10 best cat foods, reviewed by pet owners

If there’s one thing that we've learnt, having gleaned insights from vets and a pet nutrition expert while doing this review, it’s that the best cat food is one that works for your cat. “It depends on their age, health, lifestyle and taste preferences”, says PDSA vet Emma Fisher.

As many cat owners know, our feline friends can be fussy about their food. And they all have their own preferences, which makes food palatability testing notoriously difficult, says vet and nutrition manager Nicola Lakeman. She explains that your cat’s reaction to change or even the bowl the food is served in can affect how they respond to food.

“Cats like their food depending on the texture, not the taste, because they can’t taste very much”, she says. In this review, we look at dry food and wet food, including gravy, jelly and pâté. It’s worth keeping in mind that wet food “can be quite good if your cat’s not a big drinker, as it tends to have a higher water content”, says Fisher, who also notes that dry food can be cheaper and easier to measure.

Above all, your cat’s food needs to be complete and balanced to ensure it contains “all the nutrients your cat needs to stay healthy”, says Sarah Merrett, Central Veterinary Officer for Cats Protection. Cats are obligate carnivores which means they need “certain nutrients, such as the amino acid taurine, that they can only get from meat protein”. For this reason, she does not recommend giving cats a vegan or vegetarian diet.

It’s also important to speak to your vet if you’re unsure which food to choose, or if your cat has “health conditions, like diabetes, or if they are overweight or underweight”, says Merrett. If they are a healthy adult cat, you should be able to change their food yourself, “providing you gradually phase out the old food while bringing in the new one”, she adds. The PDSA has a useful guide for this.

If you’re thinking about changing your cat’s food, below, we’ve covered options you may want to consider. Keen to understand more about topics like ‘grain-free’ or whether more expensive brands are worth it? Keep reading for FAQ, answered by experts, as well as a range of foods that could be worth considering for your feline friend.

How we tested

We recruited feline testers and their owners to help with this review ( The Independent )

We spoke to vets and a nutrition expert to glean insights into what to consider when choosing cat food. We also enlisted feline testers and transitioned them onto the foods slowly. This was our testing criteria.