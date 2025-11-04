The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I’ve tried everything from The Ordinary’s sister skincare brand Niod – here’s what to buy
I unpack the unusual product names to find you the top performers from the Deciem-owned brand
Non-invasive options in dermal science, more commonly known as Niod, is a luxury skincare brand best known for being The Ordinary’s chicer, older sister. The two brands are both owned by the parent company Deciem. The Ordinary is known for its buzzy, affordable hits while Niod often flies under the radar.
Typically, this is due to a portfolio of products with pretty complex names, complete with acronyms and terminology you don’t often see on the packaging of serums, moisturisers or face masks. However, I would argue Niod is one of the beauty world’s best-kept secrets, with sophisticated formulas, high-performing products and great results.
In a bid to demystify the brand, I’ve been testing as much of the range as possible to unpack what works and why. I also spoke to Nafisah Abdalla, Niod’s science communications manager, to help decipher the brand’s brilliant, but often misunderstood, work.
“Our philosophy is rooted in long-term health and resilience, not quick fixes. We work with the skin’s natural functions, enhancing its ability to repair, adapt, and thrive. Ageing is not something to fight, but a natural process that can be optimised through advanced science and intelligent ingredients,” Abdalla told me. Niod continuously upgrades its formulas to evolve with new technologies and ingredient breakthroughs, so you’ll often see some products listed on its website as the second or third edition.
Abdalla explained that the brand caters to “ingredient-literate beauty consumers. This growing category of consumer actively researches the science behind their routines, prioritising efficacy and long-term outcomes over brand prestige.”
If that sounds like you, or you’re a skincare novice seeking to understand why Niod deserves a spot in your routine, I’ve put the brand’s products through their paces to bring you my top recommendations.
The best Niod products for 2025 are:
- Best overall – Niod modulating glucosides: £27, Niod.com
- Best for instant radiance – Niod photography fluid, opacity 12%: £24, Niod.com
- Best for dehydration – Niod multi-molecular hyaluronic complex MMHC2, 30ml: £45, Niod.com
- Best SPF – Niod survival 30: £27, Niod.com
- Best face mist – Niod superoxide dismutase 3 enzyme mist SDEM3, 120ml: £41, Niod.com
How I tested
Over the course of several weeks, sometimes years (I first tried Niod in 2021), I tested a wide selection of Niod products before narrowing down the options to my eight favourites. When deciding on this final list, I considered the formula, texture, early results and value for money. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.
1Niod modulating glucosides
- Best: Niod product overall
- Product type: Serum
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Instantly-soothing for inflamed skin
- Immediate reduction of redness
- Take note
- The glass pipette can become quite messy with regular use
While the name doesn’t give much away, this is a concentrated milky emulsion for sensitive skin that works to reduce redness and the itchiness and stinging sensation that can sometimes occur as a result. It has a slightly thicker consistency than many of Niod’s much waterier serums, but no less fast-absorbing.
The formula contains a cocktail of soothing and calming ingredients (notably synthetic oat analogues to combat irritation and bio-active glucoside counteract uneven skin tone caused by redness and sensitivity).
My skin often experiences flare-ups, including hormonal acne, and the modulating glucosides delivered the quickest results on my rosacea, especially as you can use it morning and night. If you have reactive skin like mine, this is a fast-acting serum that will remain a permanent part of my routine.
2Niod photography fluid, opacity 12%
- Best: Niod product for adding instant radiance
- Product type: Primer
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Very fluid texture
- Versatile and multi-purpose
- A couple of drops go a long way
- Take note
- Darker skin tones may suit the opacity 8% version more, which has a golden undertone instead of a luminescent pearl tone
While this feels and looks like a serum, Niod’s photography fluid is actually a pearlescent primer that evens out skin tone and reduces redness. The formula can be worn alone after your skincare routine or as a base beneath your foundation. It’s very fluid-like, making it easy to apply and adding a touch of radiance to the skin without any shimmer. Unlike other similar products, it doesn’t go greasy after a few hours of wear.
