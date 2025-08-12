Best turmeric supplements for reducing inflammation, according to the experts

Whenever I’m feeling run down, I reach for turmeric. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory that originates in Ayurvedic medicine but it’s also used in cooking and trending beverages like golden milk – which you might have seen on TikTok. Personally, I’m a fan but if you don’t want to drink your turmeric, or you don’t tend to cook with it, supplements are a decent alternative.

Nutritionist Maz Packham, explains that turmeric is a potent antioxidant that protects cells against stress, whether that be from environmental pollution or toxins for example, and it has powerful anti-inflammatory benefits so is great for reducing inflammation in the body.

“It’s rich in phytonutrients, however, the active compound that’s been most extensively studied is curcumin, a type of curcuminoid, which also gives turmeric its distinctive orange colour,” she says.

A 2020 study found links between curcuma and anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antidiabetic, antidiarrheal, antimicrobial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. On this basis a turmeric supplement could help with improving joint pain and muscle soreness after exercise, and Packham explains that it can also be used “to support digestive health and the immune system, as an antimicrobial it can support against pathogens and infections to improve overall health”.

I tend to load up on turmeric during the winter when I might be more susceptible to coughs and colds but there’s an argument for incorporating it into your diet, or taking supplements that contain curcumin, year-round.

Keen to add this supplement to your regime? Below Packham and fellow nutritionist Jessica Shand lists their favourite turmeric supplements and the ones to buy.

Meet the experts

Maz Packham is a BANT registered nutritional therapist. Her specialisms include gut health, skin health and autoimmunity, and she offers personalised, evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle support for a wide range of health concerns. Packham is one of our go-to experts on supplement quality, efficacy and which brands are worth taking.

is a BANT registered nutritional therapist. Her specialisms include gut health, skin health and autoimmunity, and she offers personalised, evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle support for a wide range of health concerns. Packham is one of our go-to experts on supplement quality, efficacy and which brands are worth taking. Jessica Shand completed her three-year Nutritional Therapy diploma qualification at The College of Naturopathic Nutrition (DipCNM), underwent a 12-month accredited health coaching course, and is accredited by AfN and The Royal Society of Public Health in pre and post-natal nutrition.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Our expert nutritionists recommended several quality brands which I have tried personally ( The Independent / Emilie Lavinia )

I’ve been writing about supplements, health foods and wellbeing for more than a decade. As The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, I test every supplement we recommend personally and read every available study on the benefits of nutrients, dosing and provenance. I work closely with experts like Packham and Shand to ensure that every product we recommend is of the highest quality and is accessible, easy to use and beneficial for health and wellbeing.

The best turmeric supplements for 2025 are: