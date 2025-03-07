St Tropez has launched a fake tan and bronzing drops hybrid – here’s my review

St Tropez sunlit face tint
- Size : 30ml
- Why we love it
- Easy to apply
- Natural, understated glow
- Develops into an even, deeper tan
- Take note
- Some might prefer a deeper initial tan
The St Tropez sunlit face tint comes in a small tube with a squeeze applicator. The consistency is liquid-like, which allows it to be easily blended out. I applied it with my fingers before buffing the product evenly over my face (paying particular attention to the hairline).
Only a small grape size amount is needed for full coverage and, owing to the lightweight formula, it sinks seamlessly into skin without feeling heavy or greasy.
The sheer coverage leaves a natural, subtle bronzed finish that instantly makes you look healthy and glowy. Unlike some facial fake tan formulas, it doesn’t settle into fine lines or pores. Instead, the tint helps to even out your skin tone and mask blemishes (my redness from fading spots was blurred nicely).
The tint is quick-drying, so you can apply it in the morning and follow with make-up straight after. Plus, skin feels soft and hydrated after use, thanks to star ingredients like hyaluronic acid and butylene glycol.
Despite using the same amount as Drunk Elephant’s bronzing drops, the initial results of St Tropez’s formula was considerably more understated. However, nearly four hours later, it had developed into a deeper, but still natural-looking tan.
Setting it apart from your average bronzing drops, St Tropez’s formula lasts up to 24 hours. A good cleanse the following day mostly gets rid of the product, so you can customise your glow day to day.