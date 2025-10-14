The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I swapped my tumble dryer for this heated clothes airer and I’m never going back
This Dunelm model is a game changer for laundry days
Anyone who lives in a small abode will know the woes of drying clothes during winter. While a tumble dryer can supercharge drying times, the appliance isn’t cheap to use (and certainly not to buy). Conversely, hanging damp laundry on a run-of-the-mill clothes horse costs nothing but your clothes can take days to dry.
Enter: the best heated clothes airers. These game changers are a must-have for laundry days and even the best heated clothes airers don’t break the banks when you initially purchase one (with prices as low as £40). Since my recent move into a small flat, I’m a convert.
Prior to using a heated airer at home, my laundry was either a pityful sight in the corner of the room for days on end or I’d face adding to my electric bill when using my tumble dryer (a choice betwen damp clothes or damp spirits, you could say).
Now, my three-tiered heated airer can dry up to two loads of laundry in just a couple of hours, meaning there’s no constant airer-shaped eyesore in the flat. Hailing from Dunelm, the heated airer is one of the cheapest three-tier options on the market, too. (We’ve rounded up the best heated clothes airers here.)
How we tested
I’ve been testing the Dunelm heated airer for weeks now, using it for big laundry loads (think towels and bed sheets), as well as smaller items such as underwear, socks and tops. Using the airer to dry all kinds of materials, from knitwear to cotton and satin, I’ve assesed how long it takes for clothes to go from damp to wardrobe-ready, as well as considering the appliance’s economical credentials. Here’s why you need to invest...
1Dunelm three-tier heated airer
- Dimensions: H 138cm x W 72cm x L 78cm
- Capacity: Up to 15kg of washing
- Wattage: 330W
- Running cost: About 7p an hour
- Why we love it
- Easy to assemble and collapse
- Space-saving
- Fast drying times
- Heats up quickly
The airer arrives fully assembled, so you can start using it right away. Despite its generous size (138cm x 72cm x 78cm), the wings fold downwards, making it easier to store, as it can simply slide into an airing cupboard when not in use.
The three-tiered design is tall but not too wide, making it ideal for smaller flats and houses. Plus, the airer boasts a long cable, giving you more choice in terms of where you can place it.
There’s ample space for drying clothes, with the rails able to hold around two loads of washing (up to 15kg). I found smaller items such as underwear and socks were dry within two hours, while T-shirts were dry within three.
For larger items, such as tops, jumpers and jeans or trousers, I found it’s best to position them across multiple rails, for quicker drying times. The same goes for towels and bed sheets, which can take up most of the available space when drying. These larger items take around six hours to dry fully but the airer is touted as being safe for overnight use or leaving on while you’re at work, so you can wake up or return home to dry laundry.
When it’s very cold in my flat (I can be stubborn about turning on the heating), clothes take a little longer to dry but an unexpected plus is that the appliance heats the area around it, making the room feel a little warmer overall. Simply plug it in next to your WFH spot, for extra toastiness.
Dunelm roughly calculates the airer costs about 7p an hour to run. On days when the airer was switched on for up to six hours, my bills remained low, making it a far more cost-effective method than using a tumble dryer, which caused my electricty to spike above average.
The verdict: Dunelm three-tier heated airer
If you’re looking for a space-saving solution for drying clothes quickly and cheaply during winter, you won’t regret investing in Dunelm’s heated airer. The three-tiered design means there’s enough space to dry whole loads in just a few hours, making laundry day a breeze. Plus, you can safely leave it on overnight or while you’re out. With the device costing just 7p an hour to run, what’s not to love?
Looking for more recommendations? These are the best heated clothes airers, tested by experts