Non-invasive options in dermal science, more commonly known as Niod, is a luxury skincare brand best known for being The Ordinary’s chicer, older sister. The two brands are both owned by the parent company Deciem. The Ordinary is known for its buzzy, affordable hits while Niod often flies under the radar.

Typically, this is due to a portfolio of products with pretty complex names, complete with acronyms and terminology you don’t often see on the packaging of serums, moisturisers or face masks. However, I would argue Niod is one of the beauty world’s best-kept secrets, with sophisticated formulas, high-performing products and great results.

In a bid to demystify the brand, I’ve been testing as much of the range as possible to unpack what works and why. I also spoke to Nafisah Abdalla, Niod’s science communications manager, to help decipher the brand’s brilliant, but often misunderstood, work.

“Our philosophy is rooted in long-term health and resilience, not quick fixes. We work with the skin’s natural functions, enhancing its ability to repair, adapt, and thrive. Ageing is not something to fight, but a natural process that can be optimised through advanced science and intelligent ingredients,” Abdalla told me. Niod continuously upgrades its formulas to evolve with new technologies and ingredient breakthroughs, so you’ll often see some products listed on its website as the second or third edition.

Abdalla explained that the brand caters to “ingredient-literate beauty consumers. This growing category of consumer actively researches the science behind their routines, prioritising efficacy and long-term outcomes over brand prestige.”

If that sounds like you, or you’re a skincare novice seeking to understand why Niod deserves a spot in your routine, I’ve put the brand’s products through their paces to bring you my top recommendations.

The best Niod products for 2025 are:

Best overall – Niod modulating glucosides: £27, Niod.com

– Niod modulating glucosides: £27, Niod.com Best for instant radiance – Niod photography fluid, opacity 12%: £24, Niod.com

– Niod photography fluid, opacity 12%: £24, Niod.com Best for dehydration – Niod multi-molecular hyaluronic complex MMHC2, 30ml: £45, Niod.com

– Niod multi-molecular hyaluronic complex MMHC2, 30ml: £45, Niod.com Best SPF – Niod survival 30: £27, Niod.com

– Niod survival 30: £27, Niod.com Best face mist – Niod superoxide dismutase 3 enzyme mist SDEM3, 120ml: £41, Niod.com

How I tested

I swapped Niod products into my skincare routine ( Louise Whitbread/The Independent )

Over the course of several weeks, sometimes years (I first tried Niod in 2021), I tested a wide selection of Niod products before narrowing down the options to my eight favourites. When deciding on this final list, I considered the formula, texture, early results and value for money. You can read a detailed breakdown of my testing criteria at the end of the review.