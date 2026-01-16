The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I tried Claudia Winkleman’s favourite facial tanner – here’s what happened
The Traitors presenter swears by these glow-getting facial pads
Across four seasons of The Traitors and 15 years on Strictly Come Dancing, Claudia Winkleman has honed her signature look. From her tartan kilts, tweed coats, knit wrist warmers and Spanx leggings on the BBC game show to her sharp, androgynous approach to ballroom dressing, she’s cemented herself as a modern style icon.
Beyond fashion, her beauty look is equally recognisable – jet black hair, a thick fringe, black winged eyeliner, nude lips and, of course, her fake tan. The presenter regularly jokes about looking “orange” and never leaving the house without a layer of tan. In fact, she’s famously said to have used gravy granules in times of desperation, in lieu of actual self-tan to achieve her signature look.
Freely admitting she’s addicted to fake tan, there are certain brands Claudia reportedly swears by (when she’s not reaching for the kitchen condiments). One such brand is Dr Dennis Gross – specifically its alpha beta glow pads. “The love of my life is the Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pads,” she told Grazia last year.
“Anyone who has not tried them needs to immediately go and buy them – one swipe and you will faint and openly weep. And we all know I like to be orange,” she said “But trust me when I say it won’t make you orange – just a sweep will make it look like you’ve eaten outside on a sunny day. They're amazing.”
Granted, Claudia isn’t the most complimentary about her own fake tan (she’s joked there is no such thing as too orange) – but with such tall praise of the premium self-tanner, I wanted to try the pads out for myself. Just like the presenter, I’m also addicted to fake tan, and apply it every Wednesday, year-round, come rain or shine.
Standing out in a market of mousses, lotions, sprays and drops, the Dr Dennis Gross tanner comes in the form of pads that are designed for even and streak-free coverage. But with a 20-pad-pack costing nearly £50 (when it’s not on sale), is the self tanner worth it? I’ve tested the formula for a week to find out.
How I tested
I swapped out my usual self tan drops for the Dr Dennis Gross pads, applying them at night, after my serum and before my cream. I always make sure my skin is freshly cleansed (or even better, exfoliated) to ensure the formula glides on smoothly. Over the course of a week, I applied them twice to assess how long-lasting the tan is, ease of application, skincare benefits and value for money.
Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pad self tanner
- Type Face pads
- Development time Between 3-4 hours
- Shades available One
- Size 20 pads
- Why we love it
- Buildable
- Easy application
- Skin-nourishing ingredients
- Natural tan when applied with a light hand
- Take note
- Expensive for just 20 pads
- Can look orange if over-applied
Dr Dennis Gross’s alpha beta glow pads aim to take the guesswork out of fake tanning. Each pad is designed to provide enough coverage for your face and decolletage – simply swipe it evenly across your face before applying your nightly moisturiser. You could just as easily apply it in the morning for a healthy, warm tint by lunchtime. When using the fake tan, make sure to apply with a light hand – I was too enthusiastic when initially testing and my face had an orange tint to it long into the following day. While this might be Claudia’s preference, it wasn’t ideal in harsh office lighting.
However, the colour faded nicely over the next two days, without going patchy or drying out my skin. On second application, a couple of days later, I was more deft when swiping the pad across my face, and I woke up with a healthy, natural-looking bronzed finish. The tanning formula is packed with exfoliating and anti-ageing benefits that work alongside your usual skincare routine. Containing a blend of acids to exfoliate, hydrate and encourage cell renewal, each box contains 20 pads for easy and streak-free application.
Though currently on sale, the tan is usually nearly £50, and my major gripe is that more pads should be included per pack. However, the exfoliating formula means you’re killing two birds with one stone, and the product imparts a natural tan that’s particularly welcome during the winter months.
Compared to drops, which require mixing with your moisturiser, sprays that can leave to uneven coverage, and bronzing drops that wash away at the end of the day, Dr Dennis Gross’ pads are far more fuss-free, long-lasting and easy to apply. If you can get past the price, Claudia’s go-to fake tanner is well worth a spot in your own bathroom cabinet – and, trust me, the results can be glowy rather than orange.
The verdict: Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pad self tanner
There’s no denying Dr Dennis Gross’s alpha beta glow pad self tanner is a premium product, just like the brand’s effacious skincare. But many would love how easy and effortless the pads are to apply. Equally, if you apply with a light enough hand, the results are natural, even and glowy. Over the course of a couple of days, the tan fades nicely and doesn’t dry out your skin. In short, if it’s good enough for Claudia, it’s good enough for us.
How did I test the Dr Dennis Gross alpha beta glow pad self tanner?
- Formula: I assessed any added skincare benefits and how the formula felt on my skin.
- Application: I considered how easy the formula was to apply. I don’t like face tanners that are messy or time-consuming – and the product must slot effortlessly into my existing skincare regime, whether used in the morning for a tan by lunchtime or at night to help you wake up with a bronzed glow.
- Longevity: As well as considering the development time, I assessed how many days the fake tan stayed on my skin, as well as how the formula faded. The best facial tanners fade evenly, while other formulas can result in tiger bread-like skin. I wanted the colour payoff to last at least two days with double cleansing each day.
- Colour: I wanted the tan to leave a believable, sun-kissed glow – not an orange tinge or an obviously artificial colour.
- Value for money: With the tan costing £49.99, I considered whether it offers the best value for money. How fast would you get through a pack? And is the colour pay-off worth the price?
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Daisy is somewhat of an expert on fake tans, from graduals to mousses. Besides using fake tan herself weekly, Daisy is guardian of IndyBest’s round-up of the best fake tans, facial tanners edit and guide to applying fake tan and has written several individual reviews for tanners, including St Tropez and Bare by Vogue.
