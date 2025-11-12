Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With increasing awareness about the environmental and ethical damage of mining for diamonds, many are turning to lab-grown gemstones to get their luxury fix. Not only are they a fraction of the price, but these artificial alternatives are chemically, physically and optically identical to mined diamonds.

One brand which has embraced this approach is 886 by The Royal Mint. Launched in 2022, the jewellery label’s name pays homage to the year The Royal Mint was founded: 886 AD. The latest chapter in the company’s illustrious history, The Royal Mint began under Alfred the Great, who established the first unified coin run by the monarchy.

The company is still owned by His Majesty’s Treasury and remains the UK’s official maker of British coins. For more than 500 years, The Royal Mint has been a leading provider of precious metals – but with the UK becoming increasingly cashless, 886 by The Royal Mint is a natural evolution for the company.

Drawing on the artisan skills of coin makers and using sustainable sourcing methods, the jewellery brand innovatively recovers precious metals from electronic waste. Now, it’s debuted its first collection using lab-grown diamonds set in solid 18 carat gold.

Thanks to collaborations with the likes of Stella McCartney and Elton John, 886 by The Royal Mint has already won the fashion crowd’s seal-of-approval – its timeless cuffs, classic pendant necklaces, staple hoops and delicate chains have been spotted on everyone from Florence Pugh and Emily Blunt to Olivia Dean and James Norton.

Whether you're looking for a luxurious Christmas present, an engagement piece or anniversary gift, 886 by The Royal Mint’s lab-grown teardrop collection includes the label’s first diamond rings, as well as bridal and occasion-wear bracelets, necklaces and earrings.

Adding the final flourish, each piece comes with a silver sixpence gift – a tradition for placing in a bride’s shoe. Prices range from £495 to £5.995 for the lab-grown diamond pieces, but you can also opt for a natural diamond on special request (from £10,995).

I've been reviewing and writing about jewellery for years – including lab grown diamonds – so I’ve handpicked my favourite pieces from 886 by The Royal Mint’s teardrop collection. Trust me, they’re all future family heirlooms .

open image in gallery ( The Royal Mint )

An understated choice for a wedding day or an elevated style for day-to-day, these earrings are designed in the collection’s signature teardrop silhouetted. Crafted from 18 carat gold, the metal is sourced from The Royal Mint’s facility in Wales, which recycles electric waste from phones and laptops. Contributing to a circular jewellery economy, the stud feature a 2.50mm lab gown diamond at 0.12 carat.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A gorgeous wedding band, engagement ring or luxury gift, this eternity ring is crafted from sustainably sourced 18 carat gold for arresting shine. The pièce de résistance, however, is the series of set 0.67 carat lab grown diamonds that are sure to capture the light beautifully.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A statement yet elegant pair of earrings for your wedding day, these hoops feature a sculptural teardrop shape. Adding luxurious detail, the hoops are designed with a set of lab grown diamonds at 0.85 carat. Just like the rest of the bridal collection, the earrings are crafted from recycled e-waste, as part of a “something old, something new” ethos.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

This timeless jewellery piece will be in your collection forever. With its 18 carat gold design, delicate curved teardrop pendant and lab grown diamond, the necklace is perfectly understated.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

These drop earrings from the lab grown collection are effortlessly elegant. The curved design is crafted from recovered 18 carat gold, with three 0.96 carat lab grown diamonds set in a teardrop silhouette. The earrings have an expensive look, but are still a fraction of the cost of the real deal.

open image in gallery ( 886 by The Royal Mint )

A piece of jewellery certainly fit for a bride, this delicate 18 carat gold necklace features five lab grown 1.25 carat diamonds set in curved teardrops. The positioning of the charms creates a flattering, cascading effect.

