Jewellery adds the finishing touch to any outfit. Whether I am heading to the office, going shopping or meeting friends for brunch, I can’t resist donning a bit of bling, earning me the nickname ‘magpie Maisie’.

From high street to high end jewellery brands, there are countless designs to choose from. When shopping for new jewellery pieces, key factors to consider include whether they are tarnish-free, fade-resistant and durable. After all, there is nothing more frustrating than wearing jewellery that swiftly rusts, dulls or oxidises and leaves a green or black mark in its wake, which is a tell-tale sign that a piece of arm candy is not tarnish-free.

For those seeking the best tarnish-free jewellery, opting for platinum; 14-, 18- or 24-carat gold jewellery; or pure silver materials is best. Solid gold jewellery is a non-reactive metal, which is why it doesn’t corrode or tarnish, and is ideal for those shopping for tarnish-free jewellery. However, such pieces come with hefty price tags. Solid silver may be preferred but 925 sterling silver can be a more affordable, yet still durable, alternative.

Plated jewellery is another popular, and relatively affordable, option, though it is often tarnish-resistant rather than completely tarnish-proof. However, the durability of plated jewellery depends on a number of factors, such as the type of metal plating, the thickness, as well as the base metal used – the thinner the plating, the quicker it will tarnish. Physical vapour deposition (PVD) jewellery is another option to look out for, as the technique involves coating stainless steel with a super-resistant layer, helping achieve tarnish-free, durable, and more affordable jewellery.

Whether you are looking to invest in a statement piece; items for the perfect ear curation (think hoops, studs and ear cuffs); a ring stack, or layering necklaces, I have tested a selection of tarnish-free jewellery to bring you top pieces for your collection.

How I tested

open image in gallery

I tested a variety of products from an array of jewellery brands, from high street to luxury retailers. I considered the metals used and wore the products daily for more than a month, monitoring for any discolouration, oxidation, and fading. I even wore the pieces in the shower, while washing my hands with soap, and during workouts. I also kept the jewellery on while sleeping, and when applying perfume to see if there was any sign of tarnishing afterwards.

I put the jewellery items through their paces to assess their longevity but, of course, it is advised to minimise exposure to air, sunlight, moisture, and other chemicals, which could discolour, dull, erode and generally show signs of wear on your precious accessories.

The best tarnish-free jewellery pieces for 2025 are: