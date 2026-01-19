The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
10 best nursing chairs to feed and soothe your baby in comfort
These armchairs and rocking nursing chairs will be a comfortable and stylish addition to your nursery
A nursing chair might seem like an unnecessary expense for a new parent, but consider how many hours you’ll spend feeding and rocking your little one in it and the cost per use ratio soon balances out. Whether breastfeeding or bottle feeding, as a new parent, you will spend hours in that chair, so you need it to be comfortable but what other considerations need to be taken into account? Well, washable covers are a great addition, as well as storage for nappies, wipes and snacks for breastfeeding mums. Ultimately though, the best nursing chair needs to be practical, comfy and look great in you home.
During the course of my research, I spoke to many mum friends, many of whom recommended a rocking chair for the calming effect it would have on the baby. Others suggested that a stationary armchair would do the trick just as well and could be repurposed for storytime cuddles and later on as a stylish armchair in your lounge. After all, nursing chairs don’t tend to come cheap, so longevity should also be considered.
From padded seats to firm backs, high arm rests, storage compartments and foot rests, there are a lot of options out there – not least of all the type of fabric it is made from and whether or not it is easy to clean.
I wanted to assess large and small nursing chairs, as not everyone has the space for a bulky design. Hopefully, this list offers a helping hand in your search for the perfect nursing chair, too.
The best nursing chairs for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Mamas & Pappas bowdon nursing chair: £645, Mamasandpapas.com
- Best chair with footstool – Mamas and Papas hilston nursing chair and footstool: £759, Mamasandpapas.com
- Best gliding nursing chair – iL TuTTo lulu glider nursing chair: £349, Iltutto.co.uk
- Best budget buy– Ikea poang rocking chair: £120, Ikea.co.uk
How we tested
Alongside two other parenting testers, I spent two months testing a range of nursing chairs, starting when my baby was three weeks old. I spent innumerable hours sitting in these chairs in the day and in the middle of the night. I also used them with my older child, assessing not just their suitability as nursing chairs, but as a comfortable seat for my toddler and me to cuddle up in for bedtime stories. During testing, I considered comfort, design, durability and size. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.
1Mammas and Pappas bowdon nursing chair
- Best Nursing chair overall
- Colour options Four
- Dimensions 68 x 89.5 x 93cm
- Weight 27kg
- Why we love it
- Looks stylish and modern
- Exceptionally comfortable
- Take note
- Expensive
An example of when form and function worked harmoniously, this was, without a doubt, the most comfortable chair I tested and one of the best looking to boot. A plush, wide seat cushion remains comfortable and plump even during the long, cluster-feeding hours, and the soft bouclé fabric has a velvety texture that feels great against bare skin. The raised chair arms – which I didn’t find on other chairs I tested – have been designed so you new mums can rest their tired arms while holding the baby in the typical crossbody feeding position, while the seat back was just the right height to support both your back and neck while reclined. It should be noted that I am a petite 5 feet and 3 inches, and my neck rested perfectly against the back of the chair.
Ergonomic oak rocking legs offer a smooth – and crucially silent – ride. It comes in four colourways and is quite a neat size, making it ideal for mid-size rooms. When it comes to cleaning, the cushion cover is reversible, meaning you can go a bit longer without having to get the chair professionally cleaned.
2Ikea poang rocking chair
- Best Budget rocking chair
- Colour options Six
- Dimensions 68cm x 95 cm x 94 cm
- Weight 11.49kg
- Why we love it
- Affordable
- Easy to put together
- Cushion covers can be removed and replaced
- Take note
- Not the most durable
I love this minimalist rocking chair for nurseries with less space and muscles that are weak. While flat packs can be a pain to put up, this chair took under 10 minutes to put together and saved too many cooks trying to carry a heavy, bulky chair upstairs. Thankfully, when pieced together, the chair is super lightweight and easy enough to carry into your bedroom to make those bleary eyed feeds a little less painful.
