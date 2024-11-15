28 best gifts for dads who are (almost) impossible to buy for

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
If you’re searching for thoughtful present ideas for the father figure in your life, look no further
There really is no better time than Christmas to show your appreciation for your father figure. With dads often considered the most difficult people to buy for, you’re probably not alone if you’re struggling to think of present ideas for him this year. But that’s where this gift guide comes in.
When it comes to buying for him, our main recommendation is always to stay away from cliché presents that will likely collect dust. Instead, consider his hobbies and the things he already loves. Perhaps he’s a keen gym-goer and would appreciate a new bit of kit, or he’s in need of a new aftershave to leave him smelling fresh. If he’s in dire need of a new pair of slippers, we’ve found a dad-approved pair that are warm and cosy.
From high-ticket tech to skincare products we think any man would love to receive, below is a carefully curated edit of the best gifts for dad.
This one has very much been a team effort. Enlisting the help of the IndyBest elves, we’ve reviewed every possible gift idea. In making this final round-up, we considered price, quality and how we think our dads would feel if they were to unwrap each one. We also consulted our own fathers and dad figures to get a good idea of what they think makes the perfect present.
Give an indulgent gift to your dad with this silver mountain water fragranced shower gel from Creed. Richly scented, the shower gel also lathers quickly – a must for some of us – leaving skin clean and smelling great. With top notes of bergamot, blackcurrant, galbanum and orange and base notes of sandalwood and musk, this refreshing shower gel comes in a shatterproof bottle, making it the perfect addition to any bathroom.
A pair of slippers is a go-to Christmas present and it’s more than likely that his current pair or pretty battered. If your dad won’t appreciate a beige, fluffy pair, we’ve got just the answer: The North Face thermoball mules. Practically like sliding your feet into a sleeping bag, these are comfortable, warm and ultra cosy. Even better, with any luck, your dad will think they’re pretty cool – ours certainly did.
A wallet with a difference. The Bellroy flip case will give your dad ninja-like access to cards, and it helps that it looks super sleek too. With a hard shell, it’s been designed with security in mind – it’ll keep his cash secure thanks to magnetic trapdoors that open and close with a satisfying click and it also features RFID protection, which will block the signals emitted from cards, preventing any data leaks. What makes this wallet different to most others though is that it has two sections – one that has bulk storage for stacked cards and notes, and one that allows you to quickly slide out your most-used cards with a simple flick of your thumb.
When it comes to gifting a new fragrance, it can be difficult. But this sweet and musky cologne is bound to be a winner. We couldn’t help but spritz this all day long, as it’s our favourite in the Huntsman Savile Row x Jo Malone collection. The two brands have created four fragrances that are brooding and autumnal, perfect for this time of year. This will keep dapper dads smelling sharp for cocktail parties, date nights and office commutes.
Whoop is the wearable for those who take their exercise seriously. The sleek band provides a goldmine of fitness, sleep and recovery insights to help wearers optimise their routine for health and performance. So hell-bent is the brand on this mission that it even ditches screens to minimise mid-workout distractions, instead allowing you to view its vast array of data in a nifty app. So, if your dad can recite Huberman podcasts, or he’s rarely seen without a dumbbell in hand, this tracker will suit him down to the ground.
A cashmere jumper is a linchpin in a winter wardrobe, so any dad is sure to be pleased to unwrap one. Should you be looking for the perfect design, Uniqlo is a reliable destination. When we gave this one to our dad to test, he was particularly pleased with it and has worn it countless times, which is a sign of a great gift.
Depending on your dad’s preference, there are a range of different colours to choose from, but black and navy are bound to be crowdpleasers. As for fit, it’s true to size and there’s a full range available, from XXS to 3XL.
Who doesn’t love pizza? And what better way to get the perfect slice at home than with one of Ooni’s pizza ovens? Not just a showstopper for dad, it’s also a treat for the whole family.
Ooni has a range of impressive ovens, including wood-fired and gas-powered options. While the latter is easier, there’s nothing quite like cooking stone-baked pizzas the traditional way.
It reaches 500C in 15 minutes and then cooks pizzas in a minute, but owing to the fact it needs to be moved around for even cooking, we’d recommend using a pizza paddle too. The finished result resembles what you’d get at your favourite pizza restaurant.
Perfect for admirers of Vincent Van Gogh’s work or dads who like to stretch their creative muscles, Lego’s The Starry Night set recreates the famous 19th-century painting. It contains 2,316 pieces, it’s a challenging but thoroughly rewarding build – particularly when displayed thanks to the built-in mounting hook (it measures 30cm high and 38cm wide when fully assembled).
Loaded with realistic detailing like the colour palette, swishes, swirls and buildings, the set is even complete with an adjustable display arm for a mini Van Gogh figure with an easel.
Founded by Spencer Matthews (yes, that ex-lothario from Made In Chelsea), CleanCo is inspired by his journey to sobriety. The brand’s non-alcoholic replacements span tequila, rum, and gin with the concoctions tasting impressively close to the real deal. Its classic gin is deliciously smooth and refreshing with citrus, spicy and herbaceous notes.
