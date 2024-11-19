Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Last week, Skims teased photos of an exciting collaboration with Italian powerhouse, Dolce & Gabbana, with pictures of Kim Kardashian draped in a leopard print shirt, blown-out hair swept across her face and channelling her inner Sophia Loren. I spent the weekend eagerly awaiting more information on this huge collaboration, and when it dropped today, 19 November, I fell in love.

A shapewear revolutionary, Skims is a brand known for its inclusive sizing, silky smooth basics and flattering undies, so a pairing with Dolce & Gabanna is a match made in heaven. It’s not the first time that the families have worked together, with Kim having modelled in many of the fashion house’s shows over the years, and most recently, Kourtney Kardashian working with Dolce & Gabanna for her Italian wedding. So was I surprised when both names decided to make it official? Certainly not.

The Skims x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration is available to shop now, and it comes as no surprise many of the pieces are selling out fast. Remaining faithful to the Skims name, I was pleased to see that the collection features plenty of slip dresses, tank tops, bodysuits and leggings. Designs follow a black, white and leopard print theme, with the latter being the signature print. For those looking to get a more affordable piece of the Dolce & Gabbana style, this collection is heavenly – blending the fashion house’s luxe style with everyday wear.

If you’ve already missed out on your favourite piece from the collection, you can sign up to be on the waiting list, so that you’ll get the first chance to shop when more stock drops. But with so many beautiful pieces still available, now is the perfect time to shop.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana cotton jersey long sleeve T-shirt: £98, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

On the more affordable end of the collection, it’s no surprise that the tanks and T-shirts are selling fast. This long-sleeved tee promises to hug your curves in the way Skims clothing manages to do so effortlessly. And I’m sure it’s bound to be the perfect layering piece in the winter months. If you’re looking for something more summer-appropriate, I also love the look of the cotton rib scoop tank (£78, Skims.com) and the mock neck tank (£78, Skims.com) all of which are available in white, black and leopard print.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana ultra fine mesh logo cami: £98, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

If logo-emblazoned garments are your bag, this mesh cami, which is adorned with Skims and Dolce & Gabbana logos, could make the perfect addition to your wardrobe. The brand claims that it’ll feel like second skin, and I love the picot detailing and V-neck line. The same design also comes in a matching thong (£48, Skims.com) or for a little more coverage, there’s also the bikini design (£54, Skims.com).

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana body dress: £494, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims )

Silky smooth and designed with a timeless, fitting shape, this body dress combines Skims body fabric with the sophistication of Dolce & Gabbana. Complete with a back slit, curve-hugging silhouette and balconette neckline, this dress can be layered or worn alone, for the ultimate look of luxury.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana silk lace up corset: £494, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims x Dolce & Gabbana )

Sexy and dramatic, this silk lace-up corset will cinch your waist and lift your bust thanks to its hourglass, strapless fit. You'll have the appearance of a lace-up corset, but the invisible zipper back with hook and eye closure makes for easy and secure dressing. One of the most showstopping pieces in the collection, I don’t expect it’ll be in stock for long.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana silk terry robe: £565, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims x Dolce & Gabbana )

Unleash your inner Shania Twain and get ready to go wild with this lavish leopard print robe. With a refined silk interior and plush feel, this robe could be worn indoors or out on the town. With side pockets, the design is imagined to be worn open. I’d pair it with a fitted black crop and high-waisted leggings for a super chic look.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana cotton jersey dipped thong: £118, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims x Dolce & Gabbana )

If you want a little slice of the Skims x Dolce & Gabbana collection but don't want to spend big bucks, invest in your underwear drawer with this three-pack of mid-rise thongs. Made with Skims' signature cotton and finished with a logo waist trim, you'll feel extra fancy on the days you wear these flattering pants. Should you want to spend a little less, you can also buy them separately (£48, Skims.com).

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana romance babydoll dress: £148, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims x Dolce & Gabbana )

Bring sophistication to the bedroom with this flirty babydoll dress, available in limited edition onyx or leopard print. With an underwire balconette bodice, the design flatters your bust while the delicate sheer pleats will brush softly against your skin. A truly timeless piece, this is inspired by Italian allure.

Skims x Dolce & Gabbana ultra fine mesh logo brief bodysuit: £128, Skims.com

open image in gallery ( Skims x Dolce & Gabbana )

Want to buy a piece that says “I bought something from the Skims x Dolce Gabbana collection”? Then you'll need this vintage-inspired brief bodysuit. Designed to show off your curves, this bodysuit is made from luxuriously soft mesh, and dotted with velvety, raised logos from top to bottom. The unlined cups ensure the piece can be dressed up or down, with a low-cut leg that sits beautifully under bottoms.

