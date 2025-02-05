While diamonds may be a girl’s best friend, they aren’t so kind to the planet, as mining the gemstones has a significant environmental impact. For context, just one carat of diamonds causes up to 3.1 tonnes of earth displacement and requires 8.9l of fuel consumption. The ethical implications are equally as significant, as diamond mining can lead to the displacement of both people and wildlife. These concerns have led to a growing demand for alternatives, with lab-grown diamonds becoming increasingly popular.
One of the first major jewellery brands to pledge changes to its business and mining practices was Pandora. As part of the brand’s pledge to become entirely carbon neutral, the Danish company uses 100 per cent renewable energy in its facilities when crafting diamonds, with each set in 100 per cent recycled silver or gold (this could come from recycled jewellery, silverware, coins or even electronics). Showing just how much difference a lab-grown diamond can make, the carbon footprint of a finished white Pandora lab-grown diamond is around 95 per cent lower than that of a mined diamond of the same size.
The move is a step in the right direction. Importantly, Pandora’s lab-grown stones are said to carry all the same qualities as diamonds, meaning the gems are aesthetically and physically identical to the real deal. The brand achieves this by using technology where a hydrogen gas mixture is heated to 800C, to replicate the process that creates diamonds under the earth.
From dainty rings and understated studs to glitzy earrings and gemstone necklaces, pieces in the Pandora lab-grown collection are set only in noble metals (yellow gold, white gold and sterling silver) and range from 0.1 to 2 carat. With prices starting from £100, it’s no wonder Pandora’s sales of lab-grown diamonds have surged by 87 per cent. Demonstrating the demand, Pandora tells me that 71 per cent of purchases come from return shoppers, too.
Do lab-grown diamonds really look and feel as good as the real thing? I got my hands on some standout pieces from Pandora’s latest lab-grown collection for 2025 to find out. Reviewing everything from quality and design to style and cost, read on to find my favourite pieces below.
I am The Independent’s senior shopping writer. Covering the latest trends and lifestyle news, I have my finger on the pulse when it comes to all things fashion, writing about everything from luxury clothing and beauty to the sustainable jewellery brands to know. I’ve reviewed countless products for IndyBest and will always offer my honest opinion to help you find the products worth buying.
Pandora era bezel lab-grown diamond open ring
Carat: 0.07
Sizes: 48-60
Why we love it
Adjustable
Statement
Whether stacked for a statement look or worn alone, this Pandora ring is a timeless piece. The most affordable design in the new lab-grown collection, the style boasts a contemporary open design, making it easily adjustable for switching up where you wear it day-to-day. Plus, it’s available in sizes 40-68.
Perfect for fans of minimalist jewellery, the ring features two bezel-set lab-grown diamonds on each end of the open ring band. Lightweight to wear, the slim band accentuates the diamonds, which are as shiny and refracting as the real deal. A lovely gift, it’s a versatile addition to any ring stack.
Pandora era 14K gold lab-grown diamond half eternity pavé band ring
Carat: 0.11
Sizes: 48-60
Why we love it
Luxury design
A similar diamond band ring from De Beers would cost upwards of £2,000, while Pandora’s lab-grown alternative sets you back less than £500. A timeless gold ring to add to your collection, the 14-carat gold band is encrusted with a row of 27 lab-grown diamonds. The round stones are fitted with prongs that hold each diamond diagonally – a design that allows maximum light refraction. Sparkly and shiny, it enhances any ring stack, while being statement enough to be carried off on its own.
Though still an investment, the luxurious piece belies its price tag. Available in sizes 48-60, it’s easy to find the perfect fit for any finger, with the dainty silhouette having an elongating effect.
Great for everyday wear, this delicate bracelet is made up of recycled 14-carat gold and a single lab-created diamond. Prong set, the rounded gem is 0.05 carat, with the stone easily rivalling mined gems, capturing and refracting light beautifully. Perfect for taking you from daytime into evening, the simple chain bracelet will add a touch of shimmer to your look.
Available in three sizes, with an adjustable chain, it’s a comfortable and secure fit, too. While Pandora’s contemporary styles (think last year’s essence range) have won popularity with Generation Z, the more classic designs in the lab-grown collection are helping to cement it with older generations, too. This bracelet would even make a lovely anniversary gift or wedding present.
Pandora era lab-grown diamond cluster paperclip chain necklace
Carat: 0.1
Sizes: 45cm
Why we love it
Investment piece
Replicates diamond lattice-like structure
Perfectly complementing the bracelet above, this era necklace is crafted from solid 14 carat gold. The paperclip style of the chain gives the piece a contemporary feel, while the adjustable design makes it versatile for layering with other necklaces.
The stars of the show, however, are the three 0.1 carat lab-grown diamonds. The delicate triangle formation features two prong-set gems and one bezel-set stone. The lab process replicates the crystal lattice-like structure of a mined diamond, with Pandora’s necklace emitting the same sparkly appeal. Though dainty, the necklace chain and diamond cluster create impact.
Pandora era lab-grown diamond cluster stud earrings
Carat: 0.19
Sizes: N/A
Why we love it
Great ear stack piece
Everyday style
Matching the cluster style of the paperchain necklace, this pair of earrings is an elegant everyday option. The understated studs are crafted from 14-carat gold and each is enhanced by a delicate trio of diamonds. The lab-grown gems boast a combined carat weight of 0.19, adding bells and whistles to the simple studs.
Two of the diamonds are prong-set, while the other is bezel-set, adding further interest and complementing the era collection’s gold necklace. Boasting the same shine as mined diamond studs, I asked several people to spot the difference, and they weren’t able to. Considering this pair is 80 per cent less costly than mined stones, it’s a no-brainer.
The lab-grown portion of the jewellery market is increasing between 8.8 per cent and 14 per cent each year, with forecasters expecting the market to double in size over the next few years (it could be worth around £59bn by 2032). Pandora’s new lab-grown collection solidifies the growing desire for ethical alternatives to mined gems. These advancements from one of the biggest jewellers are hopeful signifiers of moves within the industry toward more responsible practices – and I’m here for it.
Starting from £100, the pieces are significantly cheaper than their mined alternatives while still being made to last. The timeless pavé pieces, delicate diamond clusters and minimalist gold bands and chains throughout Pandora’s new era collection put a contemporary spin on classic styles.