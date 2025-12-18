The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
5 best tabletop dishwashers for squeaky clean plates in small spaces
These portable kitchen appliances scrub up well with us
Life's too short to spend your evenings scrubbing yesterday’s lasagne off a baking tray. But for those of us in rented flats, narrow galley kitchens or campervans, the luxury of a full-sized dishwasher has always felt like an impossible dream. Enter the tabletop dishwasher: a compact, countertop alternative that sorts the washing up without requiring a kitchen remodel.
While they might look petite – typically sitting around the size of a large microwave – modern tabletop dishwashers are surprisingly capable. While they obviously won't take your biggest pans, they use way less water than washing by hand and can blast through place settings for two to four people with the same intensity as a full size appliance.
All these appliances will still need fresh water and a place to drain waste water. Some can be connected to a standard tap with a quick connect adapter while a second drain hose removes waste water into the sink. In between uses, the dishwasher can be stored elsewhere although a plumber can also connect the machine to the drainage system for a more permanent solution, just as you would with a full-size model. Some machines also allow you to add water manually and drain waste water into a bucket, so you can use the dishwasher anywhere you need.
Other features to look for include a drying function, a rinse aid dispenser to make sure your glasses come out squeaky clean and rapid or intensive cycles. Consider the number of place settings the machine can hold and make sure you measure carefully before buying as some models still take up considerable space on the worktop.
The best tabletop dishwashers for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Bosch serie 4 freestanding compact dishwasher SKS62E32EU: £1,362, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for those living alone – Klarstein aquatica 54.5cm countertop dishwasher: £260.98, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for awkward spaces – Comfee mini plus dishwasher TD305-W compact table top dishwasher: £269.99, Amazon.co.uk
- Best budget buy – ElectriQ freestanding mini table top dishwasher with glass front: £199, Appliancesdirect.co.uk
- Best looking – Russell Hobbs RHTTTDW6B table top dishwasher: £239, Amazon.co.uk
How I tested
I installed a range of tabletop dishwashers in my own home to see how they fared cleaning dirty dishes over several days, looking particularly for streak-free glasses, cups without coffee stains and plates that came out gleaming. I assessed size (how they fit on my counters alongside microwaves, toasters and the like), value for money and ease of use. These are the machines that really cleaned up.
1Bosch serie 4 freestanding compact dishwasher SKS62E32EU
- Best Overall
- Energy rating F
- Suitable for Six place settings
- Dimensions H 45cm x W 55.1cm x D 50cm
- Why we love it
- Excellent drying performance
- Intensive cleaning cycle easily handles stubborn stains
- Take note
- Must be connected to a water supply
It’s not the cheapest option but this tabletop dishwasher from Bosch is just as good as other full-size models from the brand known for its reliable appliances. Though it needs connecting to a water supply, it’s simple to operate and I didn’t feel like I was getting the second-best option just because we’d opted for a smaller size.
It has a delay timer, adjustable plate spikes on the lower basket and a powerful jet action to remove burnt on food, plus the quick dry setting takes just half an hour if you’re in a hurry. There’s also rinse aid and salt level indicators while the automatic programmes calculate the right wash cycle for your dishes to save water and energy.
If you’d rather take control of the cleaning, there’s a pre-rinse setting, a glass programme and an intensive cycle that worked a treat on dried on scrambled eggs and bolognese stains. I was particularly impressed by the extra dry option which left my cups and plates cupboard-ready straight from the machine. This was easily one of the best drying cycles I tested and hands down the most impressive compact dishwasher overall.
2ElectriQ freestanding mini table top dishwasher with glass front
- Best Budget buy
- Energy rating G
- Suitable for Two place settings
- Dimensions H 43.5cm x W 42cm x D 43.5cm
- Why we love it
- Steam and fruit wash programmes
- Manual tank filling allows it to be used almost anywhere
- Take note
- A little noisy
The great price of this titchy appliance doesn’t mean you have to skimp on functions. Though it’s so tiny it easily fits on a worktop or squeezes into the smallest cupboard, it still has three wash programmes including eco, one hour and rapid for when you just can’t wait. Even more impressively, there’s a steam function, a baby care programme to sterilise bottles and even a fruit wash programme if you’re being super lazy and can’t be bothered washing your own fruit.
It would be ideal for a couple or someone living alone and can be used almost anywhere as it’s possible to fill the tank manually rather than connecting it to the water supply – it even comes with the jug to do it. It’s a little on the noisy side and drying takes a long time but I was delighted by its reliable washing performance which never failed to get our dishes clean.
