The cost of living crisis isn’t too far from anyone’s mind and as a result, most of us are looking for ways to cut back costs any way we can. That may be through cheaply heating our homes, working out what governmental help is available or opting for energy-saving gadgets and gizmos.

But it’s the latter that we here at IndyBest can help with. From reviewing Aldi’s energy-efficient airfryer – which costs 14p per day to run compared to the 87p of your usual cooker – to finding the best heated clothes airers, we’re on a mission to find the penny-pinching products that may make things just a little bit easier.

Turning our attention to the laundry pile (the joy!), laundry experts In The Wash calculated an average washing machine cycle costs £0.27 in electricity and £0.14 in water, totalling a not-too-horrific sounding £0.41 per load. Of course, the temperature at which you wash also makes a big difference too, so keeping things at a cool 30 degrees is going to work in your favour, along with making sure your washing machine is full and putting on fewer loads.

But, if you’re really trying to cut down your energy bill, have countless clothes that need a quick freshen-up or simply just hate doing laundry, then a clothes refresher spray may offer some respite.

Starting at just £1 per bottle, we’ve rounded-up the best sprays that promise to banish BO and quickly revive your clothes within minutes, no washing machine required. We’ve even thrown in a couple of crease release options in, too, to help tackle the ironing as well. Keep reading below to see which ones wowed our tester and why.

How we tested

To really put these clothes refresher sprays through their paces, our tester used them to tackle their laundry pile for one whole month. From T-shirts to pyjamas, skirts to fluffy jumpers, we sprayed them on everything and anything to judge scent, feel, ease of use and final result.

While not all banished BO, all had their uses, and the crease release sprays seriously impressed. Although, we must stress, just as laundry detergent can cause skin irritations, please do a patch test before to check whether your skin will have any reactions to these products before covering your closet in them.

The best anti-crease and clothes refresher sprays are: