Nothing says “I love you” quite like an ice-cold glass of fizz. Tis the season to get all soppy and celebrate the ones we love and, whether that’s your significant other or your gaggle of girlfriends, Valentine's Day is the perfect time to pop some premium bubbly.

Whether you’re having a delicious romantic dinner in or enjoying a glass at home before a night on the town, there a few things in life that can’t be improved by a fizzy flute. As always, we’re here to recommend not only the best tipples to whet your appetite but also the best options that will keep your wallet happy, too. And this bottle might just be the ticket to satisfy both.

Aldi’s Costello prosecco spumante is sure to bring that luxurious feel without the premium price tag. This fizz is a dead ringer, both inside and out, for the consumer favourite I Heart Prosecco (£9, Sainsburys.co.uk). But, this Aldi alternative is literally half the price, costing you less than £5 a bottle.

The catch? Well, this special Valentine's Day deal can’t last forever. The offer runs from 10 to 16 February, so make sure to snag a bottle while you still can, whatever your romantic plans may be.

Costellore Prosecco Spumante Doc, 75cl: £4.69, Aldi.co.uk

Grapes: Glera (prosecco)

Region: Veneto

ABV: 10.5%

This prosecco is said to be a bright and vibrant tipple that’s sure to liven up your night. With hints of apple and pear, it makes for fruity fizz, but the delicate floral notes of acacia flowers help ground it into a fully-rounded sparkling wine.

Much like the I Heart Prosecco, this Aldi wine is a very crisp and extra dry option, with both bottles sharing elegant and understated apple flavours as well.

You don’t have to break the bank to treat yourself or your loved ones this Valentine's Day. So, do yourself a favour and pick up a bottle of this seriously affordable yet elegant sub-£5 fizz now, before we beat you to it.

