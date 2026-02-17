The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The 8 best supermarket pizzas in 2026, tried and tested
Night-off dinner, sorted – but which pizza should you go for?
Pizza is one of the best dishes for a quick meal. Whether you’re hosting friends, or simply having a break from cooking, the choice often lands on one of the best supermarket pizzas. It’s an easy crowd-pleaser – in fact, we’re each thought to get through an impressive 5,208 slices over a lifetime, and while independent pizzerias now line our high streets, supermarket pizzas still hold their own and are often much cheaper than their takeaway counterparts.
Beyond the beloved margherita, supermarkets have noticeably raised their game, catering to growing demand for punchier flavours and more premium toppings. Think truffle oil and king prawns to fiery ’nduja, often layered over hand-stretched sourdough bases that wouldn’t feel out of place in a restaurant.
With so much on offer, choosing which pizza deserves a place in your trolley isn’t always straightforward. To make it easier, I set about taste-testing a broad range of supermarket options. The standouts were those with light, well-risen dough, deeply flavoured tomato sauces, a crisp finish once baked and, crucially, plenty of that all-important cheese pull.
The best supermarket pizza for 2026 are:
- Best overall – Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza: £3.90, Morrisons.com
- Best cheese topping – Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza: £3.80, Sainsburys.co.uk
- Best flavour – Co-op wood-fired margherita: £6.35, Coop.co.uk
- Best dough – Doughboys classic margherita pizza: £4.20, Ocado.com
- Best crisp base – M&S classic margherita pizza: £3.90, Marksandspencer.com
How I tested
To help me test the best supermarket pizzas, I enlisted a table-full of hungry friends who became pizza critics, as we munched through crusts, savoured tomato sauces and debated the stringiness of cheese. We blind-tasted margherita pizzas from each supermarket to give an even playing field, although some supermarkets threw more at their pie than others.
1Morrisons the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza
- Best supermarket pizza overall
- Weight 485g
- Why we love it
- Herby and peppery flavour
- Premium taste
- Excellent value for money
A pizza that received a chorus of “mmm”s upon the first bite, Morrisons’s the best margherita is hands down an excellent tasting pizza. On the table it looks really appealing, thanks to the addition of fresh cherry tomatoes, pesto and oozy mozzarella.
The base, made using sourdough and Italian rye, is pillowy soft with a good thickness, while the tomato sauce is peppery and flavoursome. My pesto loving friends wanted more of the basil sauce, but that was a small quibble on a solid score all round.
2Tesco finest margherita wood fired pizza
- Best thick supermarket pizza
- Weight 410g
- Why we love it
- Soft dough
- Delicious fresh basil
- Take note
- Base might be too bready for some
This is a soft, doughy pizza that’s not stingy on cheese and is finished with fresh basil. As it's from Tesco’s finest range, the toppings feel a little more luxury, with the mozzarella balls a welcomed addition. The tomato sauce tastes good quality and, once cooked, the cheese lightly crisps up.
While it might be too bready for some, it’s a great choice for those who enjoy thicker pizzas, but it would benefit from a crispier base.
3Co-op wood-fired margherita
- Best supermarket pizza for flavour
- Weight 250g
- Why we love it
- Good quality
- Fresh tomatoes
- Generous cheese
- Take note
- Could do with more pesto
From Co-op’s irresistible range, this wood-fired margherita was a crowd-pleaser. The dough baked to a pillowy soft and centre, while the crust crisped up nicely in the oven, giving it a satisfying crunch and an artisanal look that made it especially appealing when served.
It's pretty generously topped with tangy, juicy cherry tomatoes that burst with flavour, adding a welcome freshness to bites. The pesto drizzle helped to life and enhance the overall taste with its herby richness – though we did find ourselves wishing there was a little more of it.
4M&S classic margherita pizza
- Best crisp supermarket pizza
- Weight 243g
- Why we love it
- Crisp base and crust
- Yummy tomato
- Delicious, stringy cheese
- Take note
- The priciest we tested
This is very much your classic margherita, with satisfyingly stringy cheese that melts and browns nicely in the oven, delivering a comforting appeal. The tomato sauce is moreish, and the toppings are spread out right to the crust, ensuring no slice is missed out.
The crust crisped up well during baking, while the base stayed soft. That said, while it was perfectly enjoyable, it ultimately didn’t quite wow us. We would have liked a tomato sauce with greater depth and richness, as well as a more generous helping of it.
At £1.60 per 100g, it’s the most expensive supermarket pizza of the line-up.