IIt costs a fraction of the price as other rockers and helped keep the nursery budget in order. Plus, a massive bonus is that the seat cover, which simply velcros in place and has suprisingly lost-lasting comfort for a thinner padding option, is easily replaceable if you ever want to change colour schemes or are struggling to fight a stain.
I was also happy to find out that Ikea sells replacement cushions (£30, Ikea.com) in six different colours. A very reassuring reason to buy this item for a room that’s bound to experience plenty of messy accidents. And as you didn’t spend too much on the chair, we recommend snapping up the matching footstool for £45 (Ikea.com).
3Mamas and Papas hilston nursing chair and footstool
- Best Nursing chair with footstool
- Colour options Four
- Dimensions 75cm x 78cm x 83cm
- Weight 26kg
- Why we love it
- Comes with a matching footstool
- Armrests for additional support
- Thick, comfortable cushion
- Take note
- Boucle material could show wear and tear after prolonged use
Bridging the gap between style and practicality, the Mamas and Papas hilston nursing chair is by far one of the most aesthetically pleasing I’ve come across, especially if you choose it in the fabric of the moment – off-white boucle. Designed with a modern look, it has an ergonomic shape that left my back feeling supported, while its cushioned arms are positioned at an optimum height for improved comfort during feeds so you can say goodbye to soreness and cramps.
The thick foam cushions of the chair feel firm yet manage to sculpt to your body so you can feel relaxed without sacrificing your posture and I loved the rocking motion, which feels smooth and gentle thanks to the chair’s sturdy solid oak legs. Available in five fabric and colour choices, which all feel soft and luxurious, I also appreciated that the chair comes with a reversible cushion that can be simply removed for quick and easy cleaning should you have any accidents, which, let’s face it, are inevitable with a newborn.
If you’re looking to put your feet up while feeding or soothing your baby, I love that the chair can be purchased as part of a bundle with a matching footstool. Seriously chic and effective, this chair will serve you well beyond the baby years and looks just as at home in any other room as it will in your nursery. So, while it is certainly an investment, we think it’s one that’s sure to stand the test of time.
4iL TuTTo lulu glider nursing chair
- Best Gliding nursing chair
- Colour options One
- Dimensions 75cm x 73cm x 90cm
- Weight 39.2kg
- Why we love it
- Stylish
- Gliding motion
- Take note
- Large and bulky
From the moment it arrived, which was surprisingly a super speedy delivery for free postage, I was instantly blown away by the luxe look and feel of this chair. The elegant style complements any modern home, no matter what room you choose to use it in.
I found the gliding sensation a much easier motion for my sore, postpartum body and was thankful for the 360-degree turn to prevent any stiff jolts that might irritate a nursing baby. Due to the large sizing, I was unable to squeeze it into my little one’s nursery but adored it as part of my playroom, which saved having to lug the heavy chair upstairs.
I was grateful for its long lifespan as it perfectly doubles up as a relaxing spot for your little one to read as they grow older as they much prefer the swivel compared to a rocker when they are tall enough to have fun spinning themselves. I was pleased that the chair lived up to its price tag and actually felt like the stunning fabric made it look even more expensive in our home.
If you have enough space in a nursery or playroom and looking to bring some luxury into a modern room, I recommend this large option and love it most for its easy breezy rocking and swivel motions which do the perfect job of comforting baby with two different movement options.
5Tutti Bambini Harper wingback rocking chair & footstool
- Best Nursing chair for large nurseries
- Colour options Two
- Dimensions 107 x 71 x 97 cm
- Weight 23kg
- Why we love it
- Storage footstool is a great touch
- Design will work after nursing ends
- Take note
- Firmer than others
- A faff to put together
Unlike other chairs I tested, the Tutti Bambini Harper wingback rocking chair arrived in two parts and was quite tricky to assemble due to one of the screws not fitting well. Besides a frustrating start, the chair offered everything you might need from a feeding chair, including a wide seat and a high back, which felt firm and supportive. The cushioned seat was comfortable but I felt it lacked bounce, and I would sink a little too deeply into it on marathon feeds. Rocking legs offered a smooth, soundless rocking motion, and the design, with its modern ‘mushroom’ colourway and ‘teddy fleece’ fabric, means it would slot nicely into any living room after its use in the nursery. The fabric has been treated with Scotchgard™ to help protect against spills and stains, allowing you to blot out milk stains easily, but for harder stains (yes, we’re talking baby poop), you would need to get it professionally cleaned.
