Vytronix NIBC22 cordless vacuum cleaner
- Best: Dyson alternative
- Bagless: Yes
- Charging time : 3 hours
- Battery life: 45 minutes
- Weight : 2.3kg
- Why we love it
- Sleek design
- Cordless
- Impressive battery life
- Take note
- Suction isn’t as powerful as more expensive models
- Not that robust
This model is far cheaper than Dyson and Shark’s similarly lightweight cordless vacuums – although admittedly it doesn’t deliver the same amount of power as the high-tech brands, it cleans mucky floors effectively. If an area is particularly soiled, you may find you’ll have to go over the area a few times to rid it of dust and dirt, but at £60, that’s a small price to pay.
It quickly and easily transforms into a handheld vacuum by removing the main tube, which we found was perfect for staircases and smaller spaces, as well as quickly cleaning up crumbs in the kitchen. And there’s also a crevice tool and brush, which helped us tackle hard-to-reach corners in the home. Should you need a bit more oomph, there’s a high-power mode, which we found to be fairly efficient.
It charges quickly in between sessions, with a full three-hour charge giving you a run-time of up to 45 minutes – but a mere 15-minute charge is sufficient for a quick blast around a medium-sized room. We found the 0.5l dust container to be fairly small, so we had to empty it after each cleaning session, but this is easy to do.
A stellar alternative to pricier models, it does a great job of tackling dust and dirt, while looking just as sleek as more-expensive options.