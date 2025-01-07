8 best bar stools for your kitchen island or breakfast bar

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Elevate brunches and cocktail evenings with these wood, velvet and leather chairs
When it comes to choosing the perfect bar stool, it’s easy to get swept up in aesthetics. Do you go for mid-century sleekness, something retro and industrial, or maybe a touch of rustic charm? The best bar stools, though, are about much more than looks.
They’re the kind of seat you’ll want to get comfy in – whether that’s for a quick breakfast or an evening with friends around a kitchen island. From height-adjustable designs to ones with luxurious upholstery, each stool has its benefits.
Today’s bar stools blend form and function, with practical features that suit a range of spaces. Some models boast swivel seats, ideal if you want something versatile in a busy household, while others offer the comfort of padded and supportive backrests – great if you’re planning to linger over a morning coffee, catch up on your emails, or indulge in a long, leisurely dinner. And if your space is on the smaller side, we’ve got options that tuck neatly under counters, keeping things looking sleek and uncluttered.
Of course, material matters too. Oak and walnut bring warmth, while metal adds a cool, industrial vibe that works wonders in contemporary spaces. Faux leather is a popular pick – it’s easy to clean and stylish, with a range of colours to choose from.
We’ve taken a look at the best bar stools on offer, balancing style with comfort and durability. From high-end designer finds to budget-friendly options that still look chic and add flair and functionality to your space. So, whether you’re refreshing your kitchen or setting up a home bar, here are the best bar stools to elevate your space.
We tested each bar stool by evaluating the comfort, stability, and versatility of the design. We spent time sitting, swivelling, and even leaning back to assess long-term comfort and durability. We also considered ease of assembly and cleaning – two essentials for busy households – making sure each stool was fit for purpose on both the style and practicality front.
Best overall – Made.com Eden woven bar stool: £99, Made.com
Best budget buy – Habitat Kysen faux leather counter bar stool: £50, Habitat.co.uk
Best for comfort – Next Wolton counter stool: £185, Next.co.uk
With a woven seat that feels refreshingly natural, this bar stool adds warmth, texture and a relaxed, artisanal touch to any dining or kitchen space. But at the same time, it delivers contemporary sass. The oversized chunky weave features a bold contrasting black stripe, while the geometric lines of the woven seat are reflected in the angular shaping of the frame itself.
Crafted from solid ash in a pale, natural finish, the Eden is all about Scandi-inspired calm – with an edge. Without a back or armrests, the bar stool tucks in neatly, making it a space saver, while its footrests sit at two different heights to suit your own height – a thoughtful design detail. You simply need to rotate the stool to find your best angle.
Habitat’s Kysen stool in tan brings an industrial yet warm vibe to modern interiors. The distressed faux leather upholstery, combined with a sturdy black steel frame, creates a stylish contrast. But it’s not all about looks – comfort is well-considered too, with a wide, padded seat that’s gently curved, and a convenient footrest.
At just over 4kg, the stool is lightweight and easy to move around, yet it proves both sturdy and supportive. But best of all, this is a furniture piece that looks and feels much more expensive than it is, and for just £50, you get form and function in an effortlessly chic package.
This bar stool blends refined style with top-quality craftsmanship. It boasts individually tailored covers, which are available in premium fabrics or luxurious leathers, and surprisingly, they can be removed for easy cleaning, which is a thoughtful design detail. The stool nails the finer details too, from its fine stitching to its beautifully curved lines that give it a sleek, modern vibe.
A lesson in chic modernity, but it’s as comfy as it is handsome. It’s definitely the priciest option here, but for a piece that’s this stylish and practical, it’s an investment that feels totally worth it.
The Wolton counter stool brings modern country charm to your kitchen with its wooden legs and classic, armchair-like design. The plush backrest, featuring quilted upholstery with button detailing, offers both comfort and elegance, while the fabric is deeply textured with a cosy, tactile effect.
With chunky, oak-look legs and a deep, upholstered seat, this stool balances rustic warmth with refined details: think gently curved backrest that allows you to properly sit back and feel snug, as well as subtly angled back legs for added stability. This one gets our top marks for cosy comfort.
The Italian-made Loop combines understated elegance with a seamless design, featuring hidden fixtures that integrate the recycled blue bouclé seat pad and backrest into a continuous loop of glossy black steel – no screws visible. This detail enhances the bar stool’s minimalist silhouette, while the fabric, crafted from repurposed plastic, offers a soft touch with excellent durability.
With a cantilevered design that provides unexpected comfort, and practical rubber feet for stability, the stool is a sophisticated choice. Perfect for modern spaces, it perfectly demonstrates refined Italian craftsmanship.
These bar stools offer both a tropical twist and a touch of luxury with their soft velvet upholstery. The cushioned seats are designed for comfort, making them ideal for lingering breakfasts or evening drinks, while the velvet adds a subtle texture and sheen that elevates the look further.
The sleek black metal legs keep things modern and refined (and, we found, wobble-free, thanks to their angled design), while rubber feet provide slip prevention, ensuring stability on various floor types. Perfect if you appreciate both style and function, this stylish pair blends plush comfort with a contemporary silhouette.
Channelling a classic shaker design with a clean, minimalist silhouette, this bar stool is endlessly versatile. In natural oak-coloured wood (in fact solid ash), it brings warmth and a subtle rustic touch to any space, while its subtly curved seat ensures a comfortable sit.
The simple, spindle-style legs and crossbar footrest provide just the right amount of support, making it a practical choice for everyday use at kitchen counters or breakfast bars. With a timeless appeal and sturdy build, it’s well-suited to both traditional and contemporary interiors, adding understated charm without stealing the spotlight. Perfect for those who value simplicity done well.
This bar stool brings a refined industrial edge to any kitchen or dining setup, combining a striking black lattice real leather seat with a robust, black metal frame. Its woven surface adds depth and texture, giving a modern yet artisanal feel that stands out against the clean lines of its structure.
Designed at counter height, it’s ideal for kitchen islands or bar areas, offering a comfortable and stylish perch for everyday use. With a slimline but sturdy minimalist frame, and a seat and lower backrest that brags a little bit of give, the Berkley balances comfort and style seamlessly – and it tucks in neatly. This one’s a go-to for a bold, sophisticated look in the kitchen
For top-tier seating, Made’s Eden bar stool takes best overall with its natural woven seat and sleek, space-saving design. It’s simple but effective, and we loved the way you could spin it around to choose a footrest to suit your height.
Habitat’s Kysen bar stool stands out as the best value, offering industrial style with padded comfort for just £50 – an absolute steal given its sturdy frame and stylish faux leather upholstery. For a design-led pick, Sazy’s Loop bar stool is a standout, combining Italian craftsmanship with sustainable materials in a seamless, modern silhouette that makes a bold style statement.
