Valentine’s Day dine-in deals. With three courses, drinks and a discount (plus, very little washing up), supermarket’s are offering a cost-effective, hassle-free way to spoil your loved ones, whether you're serving up a feast for date night or sharing dinner with friends.

In addition to M&S, Waitrose, Asda and Co-op, Tesco is hoping to sweep you off your feet with its dine-in deal. If you're shopping at a larger Tesco store or online, you can get a starter, two sides, main, dessert and drinks for two people for £20. For those planning something simpler, Tesco is also offering a £15 Valentine’s Day dine-in option, available in Express stores. This includes a main, side, dessert and drink. It's worth noting that you'll need a Tesco Clubcard to benefit from both offers.

Of the decadent-sounding dishes to choose from, Tesco says more than half are brand new. From Margaritas courtesy of Moth (which happens to be our favourite canned cocktail brand) to the “marry me chicken” main course, here is where you’ll find a rundown of what’s on offer. You can also head over to our Valentine’s Day dine-in deal guide, where you’ll find intel on offers from M&S, Waitrose, Asda, Co-op and more.

When is Tesco’s Valentine’s Day dine-in deal available?

Don’t want to wait until 14 February to get a good deal? You don’t have to. Tesco is launching its offer on 9 February. Love waits for no one, after all.

What’s on offer?

open image in gallery ( Tesco )

Price: £20 with a Tesco Clubcard, £15 at Tesco Express stores (excludes starter and one side)

£20 with a Tesco Clubcard, £15 at Tesco Express stores (excludes starter and one side) Availability: 9-14 February

9-14 February What’s included: Starter, main, two sides, dessert, drink

Tesco’s dine-in deal will have date night sorted, with starters, mains, sides, desserts and a drink from the Tesco Finest range, of which more than half is brand new. Among the starters to look forward to, there’s camembert with garlic and parsley dough balls, elegant classics such as coquilles St Jacques and breaded prawns with hot honey dip, plus more.

For your main dish, you could be digging into salmon and prawn en croûte with cheddar cheese and prosecco sauce, ‘marry me’ chicken kiev with a sunblush cherry tomato and cheese sauce, and beef pies with a red wine jus. Vegans can tuck into the mushroom stroganoff pie with portobello, porcini and chestnut mushrooms in a creamy sauvignon blanc sauce.

As for sides, plates include triple-cooked fries topped with parmesan, baby potatoes and sweet chantenay carrots, and heart-shaped rosti. There’s also green vegetable gratin, samphire, petit pois and sliced cabbage with a mint dressing.

Now, let’s get down to tipples for the table. Popular canned Moth cocktails, as well as red, rosé, white wine and prosecco are all up for grabs. Non-alcoholic options include the alcohol-free sparkling Nozecco and other popular fizzy drinks – we’ll cheers to that.

Read our full review of the Waitrose Valentine’s Day dine-in deal for 2026