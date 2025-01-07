8 best bar stools for your kitchen island or breakfast bar

When it comes to choosing the perfect bar stool, it’s easy to get swept up in aesthetics. Do you go for mid-century sleekness, something retro and industrial, or maybe a touch of rustic charm? The best bar stools, though, are about much more than looks.

They’re the kind of seat you’ll want to get comfy in – whether that’s for a quick breakfast or an evening with friends around a kitchen island. From height-adjustable designs to ones with luxurious upholstery, each stool has its benefits.

Today’s bar stools blend form and function, with practical features that suit a range of spaces. Some models boast swivel seats, ideal if you want something versatile in a busy household, while others offer the comfort of padded and supportive backrests – great if you’re planning to linger over a morning coffee, catch up on your emails, or indulge in a long, leisurely dinner. And if your space is on the smaller side, we’ve got options that tuck neatly under counters, keeping things looking sleek and uncluttered.

Of course, material matters too. Oak and walnut bring warmth, while metal adds a cool, industrial vibe that works wonders in contemporary spaces. Faux leather is a popular pick – it’s easy to clean and stylish, with a range of colours to choose from.

We’ve taken a look at the best bar stools on offer, balancing style with comfort and durability. From high-end designer finds to budget-friendly options that still look chic and add flair and functionality to your space. So, whether you’re refreshing your kitchen or setting up a home bar, here are the best bar stools to elevate your space.

How we tested

We tested each bar stool by evaluating the comfort, stability, and versatility of the design. We spent time sitting, swivelling, and even leaning back to assess long-term comfort and durability. We also considered ease of assembly and cleaning – two essentials for busy households – making sure each stool was fit for purpose on both the style and practicality front.

The best bar stools for 2025 are:

Best overall – Made.com Eden woven bar stool: £99, Made.com

Best budget buy – Habitat Kysen faux leather counter bar stool: £50, Habitat.co.uk

Best for comfort – Next Wolton counter stool: £185, Next.co.uk