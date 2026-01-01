Ghd hair tools see huge price drop in the January sales

Ghd has long been one of the most popular hair styling brands, especially for straighteners. From the perfect companion to your dream matte mousse make-up look (if you know you know), ghd straighteners have seen many of us through our teenage years and beyond. And if it’s time for an upgrade, the January sales are here to save you money.

As someone who covers hair tools year-round, I have a clear sense of what straighteners, stylers and dryers normally cost, which makes it easy to spot when a January deal is particularly excitement-worthy. And once again, the haircare brand has haircare lovers jumping for joy because the price of the brand’s original straighteners (was £139, now £103.99, Amazon.co.uk) has been slashed in price.

If you’re looking to upgrade your current pair of straighteners or invest in a new hair tool that’s been on your wishlist for some time, these are the best ghd deals in the January sales.

Best ghd straightener deals to shop now

Ghd platinum+ hair straightener Christmas gift set, black: Worth £304, now £199, Ghdhair.com

open image in gallery ( Ghd )

For those who want smarter styling tech in one polished package, this ghd platinum+ hair straightener gift set is a standout – particularly as it now costs £199 (worth £304). A long-time best buy in our ghd straightener roundup, the platinum+ uses adaptive technology to respond to your hair as you style, monitoring heat 250 times per second to maintain a consistent, safer temperature.

Assistant IndyBest editor Sarah Jones described it as “one of the best straighteners money can buy.” She added: “It heats up in an instant, leaves your hair with a glossy finish and delivers perfectly smooth styling, all while ensuring your locks aren’t left damaged.”

You’ll also get a full-size paddle hair brush and a heat-resistant bag alongside the straighteners, making this bundle a particularly good buy if you’re looking to upgrade your wider haircare arsenal.

Ghd chronos max: Was £209, now £167.20, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Elena Chabo/The Independent )

When global IndyBest editor Eva Waite-Taylor and beauty writer Elena Chabo tested the ghd chronos max straighteners at launch, both were impressed by how quickly the tool was able to style their hair and gave it a glowing review.

“The added plate width made much more of a difference than we expected, and we were both really happy with how close to the roots we could get and how quickly we were both able to straighten our hair when using this device,” they noted. “ It’ll take a lot for this hair tool to be bumped from our number-one spot when it comes to achieving straight locks,” they added.

Ghd duet blowdry hair dryer: Was £379.99, now £272.88, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( Laura Capon/The Independent )

Landing a spot in beauty editor Laura Capon’s review of the best hot brushes, she said the “result was the closest I’ve had to a salon blow-dry”. Laura noted that her “hair was left smooth, voluminous, and the barrel was the perfect size to add some flicks to my long hair”. At full price, it is an investment, which is why this £100 saving is well worth snapping up.

Ghd wave: Was £159, now £112.89, Selfridges.com

open image in gallery Before and after Daisy used the ghd wave tool ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

Ghd’s wave hair curler has been designed to replicate surfer-girl waves without sacrificing shine. When senior shopping writer Daisy Lester put it to the test, she found it to be “incredibly easy to operate”, and created “mermaid waves lasted long into the evening and even into the next day”. She recommended it to anyone who has “got sleek, straight locks”, noting that it is “sure to work wonders on adding waves and volume for that enviable ‘holiday hair’ look”.

Why you can trust us to find the best ghd straightener deals in the January sales

Lucy Smith has been The Independent’s beauty writer since July 2024 and has spent years covering every major sales period, from Black Friday to Boxing Day and the January sales. She’s reviewed the best hair dryers and is currently testing top hair curlers (including the Dyson airwrap co-anda 2x), giving her a deep understanding of what makes a styling tool genuinely effective. When picking out the best ghd straighteners deals, Lucy also refers to IndyBest’s tried-and-tested reviews, ensuring her recommendations are grounded in hands-on testing, helping you focus on the deals that are genuinely worth grabbing.

