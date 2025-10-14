Anyone who lives in a small abode will know the woes of drying clothes during winter. While a tumble dryer can supercharge drying times, the appliance isn’t cheap to use (and certainly not to buy). Conversely, hanging damp laundry on a run-of-the-mill clothes horse costs nothing but your clothes can take days to dry.

Enter: the best heated clothes airers. These game changers are a must-have for laundry days and even the best heated clothes airers don’t break the banks when you initially purchase one (with prices as low as £40). Since my recent move into a small flat, I’m a convert.

Prior to using a heated airer at home, my laundry was either a pityful sight in the corner of the room for days on end or I’d face adding to my electric bill when using my tumble dryer (a choice betwen damp clothes or damp spirits, you could say).

Now, my three-tiered heated airer can dry up to two loads of laundry in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no constant airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. Hailing from Dunelm, the heated airer is one of the cheapest three-tier options on the market, too. (We’ve rounded up the best heated clothes airers here.)

How we tested

The airer can hold up to 15kg of laundry ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

I’ve been testing the Dunelm heated airer for weeks now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Using the airer to dry all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assesed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. Here’s why you need to invest...