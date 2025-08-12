The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Best turmeric supplements for reducing inflammation, according to the experts
Available in capsule, powder or liquid form, these supplements can reduce inflammation and pain and boost gut health and immunity
Whenever I’m feeling run down, I reach for turmeric. It’s a natural anti-inflammatory that originates in Ayurvedic medicine but it’s also used in cooking and trending beverages like golden milk – which you might have seen on TikTok. Personally, I’m a fan but if you don’t want to drink your turmeric, or you don’t tend to cook with it, supplements are a decent alternative.
Nutritionist Maz Packham, explains that turmeric is a potent antioxidant that protects cells against stress, whether that be from environmental pollution or toxins for example, and it has powerful anti-inflammatory benefits so is great for reducing inflammation in the body.
“It’s rich in phytonutrients, however, the active compound that’s been most extensively studied is curcumin, a type of curcuminoid, which also gives turmeric its distinctive orange colour,” she says.
A 2020 study found links between curcuma and anti-inflammatory, anticancer, antidiabetic, antidiarrheal, antimicrobial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties. On this basis a turmeric supplement could help with improving joint pain and muscle soreness after exercise, and Packham explains that it can also be used “to support digestive health and the immune system, as an antimicrobial it can support against pathogens and infections to improve overall health”.
I tend to load up on turmeric during the winter when I might be more susceptible to coughs and colds but there’s an argument for incorporating it into your diet, or taking supplements that contain curcumin, year-round.
Keen to add this supplement to your regime? Below Packham and fellow nutritionist Jessica Shand lists their favourite turmeric supplements and the ones to buy.
Meet the experts
- Maz Packham is a BANT registered nutritional therapist. Her specialisms include gut health, skin health and autoimmunity, and she offers personalised, evidence-based nutrition and lifestyle support for a wide range of health concerns. Packham is one of our go-to experts on supplement quality, efficacy and which brands are worth taking.
- Jessica Shand completed her three-year Nutritional Therapy diploma qualification at The College of Naturopathic Nutrition (DipCNM), underwent a 12-month accredited health coaching course, and is accredited by AfN and The Royal Society of Public Health in pre and post-natal nutrition.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
I’ve been writing about supplements, health foods and wellbeing for more than a decade. As The Independent’s fitness and wellbeing editor, I test every supplement we recommend personally and read every available study on the benefits of nutrients, dosing and provenance. I work closely with experts like Packham and Shand to ensure that every product we recommend is of the highest quality and is accessible, easy to use and beneficial for health and wellbeing.
The best turmeric supplements for 2025 are:
- Best food-grown supplement – Wild Nutrition food-grown organic turmaforte turmeric: £39, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for one dose a day – Nutri Advanced curcumin megasorb: £35.95, Amazon.co.uk
- Best affordable supplement – Rejuvenated immune complex: £20, Rejuvenated.com
- Best liquid supplement – Lipolife liposomal curcumin: £40, Amazon.co.uk
- Best for golden milk – Wild Chai turmeric shakti chai: £10.99, Selfridges.com
- Best pure supplement – The Naked Pharmacy natruflex turmeric supplement: £32, Thenakedpharmacy.com
1Wild Nutrition food-grown organic turmaforte turmeric
- Best: Food-grown turmeric supplement
- Size: 60 capsules
- How to take it: Take two to three a day
- Why we love it
- Food-grown ingredients
This supplement comes from food-grown ingredients, meaning “our bodies recognise them as food, thus improving how well they are absorbed”, Packham explains.
Wild Nutrition is one of my favourite supplement brands because it’s food grown and tends to be very pure and free from fillers, bulking agents and other ingredients that can counterintuitively upset the gut.
“This turmeric supplement is an organic extract derived from the turmeric root delivering the full spectrum of plant actives, and in a complex with the other curcuminoids to enhance its efficacy,” Packham adds.
It contains three constituents of the beneficial plant, including curcuminoids, turmerosaccharides and turmerone volatile oils, sourced from Maharashtra, India.
2Nutri Advanced curcumin megasorb
- Best: Best turmeric supplement for one dose a day
- Size: 60 tablets
- How to take it: Take one per day
- Why we love it
- Just one capsule a day
“This supplement is derived from the turmeric root and uses 95 per cent strength curcumin within a patented complex with the other curcuminoids and black pepper extract, so it’s formulated to maximise absorption of the curcumin which we know typically has quite poor absorption in the body,” Packham says.
Due to its high strength, this supplement offers a one-a-day dose which is a great solution if you’re not keen on taking several pills. It’s also affordable with a two month supply at £37.99. It’s not in a particularly beautiful bottle but don’t be fooled by packaging and good marketing – especially when it comes to supplements. Sometimes the best products are the most basic looking and this is evidence of that rule.
3Rejuvenated immune complex
- Best: Best affordable turmeric supplement
- Size: 30 capsules
- How to take it: Take one daily or up to three if you’re feeling run down.
- Why we love it
- Vegan
- Gluten free
“This immune complex is particularly powerful. The active ingredient, curcumin is high in anti-inflammatory compounds and this has been shown to offer a potent immunomodulatory agent that can modulate the activation of T cells, B cells, macrophages, neutrophils, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells,” naturopathic nutritionist Jess Shand explains.
