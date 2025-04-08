M&S unveils glamorous pyjamas with Olivia Von Halle – starting from just £40

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Synonymous with luxury pyjamas, London-based designer Olivia Von Halle takes inspiration from 1920s loungewear for her silk sets, slinky nightdresses and dressing gowns.

From vintage floral jacquards to kitsch animal prints, her instantly recognisable styles have been plumped for by everyone from Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Kidman to Jennifer Lopez and Bella and Gigi Hadid.

Costing anywhere between £350 and £700, Olivia Von Halle sets are out of reach for the vast majority of us – until now, that is, as high street stalwart M&S has just unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the luxury designer.

Launching today (8 April), the 10-piece collection includes pyjama sets and robes designed with the same signature details as Olivia Von Halle’s classic pieces – think contrast piping, branded buttons and wide cuffs.

The pieces are available in three prints which are all pulled from the designer’s archive. Olivia Von Halle’s cult “Nika” striped pattern has been reimagined for the collection, as well as the black cat printed on pink, which is a nod to her autumn/winter 2021 collection. Meanwhile, the delicate floral motifs have consistently threaded through her drops since 2018.

If previous M&S designer collaborations are anything to go by (see Bella Freud x M&S), the Olivia Von Halle collection is sure to sell out fast – particularly when prices cost between £40 and £55. From a cat print wrap to a floral shortie set, these are our favourite lounging styles from M&S x Olivia Von Halle.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the striped shortie set: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This “shortie” set from M&S x Olivia Von Halle is perfect for the spring months. Crafted in a regular fit from smooth and floaty viscose, it’s designed to drape beautifully just like real silk. Combining comfort and style, the striped pink print is elevated by piped trims for a luxurious touch. The short sleeve top has branded buttons, a classic revere collar and chest pocket, while the shorts boast an elasticated drawcord waist.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the floral print pyjama set: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

These pyjamas are sure to make lounging feel like a decadent affair. The set is comprised of a long sleeved shirt, complete with a revere collar and elegant deep cuffs, while the bottoms feature a wide leg and elasticated drawcord waist for extra comfort. Crafted from M&S’s affordable silk-effect viscose, the set boasts premium details like contrast piping and branded buttons. Finished in a timeless all-over floral motif, the pyjamas are a steal at £55.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the cat print pyjama set: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

A standout style from the collection, this set is inspired by Olivia Von Halle’s 2021 spring/summer collection, but also pays homage to the brand’s bestselling panther set in the current collection. Featuring a unique black cat print on powder pink, the statement set includes a shirt with a revere collar, black piping and wide cuffs, as well as wide-leg bottoms with matching piping and cuffs. We’d even go so far as to argue you could wear this set out the house – just add black kitten heels and gold jewellery.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the floral print wrap: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

After a long day at work, imagine coming home and cocooning yourself in this luxurious wrap. The maximalist floral print is inspired by 1920s’ loungewear, designed with a regular fit and secured by a sash at the waist. Complete with wide sleeves, deep cuffs and contrast piping to add to the premium feel, it’s crafted from soft viscose fabric.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the cat print wrap: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

Matching the set above, the M&S x Olivia Von Halle wrap features the same bold cat print against a powder pink base. The feline motif is printed on a super-soft viscose fabric designed to drape beautifully, while the sash cinches the wrap in. In-keeping with the collection, it features the same deep cuffs and contrast piping.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle the striped pyjama set: £55, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

This regular fit set is finished in Olivia Von Halle’s signature striped pink print. The shirt has long sleeves and a revere collar, branded buttons and bold piping, while the trousers boast an elasticated waist and flattering wide leg. Injecting some timeless luxury into your loungewear wardrobe, this is a set that’s far too glamorous to just be worn to bed.

M&S x Olivia Von Halle floral print shortie set: £40, Marksandspencer.com

open image in gallery ( M&S )

The perfect style for balmy summer evenings, this pyjama set features a beautifully draped V-neck camisole with delicate straps. The matching shorts boast an elasticated waist for comfort, with both pieces finished in an all-over floral motif.

