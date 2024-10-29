The best Christmas gifts from Ralph Lauren, starting from £17

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Beauty advent calendars are selling out, tree decorations are filling the shelves and festive food orders are opening. Yes, the countdown to Christmas is officially on – and it’s never too early to start thinking about gifting.

If you’re looking for luxury presents that are sure to delight, Ralph Lauren is a no-brainer. Founded in 1967, the brand debuted as a men’s tie shop before expanding into womenswear in the early Seventies.

Steeped in style history, the heritage label epitomises the old-money, quiet luxury look. Think its signature cable knit jumpers, cashmere cardigans and polo shirts. The polo bear emblem is equally recognisable, featuring on the brand’s socks, sweaters and more.

Smart, sophisticated and timeless, there’s a reason why it’s at the top of so many people’s Christmas wishlists. While the clothing makes a decadent gift under the tree, the more inexpensive items are perfect stocking fillers (see the bestselling mug or cotton socks) and come in at affordable prices.

From knitwear for your partner to pyjama sets for your niece and nephew, or a polo shirt for your dad, there’s something for every generation. And to help you with your Christmas shopping, we’ve rounded up the best Ralph Lauren gifting pieces that are sure to put a smile on your giftee’s face.

Ralph Lauren polo bear cotton blend trouser socks: £17, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

An excellent stocking filler for anyone who loves the Raph Lauren brand. The ivory colourway is complete with rib-knit cuffs and contrasting black stitching, but the main attraction is the Ralph polo bear monograph logo embroidered on the ankle. We predict these will be a very popular gift for Christmas.

Ralph Lauren the iconic cable knit cashmere jumper: £549, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

Ralph Lauren’s cable knit cashmere jumper is a classic for good reason. Embodying the quiet luxury aesthetic, it’s been a staple of the brand since 1973. Made from Italian cashmere, the piece promises to feel super soft and it has a structured silhouette, making it the perfect piece to pair with any outfit. Characterised by a crew neckline, long sleeves, rib-knit cuffs and regular cut, it’s designed to be unisex. Depending on your giftee’s preference, there are 10 different colours.

Ralph Lauren polo bear wool cashmere jumper: £449, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

Another signature piece, this cashmere jumper features the brand’s instantly recognisable polo bear emblem. Finished in a luxurious forest green hue, it boasts a chunky weight and texture thanks to the blend of wool and cashmere. The bear, who is wearing a baseball jacket, fair isle knit, chinos and trainers, has been delicately embroidered onto the front of the jumper and looks incredibly chic.

Ralph Lauren slim fit mesh polo shirt: £119, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

Ralph Lauren’s most ubiquitous style, its mesh polo shirt is the epitome of smart casual (just as commonplace in the office as it is at the pub). Available in more than 15 colourways, the sub-£120 piece would make a lovely gift. Designed in 1972, the original design remains mostly unchanged. Cut slim through the body and washed for added softness, it has short sleeves and the recognisable Ralph Lauren polo logo.

Ralph Lauren polo ID calfskin shoulder bag: £449, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

You can’t go wrong with a handbag at Christmas and Ralph Lauren’s polo ID shoulder bag is universally appealing. Coming in four colourways – minimalist black and tan, bottle green and chianti red – the bag is distinguished by its saddle silhouette. Made from buttery soft Italian leather, it features a shoulder strap and adjustable swivel clasp hooks to create a croissant-shaped wristlet silhouette. Plus, there is an interior magnetic snapped closure and card slot to keep valuables safe.

Ralph Lauren classic fit jersey long sleeve T-shirt: £79, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

Ralph Lauren’s long-sleeved T-shirt is a gift that they’ll certainly get wear out of. It’s been specially washed to give it a vintage feel and the relaxed silhouette offers an off-duty look. Crafted from 100 per cent cotton, it’s lightweight and breathable. The white colourway is a wardrobe mainstay while the black and ink are equally as wearable day-to-day.

Ralph Lauren coffee mug: £25, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

The perfect stocking filler for Christmas, this Ralph Lauren mug is a steal at just £25. It has a large capacity and it’s dishwasher and microwave-safe. Finished in white, it reads: “Enjoy a cup of Ralph’s Coffee” on the front with vintage typography and a coffee cup logo in bottle green.

Ralph Lauren cable knit wool cashmere cardigan: £229, Ralphlauren.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Ralph Lauren )

This cardigan is made from a luxurious blend of Italian wool and cashmere – and it’ll certainly have the wow factor. We like the scalloped knit detailing and the delicate buttons and it’ll pair well with just about everything in their wardrobe. Trust us, they won’t be disappointed finding this under the Christmas tree.

