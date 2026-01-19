10 best nursing chairs to feed and soothe your baby in comfort

A nursing chair might seem like an unnecessary expense for a new parent, but consider how many hours you’ll spend feeding and rocking your little one in it and the cost per use ratio soon balances out. Whether breastfeeding or bottle feeding, as a new parent, you will spend hours in that chair, so you need it to be comfortable but what other considerations need to be taken into account? Well, washable covers are a great addition, as well as storage for nappies, wipes and snacks for breastfeeding mums. Ultimately though, the best nursing chair needs to be practical, comfy and look great in you home.

During the course of my research, I spoke to many mum friends, many of whom recommended a rocking chair for the calming effect it would have on the baby. Others suggested that a stationary armchair would do the trick just as well and could be repurposed for storytime cuddles and later on as a stylish armchair in your lounge. After all, nursing chairs don’t tend to come cheap, so longevity should also be considered.

From padded seats to firm backs, high arm rests, storage compartments and foot rests, there are a lot of options out there – not least of all the type of fabric it is made from and whether or not it is easy to clean.

I wanted to assess large and small nursing chairs, as not everyone has the space for a bulky design. Hopefully, this list offers a helping hand in your search for the perfect nursing chair, too.

The best nursing chairs for 2026 are:

Best overall – Mamas & Pappas bowdon nursing chair: £645, Mamasandpapas.com

Best chair with footstool – Mamas and Papas hilston nursing chair and footstool: £759, Mamasandpapas.com

Best gliding nursing chair – iL TuTTo lulu glider nursing chair: £349, Iltutto.co.uk

Best budget buy– Ikea poang rocking chair: £120, Ikea.co.uk

How we tested

The chairs underwent real world testing ( Emilee Tombs/The Independent )

Alongside two other parenting testers, I spent two months testing a range of nursing chairs, starting when my baby was three weeks old. I spent innumerable hours sitting in these chairs in the day and in the middle of the night. I also used them with my older child, assessing not just their suitability as nursing chairs, but as a comfortable seat for my toddler and me to cuddle up in for bedtime stories. During testing, I considered comfort, design, durability and size. You can read more about my in-depth testing process at the end of this guide.

