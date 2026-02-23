One Battle After Another scoops six Baftas – here’s where to watch now

Paul Thomas Anderson’s action thriller One Battle After Another dominated last night’s Bafta Film Awards winning six awards, including Best Film.

Dubbed a “ferocious masterpiece” by The Independent’s critic, Clarisse Loughrey, the epic counterculture film follows Bob, played by Leonardo DiCaprio – a washed-up member of the revolutionary group, known as the French 75, who is living off-grid with his spirited daughter Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. When an enemy resurfaces (in the face of a corrupt military officer Sean Penn as Col. Steven J. Lockjaw) after 16 years and Willa goes missing, a group of ex-revolutionaries reunite to rescue her in the process, forcing Bob to confront his past.

The film was nominated for 14 awards and took home Best Adapted Screenplay and the prize for Cinematography and Editing. Sean Penn also scooped the award for Best Supporting Actor, while Anderson won Best Director.

On accepting his award, Anderson payed homage to the late producer and assistant director Adam Somner. Addressing the British viewers and audience, he said: “You may think that your greatest export is Alfred Hitchcock or Charlie Chaplin, but it wasn’t. To me, it was Adam Somner, who was my assistant director and producer for about 20 years. He came over to America and the line was out the door of people who wanted to work with him because he made us all better.”

He added: “About three weeks into our film, he found out he was sick, and he made it through production. If you’ve ever gone to work before with someone who’s very ill, there’s something miraculous that makes you pay attention and reminds you the privilege of the work that we do. So thank you for sending him to me.”

One Battle After Another previously won big at the Golden Globes in January where it took home the prize for the Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) and earned the director his first-ever Golden Globe win by scoring both Best Director and Best Screenplay. Teyana Taylor who plays Perfidia Beverly Hills, a French 75 member, Willa's mother and Bob's partner also won Best Supporting Actress.

In her review of the film, The Independent’s critic, Clarisse Loughrey, said: “For all its scale and swaggering sense of power, it’s a film that recognises with clarity what it means to exist as an entire human being under the hand of white supremacy. To resist is to live and to live is to resist.”

If its glittering accolades have you reaching for your streaming stick, here’s everything you need to know about where to watch One Battle After Another.

Where to watch One Battle After Another

If you’re in the UK, you can stream it on Amazon Prime, where the film can be rented for £4.99. It can also be bought on Amazon’s streaming service, where the price has been slashed to £9.99, or on Sky Store for the same price.