5Sainsbury's stonebaked margherita pizza
- Best supermarket pizza for cheese toppings
- Weight 265g
- Why we love it
- Tasty cheese
- Satisfying texture
- Take note
- Tomato sauce lacked depth of flavour
We were fans of the generous lashings of cheese on this pizza, with a blend of mozzarella and cheddar that melted beautifully and caramelised nicely in the oven. The result was a satisfying crisp, golden top that gave way to a soft, fluffy dough beneath, making for a pleasing contrast in textures.
However, while the base and cheese delivered on comfort, the tomato sauce slightly let it down. It tasted a little too plain and leaned overly sweet for my liking, lacking the savoury depth needed to balance the richness of the cheese.
6Doughboys classic margherita pizza
- Best supermarket pizza dough
- Weight 340g
- Why we love it
- High quality, tasty base
- Delicious cheese topping
- Take note
- Pricey compared to others
Founded by Reading-based twin brothers Luke and Owen Buckmaster, fans of BBC’s business show Dragon’s Den might recognise the brand from its appearance on the show earlier this year.
This supermarket pizza taps into the growing appetite for premium-quality dough – and it truly delivered on that front. The base tasted excellent, with a depth of flavour and texture that made each bite genuinely moreish and set it apart from the standard supermarket offerings.
When it came to the toppings, the cheese was rich, well-balanced and thoroughly enjoyable after it bubbled into a beautifully crisp layer. My one gripe? I would have liked a more generous layer of tomato sauce to better complement the dough and bring extra richness to the overall flavour. At £1.45 per 100g, it’s also one of the pricier supermarket pizza options.
7White Rabbit gluten free sourdough vegan margherita pizza
- Best vegan supermarket pizza
- Weight 430g
- Why we love it
- Beautiful sourdough base
- Flavourful sun-dried tomatoes
- Take note
- Cheese tastes a tad artificial
- Pesto might be too punchy for some
As supermarket’s vegan aisles continue to expand, pizzas made with dairy-free cheese are becoming more common-place. This offering from White Rabbit also caters to those avoiding gluten. Instead of mozzarella, it uses ‘mozzarisella’ – a cheese alternative made from sprouted brown rice – which creates a creamy cheese-like topping. While it wasn’t unpleasant, it tasted a bit artificial to me (though as a non-vegan, I may be biased).
The sourdough however was a real highlight: nice and chewy in texture, while the sun-dried tomatoes were rich and flavourful. It’s generously finished with a layer of pesto, which packs a strong herby punch – great for pesto lovers, though it may feel overpowering for those who aren’t mad about the sauce.
8Picard superior margherita pizza
- Best neapolitan-style supermarket pizza
- Weight 420g
- Why we love it
- Very cheesy
- Moreish base
- Take note
- Could do with more tomato sauce
Picard superior margherita pizza is loaded with cheese, featuring both grated and thick balls of mozzarella. Out of the oven, it’s takes on a very soft, floppy-style pizza with a thick crust (you might call that Neapolitan), rather than crisp. This made it particularly moreish and satisfying to eat.
The richness of the cheese certainly delivers on indulgence, but we found the base itself a little underwhelming in terms of flavour. It also skimped on the tomato sauce, which left the overall balance at slightly one-note and stopped it from fully living up to its premium promise.
Your questions about supermarket pizzas answered
What are the best supermarket pizzas?
Overall, Morrisons’s the best mozzarella, cherry tomato and basil pesto pizza stole the show. The sourdough base and toppings were delicious and visually, it was unmatched. Plus it’s the best value supermarket pizza of the bunch, so it really does tick all the boxes. Co-op’s wood-fired margherita was a close runner-up, with a wonderful depth of flavour in all of its ingredients.
How were the best supermarket pizzas selected?
To decide between the pies, I used the following criteria:
- Dough: While pizza styles differ, flavoursome doughs came out on top. Some pizzas use sourdough, which often shoots the price up so I considered whether this was worth it. The crust was equally important: while we looked for a nice crunch, those too snappable were docked marks.
- Tomato sauce: Often, the best pizza distinguishes itself with rich tomato sauce, with depth of flavour. For this, I was looking for a high-quality tasting, juicy layer right to the edge.
- Toppings: For a margherita pizza, the cheese is a make or break. How well the cheese crisped and browned in the oven was noted, as was the stringiness and overall amount. Other additions such as sun-dried tomatoes and pesto also went down well.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Alice Reynolds is a writer and production journalist at IndyBest, covering everything from money-saving kitchen appliances, to new television launches, where she enlists her keen eye for value for money.
The wider IndyBest team taste-test and assess everything for quality, value for money and price. From supplements and health foods to supermarket buys like olive oil and wine, we’ve hand-picked the best of the best. As we test everything in real-life settings, we’ll only recommend something truly worth your money.
