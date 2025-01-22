Inevitably for a phone launched in the year 2025, the Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 go all in on artificial intelligence. This year’s Samsung Unpacked was front-loaded with excited talk of new AI advances, promising that the phone in your pocket can be your personal concierge: shaping your schedule with a morning briefing, summarising your day at bedtime, and on hand to offer help and guidance at any point in between.

The Galaxy S25 Plus and S25 are the standard-tier phones in the Galaxy S-series, sitting beneath the top-of-the-range Galaxy S25 Ultra. Besides their size – one is a dainty 6.2in and the other 6.7in – both phones are essentially identical in terms of features and performance. The larger phone gets a bigger battery, but the larger display offsets any serious difference in battery life. They’re phones for people with big or small pockets.

If the thought of interacting with an AI every day doesn’t stir you, Samsung’s phones give you scant reason to get too excited this year. Tellingly, cameras and chips took a backseat at Samsung Unpacked. Once headline features of any new Galaxy phone, the S25 hardware gets just a bare minimum upgrade and plays second fiddle to a slate of AI improvements instead.

This isn’t the first year Samsung has been banging the AI drum – it says the use of its Galaxy AI features is already skyrocketing – but if you’ve struggled to engage with artificial intelligence in the past, the S25 looks set to try to change that.

How I tested

I spent hours testing the new Samsung Galaxy S25 series phones before their announcement on 22 January, trying out some of the new features. My early verdict is based on limited hands-on time with the phones. I’ll share my full review once I’ve had time to thoroughly test them in the wild.

Why you can trust us

I’m a technology journalist with more than a decade’s experience testing, reviewing and reporting on smartphones and new technology. As IndyBest’s tech writer, I’ve been covering Samsung products for years, making me an expert on how the Galaxy series has changed and improved over time.