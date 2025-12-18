5 best tabletop dishwashers for squeaky clean plates in small spaces

Life's too short to spend your evenings scrubbing yesterday’s lasagne off a baking tray. But for those of us in rented flats, narrow galley kitchens or campervans, the luxury of a full-sized dishwasher has always felt like an impossible dream. Enter the tabletop dishwasher: a compact, countertop alternative that sorts the washing up without requiring a kitchen remodel.

While they might look petite – typically sitting around the size of a large microwave – modern tabletop dishwashers are surprisingly capable. While they obviously won't take your biggest pans, they use way less water than washing by hand and can blast through place settings for two to four people with the same intensity as a full size appliance.

All these appliances will still need fresh water and a place to drain waste water. Some can be connected to a standard tap with a quick connect adapter while a second drain hose removes waste water into the sink. In between uses, the dishwasher can be stored elsewhere although a plumber can also connect the machine to the drainage system for a more permanent solution, just as you would with a full-size model. Some machines also allow you to add water manually and drain waste water into a bucket, so you can use the dishwasher anywhere you need.

Other features to look for include a drying function, a rinse aid dispenser to make sure your glasses come out squeaky clean and rapid or intensive cycles. Consider the number of place settings the machine can hold and make sure you measure carefully before buying as some models still take up considerable space on the worktop.

The best tabletop dishwashers for 2025 are:

Best overall – Bosch serie 4 freestanding compact dishwasher SKS62E32EU: £1,362, Amazon.co.uk

Best for those living alone – Klarstein aquatica 54.5cm countertop dishwasher: £260.98, Amazon.co.uk

Best for awkward spaces – Comfee mini plus dishwasher TD305-W compact table top dishwasher: £269.99, Amazon.co.uk

Best budget buy – ElectriQ freestanding mini table top dishwasher with glass front: £199, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

Best looking – Russell Hobbs RHTTTDW6B table top dishwasher: £239, Amazon.co.uk

How I tested

I installed a range of tabletop dishwashers in my own home to see how they fared cleaning dirty dishes over several days, looking particularly for streak-free glasses, cups without coffee stains and plates that came out gleaming. I assessed size (how they fit on my counters alongside microwaves, toasters and the like), value for money and ease of use. These are the machines that really cleaned up.