Made using real juniper, the classic flavour serves as the perfect teetotal alternative for G&T’s, mocktails and more. Plus, it’s vegan, contains no sugar and comes in a decadent bottle that feels like a real treat. Whether your dad is embracing a newly alcohol-free lifestyle or has long since been off the booze, CleanCo’s gin is a failsafe gift.
Any tea or coffee lover will agree that there’s nothing worse than your brew getting cold before you’ve had a chance to enjoy it fully. Sure, you can pop it in the microwave but it never tastes the same as a freshly made hot drink. Enter Ember’s temperature control mugs. The ideal gift for any brew-loving dad, this innovative mug allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and maintain it for up to 90 minutes.
This means your drink is never too hot or too cold – and ensures you’ve still got the perfect cuppa waiting for them if they get distracted from your desk. Other nifty features include Bluetooth connectivity to the Ember app for customisation, a smart LED light to indicate temperatures and a charging coaster that allows for all-day battery life. Plus, the sleek, black matte design doesn’t scrimp on style either.
If your dad is partial to a glass of sparkling water then this fancy carbonator deserves a spot in their kitchen. With the ability to fizz water in an instant, the snazzy gadget boasts serious style and sustainability credentials as it not only looks like a sleek piece of barware but also promises to help you cut your plastic bottle consumption.
The slimline and cordless design makes it easy to store, and it comes in a choice of six colours including stainless steel, black, blue or copper. It’s also incredibly easy to use, simply screw the clear Aarke bottle into the device, push down the lever until you hear a loud buzzing sound, and sparkling water is ready to enjoy. Cheers!
If your dad is a regular at the gym or plays sports, he may like a Homedics massage gun for relieving his tight muscles and aiding recovery. It has three intensity settings and six different attachments, including a heated head that warms up to 47C within two minutes. Thankfully, it’s also very quiet when in use and it can be packed away into a neat travel case.
If your dad’s bum bag is in need of an upgrade, this modern hip pack, which doubles up as a small crossbody bag, is a great choice. He’ll be able to keep his coins, cards, keys and phone safe while still having room for hiking and camping essentials such as a torch, matches and a bottle opener. Inside the bag, you’ll find pockets and compartments so he can keep his sunglasses separate from his survival skill must-haves. It’s a planet-friendly choice, too since the shell fabric, mesh and lining are made from recycled materials.
Negronis are an acquired taste for some people, but once the taste is acquired, there’s no going back. Sweet vermouth is paired with bitter orange liqueur and a splash of gin for a warming cocktail in the autumn and winter. If your dad’s a fan of the Italian cocktail, Black Lines’ version is exquisite and beautifully balanced. The label is quirky and fun, which will delight dads upon opening and one bottle is five servings.
It can be hard for even the most dedicated of dads to find the willpower to go to the gym or play football when it’s cold and blustery outside, so a gift that boosts his motivation is guaranteed to be well-received. The On hoodie combines softness and sustainability into one classically stylish combination. Whether it’s being worn for a warm-up or to keep the muscles toasty when he’s recovering from a vigorous session, the hoodie is cut above the rest thanks to some unique details that are both practical and eye-catching. A lace guard keeps the drawstrings in place, which means your dad will never end up with one string longer than the other or one end swallowed up by the hoodie. Our tester loved the supersized front pocket, which proved to be a practical place to stow away valuables.
Salad can be anything but boring, particularly when it’s showcased in a bowl as good-looking as this one. If your dad is a keen host, he’s certainly going to appreciate this new piece of tableware. Handmade and painted, it’s fun and unique and sure to offer something slightly different on the dinner table. Depending on his preference, it’s also available in a blueberry, pistachio, burnt orange, or cranberry splatter.
While we love this bowl, if you’re looking for other gifts, Hot Pottery is a fantastic one to know. The brand curates gorgeous tableware from independent ceramists from around the world, with each item being wonderful to unwrap.
If your dad’s winter accessories are in need of an update, this beanie from Finisterre will go down a treat. The traditional fisherman’s rib stitch has been knitted with traceable British merino wool and feels top quality, with a soft feel against the skin. Our tester found there was no itchiness from the wool to deal with, and while it’s a one-size-fits-all design, it has decent stretch for a comfortable fit. Importantly, our tester found it large enough to pull down over their ears, which is a non-negotiable when the weather’s especially fierce. Depending on your dad’s preference, there are other colourways too, including black and a bright golden yellow.
Buying clothing for your dad may seem like risky business, but trust us when we say that any fashionable father will be very pleased to unwrap and indeed wear (on repeat) this waxed jacket from P&Co. The brand specialises in high-quality pieces that are made to last, which is apparent with this outerwear hero.
The fit is spot-on, but of course, there are plenty of other details to shout about, including the heavy, structured design that gives a luxe look to any outfit. The water-repellent canvas almost looks vintage, and we think it’ll get even better with more wear and tear. An investment piece that he’ll be sure to enjoy wearing time and again.