It also comes with an extremely useful footstool with storage – perfect for keeping wipes, nappies, and other changing bits and pieces tidied away, and a pillow for the small of your back. It is on the large side, so it would not suit smaller nursery rooms.
Overall, and for the price point, it is a great option, especially for those with larger nursery rooms and who prefer firm support.
6Sofa Club Bria glider nursery chair
- Best Best nursing chair for posture support
- Colour options One
- Dimensions 85 x 95 x 101cm
- Weight 32kg net weight 37kg gross weight
- Why we love it
- Lightweight rocker glide
- Take note
- Expensive
Bridging the gap between timeless style and glorious comfort, anyone would be forgiven for thinking this luxury nursing chair belonged in an elegant living room. I can assure you it belongs nowhere other than wherever you are nursing or cuddling your baby because its lightweight, swivel glider function is the easiest I've tested to rock your baby. Just the gentlest of body movement is enough to glide back and forth without your feet even needing to touch the ground.
The Sofa Club Bria's high back offers full body support for tired new mums – no need to fear becoming a ‘hunchback mum’ with this chair. Its thoughtfully curved arms help support you while you hold your baby in their favourite – albeit often awkward – positions. The lumbar cushion is an extra sweet touch for additional comfort, and, for those inevitable accidents, the cushion cover can be thrown into the washing machine for an easy clean. The luxe chenille material feels delightfully soft on new baby skin, and the clubby design means it’s all too easy to let your body sink into the chair comfortably on those long night feeds.
7Gaia Baby Serena rocking and nursing chair
- Best For large nurseries
- Colour options Five
- Chair dimensions 79cm x 80cm x 90cm
- Weight 21.2kg
- Why we love it
- Large seat base
- Low arm rests
- Available in different colours
- Take note
- Large size won't suit every home
If you’re looking for a cavernous chair that can become part of your home for many years to come, this is the one for you. The large seat base is big enough that you can sit with your legs crossed or have your little one beside you once they’ve grown for cosy bedtime reading sessions. Of course, its bulkiness does mean it’s best suited to those with more space, so that’s something to keep in mind.
The chair is classically minimalist with a square shape that lends itself well to comfortable sitting. The armrests are fairly low compared to other styles I tried, which helps keep your shoulders relaxed, and I liked that the chair comes with a removable cushion, which you can use to prop underneath your arms should they start to feel heavy or for additional lumbar support.
The legs have a Scandi-inspired look to them and are made from quality natural birch wood, allowing you to sit back with a smooth rocking motion ideal for relaxing. I also appreciated that the cushion covers are removable and washable.
There are a number of colourways up for grabs, from neutral tones to ochre and ocean blue. There’s also the option to buy a coordinating ottoman (£129.99, Gaia-baby.com) that not only acts as a handy footstool but also offers storage for things such as books or feeding accessories thanks to its liftable lid.
8Cuddle Co Etta boucle nursing chair
- Best Nursing chair for for small spaces
- Colour options Four
- Dimensions 90 x 70 x 86cm
- Weight 24.8kg
- Why we love it
- Luxuriously soft bouclé fabric
- A contemporary, chic addition to smaller nurseries
- Take note
- It could feel too small in a large space
This brand really lives up to their name because every one of Cuddle Co's chairs I've tested honestly does feel like a comforting embrace. The beautifully crafted, silky, soft boucle fabric feels luxuriously cosy and kind to your postpartum body and your baby's delicate skin. I adore the contemporary off-white colourway and its classic, oak rocking legs.
