For kids, Halloween is up there with Christmas and Easter as one of the most exciting days of the year. It’s one of the few nights when your little angels are actually allowed to turn into ghouls and goblins (often sugar-fuelled ones at that).

When it comes to picking the best kids’ Halloween costumes, there’s a huge amount of choice, from spooky to silly to just plain adorable. We’ve seen outfits starting at £7, too, so, you can make a big impact without breaking the bank.

From classic witches and superheroes to the latest movie characters, the shops have your kids covered this year, which is good news for parents who don’t have the time or patience to spend hours sewing a costume from scratch at home.

Keep scrolling for our pick of the spooky suits that will have little ones getting firmly into the Halloween spirit (mountain of sugary treats optional).

How we tested

open image in gallery Our mini testers in action... try not to have nightmares ( The Independent/Zoe Griffin )

With the help of four children aged between two and eight, all costumes were dutifully donned then put before parents, grandparents and some school friends, to assess the outfits’ scare factor. We looked at how easy the costumes were to put on and how comfortable they were to wear, to make sure they would survive a full evening of trick or treating. Bonus points were awarded for details such as glow-in-the-dark fabric or masks being included. Read on for our full review, if you dare...

The best kids’ Halloween costumes for 2024 are: