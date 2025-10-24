The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The Ordinary’s foaming cleanser left our skin ‘feeling soft and smooth’ for less than £10
It has been made with oilier skin types in mind
Beauty products don’t need to cost a fortune and The Ordinary is evidence of that. The budget-friendly brand first burst onto the scene in 2016, and is renowned for its ingredient-led formulations at amazingly low prices.
Since then, it’s continued to roll out an extensive line-up of products for every step in your routine, from SPF and toner to anti-ageing serums and retinal.
While fans of the brand will be familiar with its make-up removing squalane cleanser (£13.41, Boots.com), you might not be so well acquainted with its glucoside foaming cleanser (£9.99, Boots.com). If the squalane formula is a nourishing haven for dry skin types, the glucoside foaming cleanser is the reverse side of the coin. It’s a gel-to-foam formula, which works to improve skin clarity and texture on oilier complexions.
I got my hands on the water-based face wash to put it through its paces – here’s how I got on.
How I tested
I incorporated the new glucoside foaming cleanser into my skincare routine, using it morning and night. As it’s a foaming formula, I applied it with wet hands onto a wet face before rinsing. While using it, I paid attention to the following factors:
- Texture: I considered the consistency of the cleanser and how well it lived up to its ‘foaming’ claims.
- Ease of rinsing: I assessed how quickly the formula washed off my face and if it was stubborn to remove.
- Results: I judged how my skin felt after use, if I experienced any tightness and if any grubbiness from the day had lingered post-cleanse.
1The Ordinary glucoside foaming cleanser
- Formula: Gel-to-foam
- Suitable for: All skin types
- Vegan and cruelty-free: Yes, both
- Why we love it
- Doesn't strip skin of its natural oils
- Gentle on sensitive skin
- Easy to remove
- Take note
- Doesn't remove make-up
Foaming cleansers have long held a negative reputation for stripping skin and leaving it feeling tight and dry. I can confidently say this is not the case with this product. It’s a lightweight gel that upon contact with water transforms into a frothy, bubbly texture that’s gentle and can easily be massaged all over the skin.
Two of its main ingredients are coco-glucoside and decyl glucoside. The former is a cleansing agent that can lift dirt and oils, made from fatty alcohol and sugar glucose, while the latter is the foaming surfactant.
It’s housed in the same slimline tube packaging as the squalane cleanser the brand already offers, and delivers a generous, controlled amount with a single squeeze.
Let’s be clear – it’s not made to remove make-up, and will fail miserably if you try. Instead, it’s been created as a second cleanse, to be used first thing in the morning and following an oil-based cleanser in the evening.
My skin isn’t short of issues and I often suffer hormonal acne on my chin. I also experience mild rosacea on my cheeks that I’m constantly managing but, despite this, the gentle cleanser caused no bother.
It takes seconds to wash off too, leaving behind no residue or traces of product, just a refreshed, clean complexion ready for the next steps in your skincare routine, and my skin was left feeling soft and smooth.
Is The Ordinary’s glucoside foaming cleanser effective?
For me, the glucoside foaming cleanser is another hit from The Ordinary. It doesn’t make outlandish performance claims, nor does it put a strain on your bank balance, instead, it does exactly what it says on the tin – gently cleanses skin. The low price, generous sizing and compatibility with its existing balm-based squalane cleanser make it an great fuss-free product that will slot easily into your skincare routine.
