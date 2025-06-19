Over the last few years, we’ve seen a big rise in home improvement and DIY, a penchant for viral candles, and a surging number of flights booked as 2025 is predicted to be biggest ever summer for travel. It’s a random mix of topics with one thing in common: air pollution.

Leading doctors have warned that 99 per cent of the population are breathing in “toxic air”, and air pollution has been declared a public health crisis here in the UK, possibly leading to 30,000 preventable deaths this year alone.

It’s not just us adults impacted by bad air quality. Recent NHS England data shows that in some parts of the country, air pollution is linked to 33 per cent of childhood asthma cases.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, as there are several ways that we can ensure we're breathing clean air. If you want to purify your air at home, providing a better quality of living for you and your family, we may just have found the ticket.

Enter the Dyson purifier hot + cool formaldehyde, the brand’s bestselling air purifier (plus fan and heater). It’s designed to clean the air not only of the usual particles picked up by purifiers with a high efficiency particulate absorbing (HEPA) filter, but also to grab all formaldehyde-based resins that come from plywood and fibreboard, insulating materials, paint, wallpaper, varnishes, and some household cleaning products.

This is no small task: formaldehydes are 500 times smaller than particles of 0.1 microns (10 microns is the limit for the naked eye) and to be efficient specifically at catching this chemical, Dyson created an intelligent formaldehyde sensor that’s gel-based and will accurately catch and destroy it at a molecular level without confusing it with other volatile organic compounds.

Is hayfever a problem in your house? Dyson’s clever purifier also captures and removes the microscopic particles which may cause allergies, acting as a powerful shield against pollen, dust, pet dander and mould. When paired with a great vacuum, you’re ready to tackle pollen season head-on.

But these are all huge claims, and so we tested this purifier to find out if it could really clean our air.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.