“This formula also contains vitamin C, Zinc, vitamin D and beta glucans which are healthy fibres that support the functional activity of certain cells within both the innate and adaptive immune system,” she adds.
These capsules are vegan, as well as gluten-free and this isn’t always the case with supplements. Be sure to check the label if you have dietary restrictions as one brand could be a better fit than another despite the dose being the same.
4Lipolife liposomal curcumin
- Best: Liquid turmeric supplement
- Size: 240ml
- How to take it: 5ml per day
- Why we love it
- Liquid form is good for gut issues
- Ideal for those who can't swallow pills
A liquid form of turmeric, this liposomal curcumin is ideal for those who struggle to swallow pills and capsules. It’s also a great option for anyone with stomach issues as it absorbs without the need for contact with the gut.
“It can be a good choice for curcumin supplementation as it’s encapsulated within liposomes which are tiny fat particles – it’s a very effective delivery system that can support absorption, increase stability of the curcumin and allow for targeted delivery because it can easily pass through cell membranes”, Packham explains.
This drink is unflavoured but it does taste best when kept in the fridge. You might also want to invest in a 5ml scoop of medicine spoon to make taking it daily a little easier.
5Wild Chai turmeric shakti chai
- Best: Turmeric supplement for making golden milk
- Size: 100g
- How to take it: Boil with water and add milk
- Why we love it
- Contains ashwagandha and tulsi
- Mixed with organic black pepper to help absorption
- Tastes great
“You’ve probably heard of ‘golden milk’, which is an Ayurvedic turmeric-rich bedtime drink that nourishes the body and mind,” Shand says. “Known to promote internal calm and balance, it’s the turmeric that’s responsible for the vibrant colour and distinctive flavour.”
This powder is designed to be added to warm water or milk and its key ingredients include organic black pepper, ashwaganda and tulsi which help with absorption, soothing the nervous system and stability in the gut. I prefer my golden milk with coconut milk for flavour but you can use any milk or dairy alternative and heat on the stove. I love drinking it in the evenings while winding down.
“It is brimming with antioxidants known for fighting inflammation, supporting the immune system and supporting the liver and drinking it a few nights per week helps get one a relaxed state, ready for a restorative night’s sleep,” adds Shand.
6The Naked Pharmacy natruflex turmeric supplement
- Best: Turmeric supplement for purity
- Size: 60
- How to take it: Take one or two daily with food
- Why we love it
- Pure ingredients
- Contains black pepper and magnesium
“This is a potent turmeric supplement from the turmeric root with multiple active curcuminoids at a 95 per cent effective strength and it also has piperine, which we know helps to increase absorption of the active curcumin for a more therapeutic effect,” Packham says.
The Naked Pharmacy is another of my favourite brands for guaranteed purity and the capsules can be opened and mixed with drinks or food. Ideal if you want a quality supplement but find it difficult to swallow capsules. These supplements also contain magnesium and black pepper for optimal absorption.
“This brand uses food-grade ingredients which we find can be more easily absorbable by the body than synthetic ingredients. This supplement will help those looking to improve joint pain, muscle recovery and soreness,” Packham adds.
Your questions about turmeric supplements answered
What time of day is best to take turmeric supplements?
“You can take turmeric at any time of day, however, if you are taking it to support recovery from exercise consider taking these supplements either before or after movement,” Packham recommends.
If you’re wondering whether you need to eat first, or whether it’s best to take turmeric supplements with food as some labels suggest, Packham explains that, “they can be taken with or without food, but by taking turmeric alongside a meal containing a healthy fat and black pepper this may support absorption further.”
How well is turmeric absorbed?
Curcuminoids are beneficial for health but they have a low bioavailability, meaning the body absorbs them poorly when consumed. To improve absorption, curcuminoids should be combined with piperine – a compound found in black pepper. This combination increases absorption by 2000 per cent. This is often why you will find black pepper in quality turmeric supplements, turmeric recipes and products like golden milk powder.
However, due to maximised absorption, one must be mindful of taking the correct dose when taking turmeric with black pepper. Taking taking too much of this combination can result in heartburn, stomach pain and liver damage. Always read the label and consult your doctor if you are concerned.
How quickly do turmeric supplements start working?
Packham explains: “it’s important to note that while some people experience improvements in their symptoms quite quickly with supplementation, for others it could take weeks or months.”
How quickly turmeric supplements start working varies from person to person. Some might experience decreased inflammation and pain relief in a matter of days, for others this might take several months. This is also the case where improved immunity is concerned. You may feel more robust or you might notice no change at all.
“It depends on the quality of the formulation, percentage of curcuminoids, and how well you absorb it,” Packham explains.
Is it safe to take turmeric supplements?
“Anyone on blood thinning medication, anti-coagulants or diabetes medication should avoid turmeric supplementation as it can increase the risk of bleeding,” Packham highlights.
Always seek advice from a healthcare professional if you have any concerns or take medication. “Caution should also be given to anyone taking aspirin or ibuprofen on a regular basis or if you are pregnant or breastfeeding,” Packham says.
