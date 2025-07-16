Are the first-generation AirPods Pro earbuds still worth buying?

The original AirPods Pro have been discontinued – read our AirPods Pro 2 review to learn more about Apple’s latest earphones. You can still find the original AirPods Pro on sale as refurbished or used, however. But do they still stand up?

Apple sold between 35 million and 59 million AirPods units in 2019, the upper end of which accounts for over 50 per cent of the market. Even at the lower end of that range, the AirPods are a big deal. The original AirPods Pro are a marked step up from the basic AirPods, and represent exceptional value if you can find them second-hand or refurbished.

So they’re popular, but are they still good? That’s a trickier question to answer. There’s no doubt that the basic AirPods offer good sound and a nice look, but they’ve been bugged by the same complaints since their introduction: for their price, the non-Pro AirPods don’t offer the best sound, and for some ears, the fit simply doesn’t work.

Apple decided to fix this with the AirPods Pro in 2019, with a more recognisable bud design helping the fit, active noise cancellation (ANC) and a big leap in audio quality thrown in. Unsurprisingly, the AirPods Pro were released with fanfare and a pretty high price point, which has tumbled since the newer model arrived. They certainly look the part, and fit nicely into the Apple ecosystem, but are they worth the extra investment over the entry-level AirPods?

How we tested

We tested the AirPods Pro over several weeks, comparing their audio quality with the non-Pro versions as well as against rival earphones from Sony and Sennheiser. We tested across a range of music genres and podcasts to get a measure of their performance.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

David RS Taylor has been testing products for The Independent since 2021, with a focus on home tech, audio and smartphones. Whether you’re looking for advice on the best home printer or a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones, you can trust that his tried and tested reviews are based on real-world experience.