This sturdy nursing chair rocks in a much more gentle motion compared to others tested, which I am always grateful for when my daredevil two-year-old decides to use it as a climbing frame. This soothing movement, combined with wide armrests and thick padded support, provides the ultimate relaxation while nursing your baby, reading a story together or rocking them to sleep. The best part about this chair, though, is the bargain price tag; a great price for an item that feels so luxe.
9Obaby round back rocking chair
- Best Nursing chair to suit all interiors
- Colour options Two
- Dimensions 85cm x 70cm x 80cm
- Weight 17.15kg
- Why we love it
- Neutral design
- Wide seat base
With white rocking legs and soft neutral cushions – pick between creamy oatmeal or soft grey – this nursing chair will look right at home in most interiors. Made with a sturdy solid wood frame, the build quality feels great, while the thick foam seat and curved back cushioning provide all-around comfort.
I loved the wide seat on Obaby’s chair, which gives plenty of space for you to snuggle up with your little one, even as they grow. The rocking bars mean you sit fairly low to the ground and provide a smooth, rocking motion that’s not only great for the baby but also for the parent when they’re in need of some “me” time. I also liked the up-to-date design, which features stylish arrow shaping on the back cushion and a soft yet durable weaved upholstery that promises to look fresh for years to come.
10Tutti Bambini Noah rocking chair
- Best Versatile nursing chair
- Colour options Two
- Dimensions 87cm x 79cm x 100cm
- Weight 22.6kg
- Why we love it
- Minimalist design
- Choice of colours
- Can be spot-cleaned
Tutti Bambini’s noah chair is one of the most versatile and practical options on this list. It’s brimming with features that not only mean it will take the strain out of comforting your little one for long periods of time, but will likely become a prime feature of any room in your home once they’re fully grown.
With a minimalistic design, it looks the part, coming in a choice of two muted colours – stone or pebble. Aside from its good looks, it has been designed with new parents in mind. It boasts an ergonomic shape for full back support, comfortable curved armrests that won’t leave you aching and Scotchguarded fabric that means it’s protected from pretty much any kind of spill and can be spot-cleaned where necessary.
What is the best nursing chair?
The Mamas and Papas Bowden nursing chair gets our top spot for its incredible comfort, relaxing (and quiet) motion and high-quality build. It’s also very pleasing on the eye and doesn’t take up too much space, which means that it can be easily integrated into any style of nursery and later into your lounge should you wish. A very close second has to be the Sofa Club Bria glider nursery chair, which was exceptionally comfortable and very easy to rock with no noise at all. It only loses out to the Mamas and Papas Bowden because of the higher price point, which makes sense given the high-quality engineering, but would be restrictive for most parents.
We also have to give special mention to Tutti Bambini’s noah for the fact it comes with interchangeable legs – a smart feature for those looking to futureproof their purchase. If you’re on the hunt for something more affordable, Ikea’s poang rocking chair is a great alternative that looks the part and won’t break the bank.
How the best nursing chairs were tested
To find the very best nursing chairs, I put each model through hands-on, real-life testing designed to reflect how new parents actually use them day and night. I looked at the following criteria:
- Comfort: The most important test, I sat for hours in each chair both during the day and the night to assess how roomy they were, how plush, how slouchy or firm and if they aided feeding positions or made them more difficult.
- Design: Looks are important too, so I assessed each one by its design, including the material quality and style.
- Durability: Is the fabric wipeable? Can you remove the covers to wash them? A very important test for new mums is whether the chair can be cleaned easily.
- Size: Not everybody lives in a mansion, and I took this into account when testing and have noted when the chair would fit a smaller space well and when it would not.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sarah Jones is the assistant IndyBest editor and is an avid product tester, particularly when it comes to kids and parenting products. During her pregnancy, she tried and tested a whole host of products to help new parents decide on the best kit they need. As a mother, Leeanna Lock has also tested hundreds of baby, toddler and kids’ products over the years, so she is well versed in providing shopping and gift advice for fellow parents. Meanwhile, Emilee Tombs is the assistant travel editor at The Independent and has recently had her second child, making her ideal to test furniture for new parents.
