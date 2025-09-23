8 best paper shredders for home use, tried and tested

Let’s get the misconceptions out of the way. Shredding is no longer something done by shady business magnates and heads of multinational conglomerates. In an age where identity theft is on the rise, it’s one of the simplest ways to keep your personal information safe. Bank statements, old bills, and even expired credit cards can all give away more than you’d like if they end up in the wrong hands.

Most paper shredders for home use are of the cross-cut variety, which means they use two sets of serrated blades, fitted in opposite directions to each other, to shred documents. The shredded pieces will come out much smaller than the pieces produced by strip-cut shredders, which are (thankfully) few and far between these days.

To put it into perspective, the most basic cross-cut shredder will slice a piece of A4 paper into around 200 pieces, while strip-cut shredders will generally slice and dice your piece of paper into just 40 pieces, which means you wouldn’t need to be a jigsaw pro to piece that particular piece of paper back together.

For this review, I’m focusing on shredders for home offices. Depending on the sensitivity of the documents you’re destroying, consider looking out for the P number, which denotes the shredder’s security rating. Most shredders designed for home use have a P3 or P4 rating. The P number simply relates to the size of the shreds your documents are cut into. The higher the P number, the smaller the shreds. P3 or P4 will be sufficient, although if it’s not advertised, make a note of the number of pieces each piece of paper is cut into. However, remember that a higher P number will mean more pieces, which is better for security, but means you’ll need a larger capacity.

If you plan to shred large numbers of documents at one time, an auto-feed function could prove useful. I’m also a big fan of shredders with silent modes for those late-night shredding sessions, and machines with anti-jam functionality can be a godsend too – the blades will automatically stop and reverse (thereby ejecting the blockage) when too many sheets of paper are inserted.

How I tested the best paper shredders

I didn’t have to look far to find a wealth of documents that should have been sliced into scraps months ago. In fact, it was slightly scary to discover just how many sensitive documents I had strewn around my home – everything from bank statements (one of which was found down the back of the couch) to vaccination certificates, both of which would have been good starting points for anybody attempting identity fraud, had they found these documents in my bins.

To put the shredders through their paces, I focused on three main criteria:

Range of documents: I tested everything from vaccination certificates and bank statements to expired credit cards and papers held together with large clips.

I tested everything from vaccination certificates and bank statements to expired credit cards and papers held together with large clips. Shredding performance: I looked at the size, shape, and quantity of the resulting shreds to judge the security of each machine.

I looked at the size, shape, and quantity of the resulting shreds to judge the security of each machine. Ease of use: I noted how well the shredders handled different materials during longer sessions.

I should also warn you that shredding, it turns out, is rather addictive.

