9 best office chairs, hand-picked by an interiors expert

Finding a decent-looking office chair is surprisingly hard, especially if you work from home and stare at it all day. Most of the large ergonomic office chairs are brilliant for posture but look like they belong in a boardroom, not next to your linen sofa or walnut desk.

So for this round-up, I focused on design-led options – chairs that actually add to your space – but still offer proper support. I’ve been testing home office furniture in real homes and small studios for years, speaking to furniture designers and ergonomics specialists, and the same thing keeps coming up: people want comfort that doesn’t scream “corporate”.

For this feature I prioritised chairs with adjustable elements, supportive backs and movement in the base, but with slimmer silhouettes, plush upholstery, and finishes that make sense in a lived-in space, whether that’s a dedicated office or a corner of the living room.

How we tested

I set up and sat on the chairs for a full day of working ( Ali Howard/The Independent )

I set each chair up and then used each of them for full working days, where I assessed them on everything from adjustability from their footprint and manoeuvrability, to their overall value for money. You can find out more about my criteria at the end of this article.

The best office chairs for 2025 are: