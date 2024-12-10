9 best roasting tins and dishes for every meal and occasion

As the nights draw in and winter approaches, we’re steering away from salads and BBQs to more warming feasts like roast dinners and casseroles – and that’s where the humble roasting tin comes in. It’s officially its time to shine.

In our opinion, the best of the bunch don’t stain quickly, are easy to clean and are as proficient at making pie as they are roast pork. But if, like this writer, your roasting tins look less than a little loved, perhaps its time to branch out and purchase some new ones before the cold snaps really set in.

Now, comfort food is what this writer is all about: we love a good pasta bake and lasagna (the more melted cheese, the better in our opinion) or any excuse to whip up a pot of gravy to pour all over perfectly crisp on the outside, yet fluffy on the inside spuds is fine by us. But we want a tray that can do all that and more.

For us, a good roasting tray will be easy to manoeuvre around our crowded kitchen – complete with black lab under foot – easy to clean and move between traybakes and ‘tatos without so much as blinking.

How we tested

open image in gallery Two of the best roasting dishes in action ( Emma Rossiter )

Over the last month, we’ve been whipping up a range of comforting meals in a variety of roasting tins. All were tested on their ability to make a good roast potato, as well as other meals such as toad in the hole, pizza traybakes and more. We didn’t want them to cost the earth, and only included one item north of £100 because the set felt like pure luxury. They also had to clean up like new in order to be featured. And these are the nine that topped the class.

The best roasting tins for 2024 are: