There’s little worse than jewellery that leaves a green or black mark in its wake
Jewellery adds the finishing touch to any outfit. Whether I am heading to the office, going shopping or meeting friends for brunch, I can’t resist donning a bit of bling, earning me the nickname ‘magpie Maisie’.
From high street to high end jewellery brands, there are countless designs to choose from. When shopping for new jewellery pieces, key factors to consider include whether they are tarnish-free, fade-resistant and durable. After all, there is nothing more frustrating than wearing jewellery that swiftly rusts, dulls or oxidises and leaves a green or black mark in its wake, which is a tell-tale sign that a piece of arm candy is not tarnish-free.
For those seeking the best tarnish-free jewellery, opting for platinum; 14-, 18- or 24-carat gold jewellery; or pure silver materials is best. Solid gold jewellery is a non-reactive metal, which is why it doesn’t corrode or tarnish, and is ideal for those shopping for tarnish-free jewellery. However, such pieces come with hefty price tags. Solid silver may be preferred but 925 sterling silver can be a more affordable, yet still durable, alternative.
Plated jewellery is another popular, and relatively affordable, option, though it is often tarnish-resistant rather than completely tarnish-proof. However, the durability of plated jewellery depends on a number of factors, such as the type of metal plating, the thickness, as well as the base metal used – the thinner the plating, the quicker it will tarnish. Physical vapour deposition (PVD) jewellery is another option to look out for, as the technique involves coating stainless steel with a super-resistant layer, helping achieve tarnish-free, durable, and more affordable jewellery.
Whether you are looking to invest in a statement piece; items for the perfect ear curation (think hoops, studs and ear cuffs); a ring stack, or layering necklaces, I have tested a selection of tarnish-free jewellery to bring you top pieces for your collection.
I tested a variety of products from an array of jewellery brands, from high street to luxury retailers. I considered the metals used and wore the products daily for more than a month, monitoring for any discolouration, oxidation, and fading. I even wore the pieces in the shower, while washing my hands with soap, and during workouts. I also kept the jewellery on while sleeping, and when applying perfume to see if there was any sign of tarnishing afterwards.
I put the jewellery items through their paces to assess their longevity but, of course, it is advised to minimise exposure to air, sunlight, moisture, and other chemicals, which could discolour, dull, erode and generally show signs of wear on your precious accessories.
Astley Clarke is a premium jewellery brand. I have tested a variety of jewellery items from the label, including these mixed metal aurora U-hoop earrings, the matching aurora chunky ring (was £88, now £44, Astleyclarke.com), and the gold floe hoop earrings (£188, Astleyclarke.com), all of which lived up to expectations.
These earrings are made from an “extra thick coating” of 18-carat gold vermeil layered over a recycled sterling silver base, to create a tarnish-free, non-irritating and hypoallergenic jewellery staple. I wore these earrings day and night, in the shower and while sleeping. I even (accidentally) got make-up on them. They withstood it all, gaining my seal of approval.
While these earrings are heavier than other hoops I own (due to the thicker coating), they were not too weighty to wear for a number of hours.
Neima Row is another favourite tarnish-free jewellery brand of mine. I stacked the Amina rings on top of one another for a statement look that was versatile enough to wear all day, every day.
These chunky rings were able to withstand my heavy-handed ways during my travels – I washed my hands countless times, as well as wearing hand cream and fragrance while testing this design. The ring’s durability is unsurprising, considering the stainless steel ring is coated with 18-carat gold – a popular combination to ensure jewellery remains tarnish-resistant, waterproof, sweatproof, and hypoallergenic.
The affordable £35 price tag belies the high quality of this piece, so, I would strongly recommend this brand for those wanting decent statement pieces for less.
One of the first labels to introduce the welded bracelet, Atelier VM is a luxury brand worth knowing. I tried the delizioso forza chain ring, which features a geometric, Venetian chain, that glides seamlessly down the finger. This ring can be a statement on its own or paired with other stacking rings.
The 18 carat yellow gold design is tarnish-free, and while I was wary about the fine chain breaking, it withstood daily wear, proving to be more durable than I assumed the dainty design would be.
I have relied on Monica Vinader’s stunning demi-fine jewellery for years – from the nura reef stacking ring (£80, Monicavinader.com) to the Deia hoops (£128, Monicavinader.com) – without any signs of wear, which says a lot, considering how often I wear jewellery.
For this review, I tested the new nura wrap cocktail earrings. Made from recycled 18 carat gold vermeil layered over 925 sterling silver, the design upheld Monica Vinader’s reputation for high quality, sustainable and tarnish-free jewellery.
While some warn 925 sterling silver can tarnish over time, these earrings have been protected by an anti-tarnish solution, and promise to be “five times thicker” than average gold plating for extra durability, which I can attest to, following weeks of wear.
Monica Vinader has not only used recycled materials to create this stunning pair, it has created a “product passport”, to give shoppers full transparency over the origins of this product, too.
If you love quirky jewellery, statement pieces, and bold accessories, as well as timeless favourites, Roxanne First is a brand to know.
My personal favourite is this necklace, which can be personalised with up to 12 letters. The necklace is super high quality, as it has been made from nine-carat gold, which can withstand water, fragrance, and general wear and tear. I was concerned the adjustable chain might be on the fragile side but I was proved wrong, and, after years of wear, this necklace has not tarnished one bit.
From Missoma’s mini fang necklace (£125, Missoma.com) and classic cuff (£129, Missoma.com) to its chubby small hoop earrings (£115, Missoma.com), I’ve been impressed with the brand’s range of tarnish-free jewellery over the year, and the engravable Roman arc coin necklace didn’t disappoint either. I’ve found every item has maintained its colour and withstood years of wear and tear, perfume, make-up, washing up, soapy soaks in the bath, and swimming.
This necklace uses a blend of metals – the chain has been created using 18-carat gold vermeil on sterling silver, while the pendant, which can be engraved, is 18-carat gold vermeil on brass.
After a month of non-stop wear, this necklace, which I layered with my existing chains, did not tarnish, fade, oxidise, wear, or dent, so, it is safe to say it passed the test.
Boasting a curved shape to fit the contours of the ear, this stud can be placed in lobe, helix, forward helix, or inner conch piercings. It has been made from responsibly sourced solid nine-carat white gold, which is super durable, tarnish-free and gentle on sensitive skin. The earring is slimline, despite being laden with seven delicate crystals, and sat flush to my ear, no matter where it was placed, so, it was comfortable to wear, even when I was sleeping. Earrings are often the first to tarnish, as they are near the hairline, which can get greasy, as well as harbour sebum, shampoo and make-up, but this earring remained tarnish-free after weeks of daily wear.
My only point to note is the internally threaded labret made it slightly fiddly to fit together, especially as I am used to earrings that thread through from one side, instead of two.
I tested a selection of rings from Carousel Jewels, all of which kept their colour and did not oxidise or tarnish after weeks of wearing them on rotation. The astor ring, with its emerald gemstone, was my favourite, however, providing a premium, vintage-inspired, tarnish-free design.
Crafted from 14-carat solid gold, with a natural, ethically sourced emerald in the centre, this luxurious ring is a durable, hypoallergenic and tarnish-resistant option. Those looking for a more-affordable designs will be pleased to learn this ring is also available in nine-carat gold, as well as with ruby or sapphire gems, depending on your preferences.
Soru is a fine jewellery brand I consider best suited for special occasions, when statement jewellery is needed to elevate an outfit. The premium pieces have all been handmade in Italy and Turkey by artisans in family-run workshops, using 18-carat gold-plated sterling silver, for extra durability.
These baroque-style hoops use high-quality precious stones and pearls, which have been strategically placed to resemble the “ancient art of micro-mosaic.” Plus, every item is free from metals such as nickel, which can tarnish jewellery, and cause skin reactions.
As each piece is hand designed, handmade, and hand-packed, Soru jewellery comes with a premium price tag but it’s so worth it.
From the multi-clover pearl bracelet (£89, Abbottlyon.com) to the sphere chain necklace (£45, Abbottlyon.com) and crystal heart ring (£59, Abbottlyon.com), every Abbott Lyon item I’ve tested has proved to be durable, long-lasting, easy to wear, and completely tarnish-free.
This black enamel clover bracelet from the brand has also impressed me. Similar in style to the Van Cleef & Arpels bracelet (but a fraction of the price), it has been created using 18-carat gold-plated stainless steel, as well as black enamel to achieve the contrast detail on the clover. It also features an anti-tarnish protective coating, to add extra strength, which paid off, as this chain bracelet withstood everyday wear, fragrance being sprayed on my wrists, as well as workouts.
The chain comes in two lengths, and the piece can be engraved with one initial on the back of the clover, free of charge. Plus, there is the option to personalise the gift box, gift bag, and even the stamp on the packaging, which is attention to detail I love to see.
Heavenly London is a B-Corp qualified jewellery brand that prides itself on creating stunning, sustainable, premium designs, in alignment with social and environmental standards. Plus, the jewellery items are durable and tarnish-free.
I tried the silver a la folie necklace, which has been made from recycled sterling silver plated in white rhodium, with an eco-conscious imitation gemstone encased in the centre of the necklace. The design features an adjustable yet chunky rope chain, and a large 8.5mm heart at the centre – wear it as a choker or longer statement necklace.
Heavenly London’s design withstood everyday wear and fragrance being sprayed around my neck. However, the brand advises wearers to remove this design when bathing.
A relatively new jewellery brand, Rae Avenue has quickly become a favourite of mine, thanks to its affordable, durable, timeless, tarnish-free earrings across different metal materials and finishes.
Over the past few weeks, I’ve tested a selection of the brand’s earrings, including the bestselling heated gold studs (£40, Raeavenue.com), the ribbed gold studs (£35, Raeavenue.com), as well as these teardrop gold earrings, all of which withstood daily wear, showers, sweaty workouts and even a few sprays of perfume. The teardrop earrings are my favourite style from the brand, however. They are made from a blend of metals, including recycled 925 sterling silver with a gold-vermeil coating, and they have proved to be more durable than I expected. A silver version is available, too (£36, Raeavenue.com).
This locket makes for the perfect keepsake, as it features a precious stone, can be engraved, to add a personal touch, and can hold two 12mm pictures of those you hold dear. The necklace has been created from solid sterling silver plated in 18-carat gold, for a strong, durable and tarnish-resistant design. Plus, it has been fitted with a genuine diamond, which, considering the price, I believe makes it a worthy investment. I have worn this necklace for years, both on its own and layered with other jewellery, and it has remained tarnish-free.
One thing to note is this necklace is available in two lengths (41cm and 51cm) but it does not have an adjustable chain, so, keep this in mind, to ensure you get the perfect fit.
Thomas Sabo is a popular jewellery brand familiar with many shoppers, namely for its beaded charm bracelets. I tested the brand’s gold-plated bangle, which has been designed from 18-carat gold-plated recycled silver. The bangle features an asymmetric curve, helping it stand out from the classic cuff style, and is perfect worn on its own or styled with other bracelets. Although it comes in two sizes, the open design can catch on the wrist and pinch the skin if it rotates.
This timeless bangle is available in a gold-plated and silver version, and the price varies depending on your preferred metal. However, I consider £270 a steep price tag for a gold-plated design, and would recommend the silver version for those wanting a more affordable tarnish-resistant bangle, as it costs almost £100 less (£180, Thomassabo.com).
We asked jewellery expert Caroline Chalmer, CEO of fine jewellery platform Finematter, to answer some key questions:
‘Tarnish-free’ and ‘waterproof’ are terms increasingly thrown around by new jewellery brands looking to stand out. Often, they’re unsubstantiated claims, so, you need to be careful and look at the fine print of what materials your jewellery purchase has.
Tarnish-free means a piece of gold jewellery will never discolour or develop dark spots. Only solid gold jewellery can be fully tarnish-free, so, if you see this term associated with a gold-plated piece of jewellery, it’s too good to be true.
Waterproof is a little harder to pin down. In theory, it means you can leave your jewellery on while showering, washing your hands or in the sea. While gold-plated jewellery benefits from occasionally being gently washed with water, only solid gold jewellery is ever genuinely waterproof. The base metal in gold-plated jewellery will always react to elements like water and eventually tarnish.
Gold is an inert, or non-reactive, metal, meaning it doesn’t corrode or tarnish. However, a piece of gold-plated jewellery is not pure gold, far from it, as it consists mainly of a base metal overlaid with a thin layer of gold. These gold-plated pieces of jewellery will permanently tarnish eventually, as the base metal reacts to the elements over time. Only solid gold jewellery will never tarnish. That’s why engagement rings, wedding bands, and jewellery meant to last a lifetime will always be made in solid gold and never plated.
You can, however, find high-quality gold-plated jewellery that will tarnish slower, and which can be serviced to look fresh again. There are two things to look out for here: what kind of base metal is used and the thickness of the gold plating it is layered with.
We consider sterling silver a quality base metal, and we would never recommend purchasing brass-based or other metal-blend pieces. As for the gold plating, the thinner it is, the faster a piece of jewellery will tarnish. We also recommend buying pieces with a minimum thickness of two microns, as anything less than that will tarnish and fade quickly.
To keep your gold-plated jewellery looking great for a long time, you want to minimise exposure to air, moisture and chemicals. All three things speed up tarnishing and make the jewellery discolour faster. So, the best thing you can do is to keep your jewellery stored in an airtight container when you are not using it.
Also, you want to dry your jewellery correctly after washing it, to avoid moisture. Last but not least, avoid exposing your jewellery to chemicals – don’t spray perfume directly onto your pieces, avoid using hand creams and lotions, and don’t clean the house while wearing your jewellery.
Most guides recommend taking off your gold-plated jewellery before washing your hands or having a the shower; we recommend washing your jewellery with water on occasion, to remove chemicals and abrasive dirt, as long as you remember to dry it properly afterwards.
Most people don’t realise it, but it is possible to get rid of tarnishes and extend the life of gold-plated pieces for many years. Suppose your gold-plated jewellery shows signs of tarnish, such as black spots or dark discolouration. In that case, you can gently cleanse it with a diluted silver polish solution, which will remove any black stains.
If the gold plating starts looking dull or worn off in places, you can get your jewellery gold-plated again, having a professional give it a fresh layer of gold, like we do at Finematter. Considering the lifespan of gold-plated jewellery is typically one to three years, depending on the quality, this is a great option to get more wear out of your favourite pieces.
Solid gold jewellery is considered the only truly tarnish-free jewellery option but I have sampled a variety of jewellery pieces made from other metals, including plated designs and mixed metals, to see how they compare, and I have been pleasantly surprised by their durability. For luxury tarnish-free jewellery I would strongly recommend Atelier VM, Carousel Jewels, and Roxanne First. However, those shopping for more-affordable long-lasting jewellery items can rely on Neima Row, Rae Avenue, and Abbott Lyon, all of which withstood my heavy-handed daily use.