Containing dragon fruit chromatic refractor and an oil-free bio-sugar complex, it suits both oily and dry skin types and even blurs pores slightly, too. If you want something lightweight with hardworking skincare ingredients, this is ideal, as it’s weightless and super-speedy to apply – I just used my fingers.
3Niod multi-molecular hyaluronic complex MMHC2
- Best: Niod product for dehydration
- Product type: Serum
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- It has a lightweight fluidity that feels like water
- Very fast-absorbing
- Take note
- It’s an expensive hydrating serum
Niod’s multi-molecular hyaluronic complex MMHC2 is one of the most well-known products. It’s a hyaluronic acid serum that hydrates, improves moisture levels and replenishes our skin’s natural supply of the ingredient that depletes as we age. It feels quite wet and slippery, and it’s not the fastest-absorbing serum I’ve tried, but it is a very effective way to treat dehydration.
There is a slight tackiness as you massage it in, but nothing off-putting. Just be sure to wait a few minutes until it's fully absorbed before applying your moisturiser or make-up. Admittedly, it doesn’t have the most pleasant smell, but it disappears once it's absorbed, leaving skin feeling smoother, softer, less irritated and plumper. Part of its effectiveness is due to 15 forms of hyaluronic compounds, of varying molecule sizes, which allow this serum to hydrate and retain moisture across multiple layers of the skin to support, strengthen and leave the skin barrier plump.
4Niod survival 30
- Best: Niod sunscreen
- Product type: SPF
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Non-greasy
- Fast-absorbing
- Leaves a radiant finish
- Take note
- Small bottle that’s only 30ml of product
- May leave a cast on darker skin tones
Again, this has a vague product name (survival 30), but it’s Niod’s SPF30 mineral sunscreen. The bottle is a similar size to the serums in the range, which is unusually compact, so if you are regimented with your sunscreen, you may find you’ll run out quicker. That said, it’s a great sunscreen for all skin types, even oily, as it’s lightweight, not sticky or greasy, and doesn’t take ages to rub in.
If you find SPF a bit of a bother to wear daily or struggle to find one that sits nicely under make-up, this is ideal to slot into your routine without any irritation, and it’s quickly become a staple in my regimen. The grey colour of it is due to the active ingredients, and while it did dissipate on my pale skin, darker skin tones may find it leaves a white cast. My only other gripe is that I wish it was available in a larger size.
5Niod superoxide dismutase 3 enzyme mist SDEM3
- Best: Niod face mist
- Product type: Toner
- Size: 120ml
- Why we love it
- Doesn’t leave large droplets on your skin
- Easy to add into your routine and needs no rubbing in
- Take note
- Not an essential, but a lovely, easy addition to your skincare regime
Face mists are often a refreshing step in your routine, and while they’re not essential, the benefits of one can be varied. Niod’s superoxide dismutase 3 enzyme mist is the brand’s newest launch. It’s a water-based toner in spray form and is rich in antioxidants to combat a multitude of skin concerns, including dehydration, uneven skin tone and dullness, taking a preventative approach to skin damage before it occurs.
While our bodies naturally produce superoxide dismutase, it depletes as we age, contributing to loss of skin quality. Niod has formulated this mist with an isolated form of superoxide dismutase to help our body preserve our natural collagen content, which helps repair damage caused by pollution, firm, even tone and add radiance.
Spritz it onto cleansed skin morning and night for a refreshed complexion. I found it contributed to calming my rosacea-prone skin that often flares up after drinking red wine or when temperatures suddenly drop. The fine mist also didn’t leave my skin feeling overly wet or sticky.
6Niod flavanone mud
- Best: Niod face mask
- Product type: Clay face mask
- Size: 50ml
- Why we love it
- Only a thin layer is required
- Washes off very quickly without a strong tightening sensation
- Improves skin clarity
- Take note
- Unpleasant smell
Niod’s flavanone mud is the brand’s version of a classic mud mask, but it focuses more on long-term benefits rather than a short-term, temporary oil-absorbing hit. Designed for spot-prone skin, it treats congestion by removing product buildup, excess oil and sebum, and protects against inflammation and environmental stressors like pollution.
