Ryan Coogler, Chase Infiniti, Joachim Trier, Amy Madigan react to Golden Globe nominations

The Golden Globes nominees have been announced — as always, an eclectic and high-powered group of the biggest names from film and television.

In the lead was Paul Thomas Anderson’s “One Battle After Another” with nine nominations, adding to the Oscar favorite’s momentum and handing Warner Bros. a victory amid Netflix’s acquisition deal.

In close pursuit: Joachim Trier’s “Sentimental Value,” a Norwegian family drama about a filmmaking family, with eight nominations.

The Globes will be handed out Jan. 11, airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. It will be the second time for host Nikki Glaser, who scored good reviews last year.

Here’s a collection of reactions to this year’s Globes nominations. Remarks have been edited for clarity and brevity.

Ryan Coogler, for “Sinners”

“The biggest lesson for me, and it’s gonna sound cheesy, but the biggest lesson is just how much I love my job. Professionally I’m married to cinema, and this movie felt like I was renewing my vows, if that makes sense.

“This is the best that I’ve ever seen (star Michael B. Jordan). It's crazy to say, because he’s got some pretty substantial roles in pop culture. But I had this feeling that this was the best I had ever seen him in both these roles. I think this was a role that he could only play now with this level of experience at this age. And I’m just so incredibly proud of him.” — in an Associated Press interview. Coogler was nominated as both director and producer.

Chase Infiniti, for “One Battle After Another”

I happened to wake up at 5:30. I went to check my phone and my phone was dead. So then I was trying to figure out how to get a charger and charge my phone before I could even get into contact with my family or with my team. ... I feel so lucky that I get the opportunity to to tell an incredible story like this one. I feel so lucky to be where I am at 25, and I’m in the midst of living my dream. I’m still processing the fact that I even get to be here.” — in an AP interview. Infiniti is nominated for best female actor in a motion picture, musical or comedy.

Amy Madigan for “Weapons”

“You know, at this stage in my life and having a great part like this ... it just feels really good because when you do good work, hopefully it gets recognized and that’s not always the case.” — in an AP interview. Madigan is nominated for best female actor in a supporting role for “Weapons.”

Jared Bush and Byron Howard for “Zootopia 2”

BUSH: “This is an amazing moment for everyone at Disney Animation. Seven hundred people came together to make this movie from literally all over. I think we have 25 countries represented in the folks that worked on this film. And they put their hearts and souls into it and created something that I’m just so immensely proud of. And and we really did it together.”

HOWARD: “There’s this great electricity in the air ever since the film came out and just the excitement ... I’ve done films in the past that people have not gone to see in droves, and it’s much better to have people go see it in droves, and call you up and tell you. So just to say thank you, for people going out and seeing it.” —- in AP interviews. Bush and Howard are nominated for best animated movie and also in the cinematic and box office achievement category.

Joachim Trier for “Sentimental Value”

I’m meeting Stellan (Skarsgård) in a moment because we’re having a screening here in Paris and I’m hoping maybe this is an evening for champagne. I’m pretty sure when we’re in the home country for champagne, we should certainly have that. ...

“It’s really such a joy and we’re very humbled and grateful. It’s not what you expect for a Norwegian film, but it says something about how generous the international film world has become that we can make films in different countries, different languages and still feel that we are presented in the same context. So, we are very grateful for that.” — in an AP interview. Trier is nominated for best director of a motion picture.

Interviews were conducted by Jocelyn Noveck, Hilary Fox and Jonathan Mattise.

For more coverage of the 2026 Golden Globe Awards, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/golden-globe-awards