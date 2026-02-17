Pizza is one of the best dishes for a quick meal. Whether you’re hosting friends, or simply having a break from cooking, the choice often lands on one of the best supermarket pizzas. It’s an easy crowd-pleaser – in fact, we’re each thought to get through an impressive 5,208 slices over a lifetime, and while independent pizzerias now line our high streets, supermarket pizzas still hold their own and are often much cheaper than their takeaway counterparts.

Beyond the beloved margherita, supermarkets have noticeably raised their game, catering to growing demand for punchier flavours and more premium toppings. Think truffle oil and king prawns to fiery ’nduja, often layered over hand-stretched sourdough bases that wouldn’t feel out of place in a restaurant.

With so much on offer, choosing which pizza deserves a place in your trolley isn’t always straightforward. To make it easier, I set about taste-testing a broad range of supermarket options. The standouts were those with light, well-risen dough, deeply flavoured tomato sauces, a crisp finish once baked and, crucially, plenty of that all-important cheese pull.

If you’re after more delicious and excellent value buys to add to your food shop, the IndyBest team have tested everything from the best supermarket olive oils and best supermarket sourdough to thebest supermarket wines, best supermarket champagnes and best supermarket whiskies.

Read more: Best supermarket butters to slather on your toast, tried and tested by a food writer

The best supermarket pizza for 2026 are:

Best overall – Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza: £3.90, Morrisons.com

– Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza: £3.90, Morrisons.com Best cheese topping – Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk

– Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk Best flavour – Co-op wood-fired margherita: £6.35, Coop.co.uk

– Co-op wood-fired margherita: £6.35, Coop.co.uk Best dough – Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.20, Ocado.com

– Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.20, Ocado.com Best crisp base – M&S classic margherita pizza: £3.90, Marksandspencer.com

How I tested

We got really got stuck in our quest to find the best pizza ( Alice Reynolds/The Independent )

To help me test the best supermarket pizzas, I enlisted a table-full of hungry friends who became pizza critics, as we munched through crusts, savoured tomato sauces and debated the stringiness of cheese. We blind-tasted margherita pizzas from each supermarket to give an even playing field, although some supermarkets threw more at their pie than others.

Read more: I’ve found the best supermarket sourdough loaves worth adding to your weekly shop