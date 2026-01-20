You only need to spend a few pennies per day to get a reliable VPN in 2026. In fact, some of the best cheap VPNs I’ve tested offer the same level of privacy, speed and excellent stability as pricier services. Although free VPNs can look tempting on paper, paying even a tiny amount can go a long way when it comes to privacy. Many free services log your browsing activity and monetise it, and even the better free VPNs tend to come with tight data caps and noticeably slower speeds.

While the price of some premium services now cost about as much as a streaming subscription, there are plenty of budget-friendly options that bring the monthly cost down to just a few pounds a month if you’re happy to commit to a longer plan. It’s worth keeping an eye on renewal rates, though, as prices often jump once that initial term comes to an end.

I’ve been putting affordable VPNs through their paces for years at The Independent, and the good news is that going cheap no longer means having to compromise on features. Many cheap VPNs now match their pricier rivals on features, performance and security. Surfshark remains my top pick overall, costing less than £2 per month on a 24-month plan. Below, I’ve picked, tested and reviewed the best cheap VPNs you can buy in 2026.

The best cheap VPNs for 2026 are:

Best overall – Surfshark VPN: From £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com

– Surfshark VPN: From £1.49 per month, Surfshark.com Best for streaming – CyberGhost VPN: From £1.78 per month, Cyberghostvpn.com

– CyberGhost VPN: From £1.78 per month, Cyberghostvpn.com Best for features – NordVPN: From £2.59 per month, Nordvpn.com

How I tested

During testing, I checked for key features such as encryption standards, no-logs policies and extra privacy tools ( Alex Lee )

To find the best cheap VPNs, I put each provider through its paces on a range of devices, including a Windows laptop, a MacBook Pro, an iPhone 15 Pro Max and an Android Nothing Phone. I installed the apps, connected to multiple servers and ran speed tests to see how well they performed during everyday browsing, streaming and gaming.

Affordability is important here, so I compared pricing plans, discounts and money-back guarantees to make sure they offer real value. One thing to note is that some of these providers only become cheap when you opt for a one- or two-year plan. Be sure to cancel before your plan is up, or you will be charged an extortionate fee in most cases, making the VPN the very opposite of cheap. We’ve got a guide on exactly how we test VPNs here at The Independent, and my full methodology is explained at the bottom of the article.

