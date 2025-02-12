Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kim Kardashian’s brand Skims has turned shapewear and basics into a billion-dollar business. Never one to shy away from the shock factor, she’s launched everything from an ultimate nipple bra and gloriously garish Dolce & Gabanna collaboration to skiwear essentials with The North Face.

Now, the mogul has unveiled the “ultimate butt” collection. Announcing the newest addition to her roster on Instagram, Kim K dubbed herself the Skims “Fairy Butt Mother”.

She wrote: “Five years in the making, our ultimate butt-enhancing solutions will magically make your dream butt appear (no squats required).” The accompanying tongue-in-cheek skit sees the influencer and entrepreneur encourage a woman to give up her exercises in favour of the Skims shapewear.

According to Kim, the shapewear gifts you “butt, boobs and amazing curves immediately,” as “one thing in life should be effortless.”

From padded shorts and sculpting leggings to a push-up bodysuit, the designs aim to contour your figure, with no effort required. Just like the brand’s viral nipple bra, the new range doesn’t compromise on support and comfort. Plus, each piece is available in a range of the brand’s signature neutral colours, from onyx to clay and sand.

Starting from £78 and set to launch tomorrow (Thursday 13 February), here’s everything you need to know about Kim Kardashian’s latest Skims launch.

Skims butt enhancing padded short: £78, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Designed in Skims’s signature body fabric, these shorts feature a mid-rise cut and sculpting high waist. The compression material is designed to smooth and shape your waist and thighs, while the built-in pads help lift and enhance, for a perkier silhouette. The brand claims the innovative design adds up to 2in of volume. Complete with a closed gusset and raw cut leg opening, it’s available in six finishes for wearing underneath dresses, trousers and skirts.

Skims butt enhancing padded legging: £88, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

A flattering everyday lounging piece, the Skims butt-enhancing leggings boast a full-length design and built-in pads that add up to 2in of volume. Designed to achieve a natural-looking lift, the leggings are crafted from the brand’s signature Skims body fabric, while the mid-rise cut works to smooth your waist area, too.

Skims push-up butt enhancing padded mid-thigh bodysuit: £131, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Pushing up your cleavage, contouring your silhouette and shaping your behind, the new Skims bodysuit is the ultimate all-rounder. Available in six complexion-inspired finishes (clay, sand, onyx, Sienna, Jasper and cocoa), the brand describes the shapewear as a “boob job and butt lift in one”. The bodysuit boasts a mid-thigh cut, plunge necklace and built-in pads for a naturally fuller shape. Crafted from the brand’s hero contouring fabric, it features the same design as the Skims ultimate bra, complete with a concealed underwire and adjustable straps for support.