You only need to use a very thin layer across your face or to target specific areas, such as the T-zone, and this 50ml bottle promises 18 to 25 uses. There are different types of clay within it, mainly Kaolin, as well as a black Amazonian clay, and sedimentary white clay, which work together to reduce the appearance of enlarged pores and bind together excess sebum, which is removed when you wash it off. While it doesn’t have a particularly pleasant smell, it doesn’t linger too long, nor did it irritate my redness-prone skin when I washed it off with a wet flannel.
7Niod copper amino isolate lipid 1%
- Best: Niod moisturiser
- Product type: Gel moisturiser
- Size: 15ml
- Why we love it
- Luxurious balmy texture
- Soothes dryness
- Take note
- It’s very expensive for a 15ml tube and should be used sparingly
While Niod’s copper amino isolate lipid is described as a gel, it has an unexpected balmy texture. It comes out of the tube a translucent blue colour but rubs into skin clear and is ideal for those with dry, textured skin. A little goes a long way, so use it sparingly to avoid feeling greasy, but it works swiftly to soothe areas of dryness.
It is a copper-peptide rich formula, which means it improves collagen production and elastin to firm, plump and hydrate skin, while squalane hydrates and provides suppleness. If you like a rich, balmy texture, this ticks every box. It is very expensive, however, for a very small tube. It will last a long time, but it is a big upfront investment to commit to, and the most expensive product in Niod’s library.
8Niod copper amino isolate serum 3 1:1
- Best: Niod anti-ageing serum
- Product type: Serum
- Size: 30ml
- Why we love it
- Extremely lightweight, watery texture that absorbs instantly
- Take note
- Due to the texture, the pipette can distribute too much product so use carefully
The Niod copper amino isolate serum is formulated with copper peptides, focused on reducing the appearance of fine lines, supporting skin health as you age and improving radiance and texture. A decent all-rounder, it’s a vivid blue colour that disappears into the skin when rubbed in. The water-like texture is the most lightweight skincare product I’ve ever applied.
There’s no stickiness, tacky finish or greasy build-up. It layers very well beneath other skincare products, and offers a great anti-ageing treatment if you don’t want to commit to retinols but want something that ticks a lot of boxes when it comes to the appearance of wrinkles.
What are the best Niod products?
Niod is a unique brand that can feel a little daunting due to its complex product names and heavy use of scientific terminology not often found on beauty packaging. However, it offers some beautiful, effective formulas that deserve a spot in your routine, if you have the budget. My top pick has to be the anti-redness modulating glucosides serum, thanks to its fast-acting, soothing effect on my sensitive, acne and rosacea-ridden skin. Not only did I see results quickly, but it delivers on everything it promises.
Additionally, the photography fluid, opacity 12% works brilliantly to give skin a healthy glow while concealing redness and evening out skin tone, making it an excellent option as a makeup base or for a quick fix every morning to leave your skin looking that much better with minimal effort.
How I selected the best Niod products
I first became acquainted with the brand in 2021 when I first wrote this guide to its products. The brand has launched new products since then, so I considered the products based on the following factors:
- Formula: I carefully researched each ingredient list to uncover the purpose and function of different components and how they affected the results I saw. Some are very specific, such as reducing redness or adding a pearlescent radiance, so I have acknowledged which formulas are suitable for different skin types in my reviews.
- Texture: I explored the consistency of each product, looking at how easily they applied, absorbed and what sort of finish they left behind. Some are strictly skincare for evening use, while others can be worn under makeup, so I made sure to keep a close eye on which products layered well.
- Early results: Most skincare needs a minimum of a month before you can really see a difference, so during my testing period, I looked for improvements in my skin that matched up to a product’s claims. For example, when I tried the anti-redness serum, I kept a note of how the redness on my skin subsided over time.
- Value for money: With Niod’s products costing between £22 and £75, I assessed whether the results, ingredients and packaging were worth the higher price points, and favoured products that ticked all of the boxes.
