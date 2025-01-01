The M&S January sale is here – and these are the best deals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

With 2024 in the rearview mirror (and the sore head to prove it), the January 2025 sales have officially arrived. A surefire way to cure any seasonal blues, why not tick off your new year wishlist and browse the M&S January sales?

Without fail, it’s one shop that I make a beeline for every time. A place where you can buy your favourite pasta, pick up a new winter coat and refresh your interiors with trending buys, Marks and Spencer is the ultimate destination on the high street.

Lucky for frugal shoppers, the January sales sees 2024’s bestselling products discounted to their lowest-ever prices, so it’s the perfect time to treat yourself to that cashmere jumper Santa missed off your list or spend your stack of gift cards.

To help narrow down your search (there are hundreds of deals available), keep reading for the best M&S January deals, from toys to beauty.

Why trust IndyBest’s M&S January sales coverage

Our shopping experts track the price of popular products all year round and have covered the January sales and other major events for years, so we know how to spot a good deal from a bad one. On top of knowing our way around a sale, we are all experts in our field. We’ve spent countless hours testing and reviewing everything from beauty products to air fryers and more. Within the M&S January guide, we recommend deals that aren’t just cheap but genuinely great value.

M&S x Sienna Miller strappy pure silk maxi dress: Was £99, now £60, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Sienna Miller’s second collection for M&S is a timeless collection of everyday pieces and partywear. This dress certainly fits more in the latter camp. Chic and effortless, the brown silk dress features an open back to really elevate the look. The perfect New Year’s Eve dress – pair with a black heel, a fur coat and a sparkly bag.

Silentnight easi heat microfleece electric blanket: Was £60, now £42, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

In IndyBest writer Zoe Phillimore’s review of the best electric blankets, Silentnight’s Easi-Heat was dubbed the best option with dual controls. It comes with three heat settings and is finished with microfleece, which Zoe said was “soft to lie on all night”. There were no cold patches throughout the test period either and she added that her co-tester “appreciated that they didn’t need to have their side switched on, as the dual controls allow each side of the blanket to be adjusted independently”.

Denby 12-piece linen dinner set: Was £206, now £164.80, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

Refresh your kitchen cabinets ahead of the new year with this 12-piece dinner set. Hailing from English pottery makers Denby, it’s available with a 20 per cent discount and is fine to pop in the microwave and freezer. The set has everything you need, including four dinner plates, side plates and bowls, and everything comes with a handy 10-year guarantee. Helpfully, they’re dishwasher safe so you can skip the washing up, too.

M&S Collection Lyla striped table lamp: Was £40, now £24, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Give your home a glow-up with the help of this stylish table lamp, which has been discounted by a huge 40 per cent. Ideal for lighting smaller spaces or quiet corners of your living room, it features an elegant bulb-shaped base that’s crafted from glass with a diagonal striped pattern. It also comes with a glass tapered shade to complete the design.

Benefit so eggstra brow duo gift set: Worth £55, now £23.45, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Benefit brow products are my go-to and this trio – though it’s interestingly marketed as a duo – includes all my favourite products. Reviewing the gimme brow gel in her guide, beauty expert Humeara described how the tiny spoolie means you can “get into those tiny hairs with precision, giving volume and colour without going OTT or overly dark”. Plus, when I reviewed the precisely my brow pencil, I was impressed at how the product means “my brows look just as defined on the morning commute as they do in a late-night bar”. I’ll definitely be stocking up now that there’s more than £30 of savings up for grabs.

Revive Collagen introductory selection: Was £20, now £10, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

An introduction to Revive Collagen, this set, which is now half-price, includes six different collagen options. In our review of the best collagen supplements, Revive Collagen’s enhanced plus premium liquid marine collagen drink was dubbed the best type 1 collagen. “Made with 100 per cent natural ingredients and sweetened with stevia, this blend comes in liquid sachets that also contain retinol, hydrolysed keratin and vitamins B6, B12, C and D for skin, bone and muscle health”, our tester noted.

M&S set of 4 dipped mugs: Was £25, now £15, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This set of four stoneware mugs are discounted by £10 in M&S’s end-of-year sale. Characterised by a rustic look, each one is decorated with a hand-dipped pattern and finished with a reactive satin glaze. For added practicality, the mugs are microwaveable and dishwasher-safe.

M&S Collection pure cotton flannel shirt: Was £30, now £20, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

These pure cotton flannel shirts are a staple, thanks to their soft and breathable fabric, and are a brilliant choice for laidback days that may call for a visit to the pub. The regular fit makes the shirt easy to wear over a shirt, or on its own. Right now, you can save £10.

M&S Hallie table lamp: Was £39.50, now £23.70, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A playful way to add character to a space, M&S’s Hallie table lamp features a unique wavy shape. Complete with a matching painted gold base, it’s designed with a fabric shade that has contrast trims for an expensive finish. Right now, you can refresh your interiors for less thanks a £16 discount.

Nobody’s Child high waisted pleat front wide leg jeans: Was £79, now £63, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Nobody’s Child )

Being one of the most popular brands stocked at M&S, it comes as no surprise that Nobody’s Child is one of the discounted names in the end of year sales. With 20 per cent off, these high-waisted pleat front wide-leg jeans are a real wardrobe staple, thanks to their flattering pleated shape and classic blue wash.

M&S collection pure cotton sateen stripe bedding set, single: Was £30, now £21, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( Marks and Spencer )

With a high-quality 220 thread count cotton and sateen weave, this Marks and Spencer bedding set boasts 30 per cent savings in the January sales. It includes two pillowcases and a super king-size duvet cover, featuring a luxury hotel-esque stripe. Who needs the Four Seasons when you can take home premium bedding for £21?

M&S x Bella Freud cashmere scarf: Was £89, now £62, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

M&S x Bella Freud was one of the best fashion collaborations of the year. Now, you can save nearly £20 on this statement scarf from the mostly sold-out collection. The enveloping style is crafted from a merino wool and cashmere blend for extra softness. Knitted to an oversized length with an acid yellow finish, it’s an elevated take on a winter essential.

Elizabeth Arden eight hour miracle gift set: Was £45, now £31.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A cult trio if ever I saw one, Elizabeth Arden’s eight hour collection is the stuff of skincare legends. The original eight hour cream has oodles of benefits – from smoothing cracked heels to moisturising dry lips, while the all over miracle oil will leave skin looking silky and the hand balm will be a handbag must-have in the coming cold months. Grab all three now with 30 per cent off.

Veja impala trainers: Was £124.50, now £74.50, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Kick off your fitness resolutions in style with these seriously cool trainers. Who said activewear had to be boring? These Veja trainers are not only bang on trend but they also offer excellent comfort and breathability for your workouts. Made using super lightweight materials and with a sole designed for extra arch support, you can start your fitness journey with confidence – especially now they have a huge 40 per cent off.

How long do M&S January sale deals last?

The M&S January sale usually lasts the whole of the month, with prices dropping even further towards the end. But as the products discounted are usually end-of-season stock, don’t expect sizes to stay around long.

