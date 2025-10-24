Beauty products don’t need to cost a fortune and The Ordinary is evidence of that. The budget-friendly brand first burst onto the scene in 2016, and is renowned for its ingredient-led formulations at amazingly low prices.

Since then, it’s continued to roll out an extensive line-up of products for every step in your routine, from SPF and toner to anti-ageing serums and retinal.

While fans of the brand will be familiar with its make-up removing squalane cleanser (£13.41, Boots.com), you might not be so well acquainted with its glucoside foaming cleanser (£9.99, Boots.com). If the squalane formula is a nourishing haven for dry skin types, the glucoside foaming cleanser is the reverse side of the coin. It’s a gel-to-foam formula, which works to improve skin clarity and texture on oilier complexions.

I got my hands on the water-based face wash to put it through its paces – here’s how I got on.

How I tested

I incorporated the new glucoside foaming cleanser into my skincare routine, using it morning and night. As it’s a foaming formula, I applied it with wet hands onto a wet face before rinsing. While using it, I paid attention to the following factors:

Texture: I considered the consistency of the cleanser and how well it lived up to its ‘foaming’ claims.

Ease of rinsing: I assessed how quickly the formula washed off my face and if it was stubborn to remove.

Results: I judged how my skin felt after use, if I experienced any tightness and if any grubbiness from the day had lingered post-cleanse.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Louise Whitbread has been writing for IndyBest for years, covering everything from new beauty launches to round-ups of the best products in skincare, make-up and more. She’s constantly testing and reviewing cosmetics, and knows the benchmark for an effective cleanser. As for The Ordinary, she’s covered the brand previously, writing about its retinol in her guide to the best skincare routine for acne, and its niacinamide serum in her dermatologist explainer on the best way to minimise pores.