Love or loathe it, vacuum cleaning is a task we all do regularly. But if you think the chore sucks (pardon the pun), you might be using the wrong appliance.

Enter the Vytronix NIBC22 model. Boasting 45 minutes of run-time, a rechargeable battery and a cordless design, the bagless vacuum makes cleaning a (slightly) more enjoyable job.

Best of all, it’s just £60 – making it more than three times cheaper than Dyson’s most affordable model, the V8 (from £329.99, Dyson.co.uk). Plus, it transforms into a handheld hoover, helping you tackle hard-to-reach areas in your home.

Our household made the switch from a cumbersome bagged model to this nifty cordless vacuum six months ago and we haven’t looked back. Here’s why you should invest, too.

How we tested

This affordable vacuum was tested over a couple of months in a busy London houseshare. Tackling multiple bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and two bathrooms, we used it for Sunday cleaning sessions, post-party clean up and after visits from the occasional dog. We assessed how powerful it was, how long the battery lasted and the charging time. Keep reading to see if it’s worth your money.