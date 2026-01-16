Best wet and dry vacuum cleaners, tried and tested on every kind of mess

Having one of the best wet and dry vacuums at home can make light work of mess both indoors and out. Unlike standard vacuum cleaners, which are designed for indoor dust and dry debris only, wet/dry models can tackle almost anything – from spilt drinks in the kitchen and blocked sinks, to leaf-strewn patios, sawdust and DIY detritus.

With strong suction, generous tank capacities and a choice of useful attachments, these machines are built to handle tasks your regular indoor vacuum can’t. Whether you’re mopping up muddy paw prints in the hallway, unblocking a drain, or giving the garden patio a seasonal clean, a wet/dry vacuum is one of the most versatile cleaning tools you can own.

From builder-friendly premium models to cheap-and-cheerful budget vacs, it can be tricky to decide which one’s right for you. That’s why I’ve tested and compared some of the best wet/dry vacuums available right now, from affordable, compact designs to heavy-duty machines, to help you find the right one to fit your needs.

Read more: A tech expert reveals the best robot vacuum cleaners

The best wet and dry vacuum cleaners for 2026 are:

Best overall – Titan TTB776VAC 1,400W wet and dry vacuum: £69.99, Screwfix.com

– Titan TTB776VAC 1,400W wet and dry vacuum: £69.99, Screwfix.com Best budget buy – Daewoo 20l wet and dry cylinder vacuum cleaner: £58.88, Amazon.co.uk

– Daewoo 20l wet and dry cylinder vacuum cleaner: £58.88, Amazon.co.uk Best for indoor and outdoor cleaning – Numatic Charles CVC370 wet and dry vacuum: £149.99, Myhenry.com

How I tested

I assessed ease of use, suction power and accessories during testing ( Joanne Lewsley/The Independent )

During the testing period, I used these vacuums for real-world indoor and outdoor cleaning jobs at home, while switching between wet and dry vacuuming. I considered the results and quality of each device against their price tags. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this guide.

Read more: Best pressure washers for blasting through muck and grime