If their perfect weekend sounds like marching around the countryside, camping in the great outdoors, or spending hours at the beach, then a flask is bound to be a winner. Thermos is synonymous with great flasks and this stainless steel design is excellent. It has a cup, a twist-and-pour stopper and a space-saving collapsible handle. The capacity of this flask is perfect for group adventures, not to mention its excellent temperature preservation abilities which kept our drink piping hot for 24 hours. It’s worth noting that the cup can get quite hot in your hands.
Whether your dad has MasterChef ambitions or is just a keen home cook, this kitchen gadget will help him take his culinary skills to the next level. It’s easy to set up, use and clean – simply clamp the pasta maker onto a kitchen counter or table, add dough and get rolling. It feels robust in use and comes with 10 thickness settings, as well as a cutting attachment to create strands of tagliatelle or fettuccine (other cutting attachments are available to buy separately). With recipes included along with full instructions and a 10-year guarantee, you can’t go wrong when gifting this gizmo.
If your dad can’t start the day without his morning cup of Joe, this selection box may be what he needs to help him get through January. Based in Sussex, Horsham Coffee Roaster aims to provide ethically traded coffees that see farmers “paid well” for the quality beans they produce.
From single origin to organic and even decaf offerings, the company sells a range of coffee beans sourced from Africa and Central and South America. However, we think the selection box, which contains five different 100g bags of beans, chosen from the company’s current collection, makes for the perfect gift for any coffee-lover. Although you can’t pick and choose which coffees are included, the assortment of different flavour profiles is bound to help your dad find his new favourite caffeine fix.
Stockholm label Sandqvist marries functionality and design in its bag collections. Crafted with sustainable materials, its sleek weekender holdalls, wallets, totes and backpacks are just as equipped for the great outdoors as they are for the city. A bestseller, the Ruben comes in six sleek colourways – from matte black and sage to multi green and beige.
Commuter-friendly, a nifty compartment fits a 15in laptop, while the roomy 27l capacity leaves ample space for essentials. Made from recycled polyester, the waterproof TPU coating protects belongings from sudden downpours, while the webbing is reflective – making it a stellar option for cycling commuters. This is a practical yet stylish replacement for your dad’s old work bag, so you’ll score top points.
An ideal gift for a sporty dad, whether he’s a cyclist, runner, skier or water sports fan, SunGod sunglasses stand out both for their design and their impressive tech specs. The classic style of the Renegades makes them perfect for gifting – it’s hard to find a face shape that these don’t suit – and you can choose from a range of frames and lens colours. The lens quality really is superior with crystal clear visibility even in very bright conditions or challenging weather. For the quality, they’re an incredibly good price, and we’ve found that they’re pretty much indestructible, too.
If you’re shopping for a beer lover consider gifting them an at-home dispenser, which will allow them to enjoy their favourite, foamy cold one from the comfort of their home. The PerfectDraft pro is incredibly easy to use and can even be controlled via an app, which allows you to choose the optimal temperature for your beer of choice, monitor how much is left and how many days are remaining for beer freshness. There’s plenty of beer to choose from too, with everything from IPAs to lagers and well-known names including Stella Artois and Camden Hells on offer. It is, however, pretty pricey but, if your budget allows, or you want to club together with other family members, it’s sure to be enjoyed by your dad throughout the festive period and beyond.
If you’re looking to introduce some new skincare into your dad’s morning and evening routine, this set from The Ordinary is a great starting point. The bundle includes three of the brand’s most popular tinctures: the brand’s glucoside foaming cleanser, a salicylic acid serum, and its natural moisturising factors with beta glucan. The regimen targets blemish-prone skin to improve clarity and texture. Even better, it comes in at less than £15, making it an affordable choice.
Whether your father figure is a keen DIY-er, a Leatherman makes for the perfect gift. Built to last and backed by a 25-year warranty, this 14-in-one multi-tool has a range of useful features, from pliers and a screwdriver to a bottle opener. The tool will enable him to turn his hand to any job around the house easily.
From one of our favourite chocolate brands, this pack of six Tony’s Chocolonely bars are chunks of heaven. There are six flavours for your dad to try (and hopefully share with you), including milk caramel sea salt (our personal favourite), dark almond sea salt, milk chocolate and dark. The brand is dedicated to doing good within the chocolate industry and is on a mission to end cocoa exploitation. This really is a level up from a standard chocolate orange.
Buying a gift for a man that has everything is difficult. But with any luck this gift guide has provided you with ample inspiration. For a gift he’ll use every day, yet still feels special, we recommend Creed’s shower gel, which will make the the perfect addition to his daily routine. If he’s partial to a bit of luxury, you can’t go wrong with a Uniqlo cashmere sweater or a new cologne in the name of Jo Malone. Home cooks will appreciate a brand-new pasta maker as well as Hot Pottery’s tableware. For sporty dads, SunGod renegades sunglasses will make sure he’s kitted out.
