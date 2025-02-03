Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If by some miracle you are one of the last few people left in the country yet to purchase an air fryer, then we might have found just the machine to convince you to join the air frying fan club.

Air fryers have completely revolutionised how we cook at home, but now their reach has extended to the world of celebrity chefs, too. That’t right, Jamie Oliver has teamed up with Tefal once again, this time to create his very own dual-drawer air fryer.

The launch follows Jamie’s recent hit TV series for Channel 4, Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals, as well as the release of his highly anticipated air fryer cookbook, aptly named Easy Air Fryer (£13, Amazon.co.uk), which promises to help you make big, bold and delicious food. Since its launch on 30 January, the cookbook has been steadily climbing sales charts, highlighting the country’s hunger for healthier meals and more energy-efficient cooking.

Jamie Oliver swears there are very few dishes that can’t be whipped up in a quality air fryer. From noodle dishes to succulent pork ribs and even apple crumble, the book really shows off the versatility of the much-loved kitchen appliance.

But, there's no point drooling over all those new recipes if you haven’t got the right machine to execute them. Luckily for all of us, Jamie’s Tefal air fryer is currently on offer, saving budding chefs a whopping £50 off the original price. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the new launch.

Jamie Oliver by Tefal easy fry air fryer & grill: Was £199.99, now £149.99, Tefal.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

Dual draw air fryers such as this are great for ensuring every part of your meal is cooked to perfection while also simplifying the process from start to finish. Unlike other air fryers, this model has draws of differing sizes that can work independently at different temperatures. This means you can cook your whole meal at once without worrying about timings.

Now for the numbers, Tefal claims this air fryer is 40 times faster than a regular oven, while also using 70 per cent less energy and 99 per cent less added fat. Midweek meals just got quicker, cheaper and tastier.

Eight built-in programmes alongside grill and manual functions mean you can do everything from roasting succulent meats to baking cakes, and even dehydrate fruit for healthy on-the-go snacks. Oh and did we mention it’s dishwasher friendly too? Jamie really did think of everything.

We suggest you snap up this celeb-approved appliance before they’re all gone, and while this £50 off deal lasts.

What air fryer does Jamie Oliver use in Jamie's Air Fryer Meals?

Tefal easy fry dual zone digital air fryer: £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Tefal )

It’s no secret that Jamie Oliver is an air fryer advocate, but his love goes beyond just this current collab. On his recent hit TV series Jamie’s Air Fryer Meals, he uses this exact Tefal air fryer to whip up a whole host of quick, easy, healthy and delicious meals for him and his family. It comes with a host of features like dessert, fry, dehydrate and more. Plus, the brand claims it uses up to 70 per cent less energy than a regular oven and requires 99 per cent less added fat, so we can certainly see why it took his fancy.