3Klarstein aquatica 54.5cm countertop dishwasher
- Best For those living alone
- Energy rating C
- Suitable for Two place settings
- Dimensions H 52.5cm x W 54.5cm x D 55.5cm
- Why we love it
- Can be filled manually
- Very economical
- Take note
- Standard wash cycle is slow
Don’t think living alone means you’re doomed to always have to wash up after you’ve eaten. This weeny appliance would sit neatly in any kitchen and is perfect in student accommodation, camper vans and flats where space is tight. There’s no need for a fixed water connection either as water can be manually filled and drained if it’s not possible to connect to the supply. Height adjustable feet means it can sit almost anywhere too.
It comfortably fits in two place settings and we were impressed by how clean and dry everything came out, especially when I used the intensive mode to ensure every last scrap of dirt was washed away. There’s also a fast mode and an eco setting, which rinses at lower temperatures and saves energy. Using just 5l of water per wash cycle makes this a particularly economical machine all round though. Just be warned it’s not the speediest, taking nearly two and a half hours on the standard programme.
4Comfee mini plus dishwasher TD305-W compact table top dishwasher
- Best For awkward places
- Energy rating D
- Suitable for Three place settings
- Dimensions H 46.5cm x W 42cm x D 43.5cm
- Why we love it
- Flexible installation
- Door automatically pops open at the end of the cycle
- Take note
- Small capacity
If you’re renting, have a caravan or need a dishwasher somewhere it’s not possible to fiddle with the pipework, this is a great option. Even if there’s no water supply available, it can be filled manually from a jug or attached to a kitchen tap while waste water can be drained directly into a sink or even a bucket.
I was surprised just how much it fit inside given its teeny size too. There’s a large rack to fit plates up to 27cm and an adjustable cup rack so I comfortably squeezed in the promised three place settings, without compromising on cleaning quality. It looks neat out on the counter top thanks to the glass window on the front and an easy-to-use control panel and has some impressive functions I didn’t expect in such a diddy machine. There’s a 24 hour delay timer, a 58 minute quick wash cycle and a delicate glass care setting which brought mine up super shiny. The 72C hygiene cycle is also ideal for heavily soiled items and baby’s bottles while the door pops open at the end for efficient drying.
5Russell Hobbs RHTTDW6B table top dishwasher
- Best Looking
- Energy rating F
- Suitable for Six place settings
- Dimensions H43.8 x W55 x D50 cm
- Why we love it
- Powerful cleaning performance
- Sleek black design
- Take note
- Must be connected to a water supply
Dishwashers may not have the most exciting appearance but this sleek black Russell Hobbs model was easily the best looking of all I tested. Fitting up to six place settings, it must be connected to the water supply and is larger than some models so requires a decent amount of space, but definitely earns its stripes once there.
There are six programmes to choose from including a rapid half an hour wash and a glass setting if you want everything sparkling. I tended to stick to the universal setting which was powerful enough for dried on food but also brought my glasses up a treat. It even managed to deal with bowls used for porridge – every dishwasher’s biggest challenge. There’s a rinse aid and salt indicator so you can be sure you’re always getting the best performance and the delay timer is handy for setting the wash to start whenever suits you.
Your questions about tabletop dishwashers answered
What is the best tabletop dishwasher?
The Bosch serie 4 freestanding compact dishwasher SKS62E32EU is a top-performing investment that will put an end to the dreaded sink of dirty dishes forever. If you live alone and would prefer a cheaper model that takes up less room, go for the Klarstein aquatica 54.5cm countertop dishwasher instead.
How were these tabletop dishwashers selected?
At home in my kitchen, naturally. I installed each tabletop dishwasher in turn over the course of a few weeks, testing their scrubbing performance against the same set of criteria.
- Cleaning performance: I tested every cycle against stubborn coffee stains and sauce-covered plates, looking for gleaming results and streak-free glasses without the need for pre-rinsing.
- Size and design: I assessed how easily each machine fit onto a crowded worktop alongside toasters and microwaves, and how intuitive the controls were to use.
- Value for money: I balanced the upfront cost against capacity, build quality and efficiency to determine which machines offered the best cleaning power for the price.
Do portable dishwashers need to be plumbed in?
Some can be, but most tabletop models are designed to be “plug and play”. They typically connect to a standard kitchen tap using a provided adapter, with the waste hose draining directly back into your sink. Some ultra-portable models even feature a built-in water tank that you fill manually with a jug, meaning they don't need a water connection at all, just a plug socket and a bucket for the waste water.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Siobhan Grogan has been reviewing products for IndyBest since 2021. She’s tested countless home and garden essentials, from kitchen appliances to bedding sets. Having tried and tested air purifiers and more, Siobhan draws on years of experience and real-world testing to bring you her pick of the very best portable dishwashers.
